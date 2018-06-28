FNF Hermann 2014

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 22 Montgomery County Away Win 61 - 12 8 / 29 Cuba Home Win 54 - 12 9 / 5 St. James Away Win 52 - 20 9 / 12 Liberty (Wentzville) Home Win 65 - 7 9 / 19 Owensville Away Loss 16 - 19 9 / 26 Sullivan Home Win 24 - 12 10 / 3 St. Clair Away Win 38 - 0 10 / 10 Pacific Home Win 32 - 24 10 / 17 Union Home Loss 32 - 35 10 / 24 Transportation and Law Home Win 36 - 6 10 / 31 Brentwood Home Win 34 - 15 11 / 8 Lutheran North Away

Hermann is coming off a solid season in which the school finished with a 6-5 record, which included a mark of 4-2 in the Four Rivers Conference. It was Head Coach Andy Emmons' second season at the helm and was Hermann's first winning season since 2007. Coach Emmons is excited about a team that returns each of its linemen from last year, as well as a number of players who received valuable playing time on both sides of the ball.



Hermann expects to use two players at quarterback: Sophomore Garrett Leimkuehler (5-10, 160), junior Conner Lane (5-10, 170). Both Leimkuehler and Lane saw time at the position last season and are primarily running quarterbacks in Hermann's triple option offense that averaged 30 points per game last season. Junior Dakota Eikermann (5'10, 150) may also be in the mix at QB as well.



When they roll out or drop back to throw their favorite target figures to be senior wide receiver Kody Thompson (5-10, 140). He caught 17 passes and three touchdowns last season, which earned him 2nd Team All-Conference. Senior Austin Wurtz (5-11, 150) is also expected to start at receiver after seeing some time there last season.



While Leimkuehler, Lane and Eikermann will get plenty of carries, so will senior running back Jarrod Kolbe (6-1, 220). He rushed for 378 yards in 2013 and hopes to have an even bigger impact this year. Speedy sophomore running back Hunter Scheidegger (5-6, 165) will also compete for his place in the offense. Senior Jordan Leicht (6-1, 160), and junior Colton Hale (5-9, 160) will also get some valuable carries out of the backfield.



Up front, Hermann's offensive line is anchored by talented senior Zach Speckhals (6-1, 265), who was named 1st team All-Conference and 1st team All-District, as well as 3rd team All-State. Senior Jared Privett (6-1, 220) is also back after a strong season that concluded with being named 2nd Team All-Conference. Seniors Colten Hubbard (6-0, 215), Sam Schacht (5-10, 165), Cody Crabtree (5-11, 170), junior Eli Mure (5-11, 210), and sophomores Drake Wrestler (6-0, 275) and Justin Vance (6-4, 315) should all see plenty of time on the offensive line. Coach Emmons believes his offensive line could be one of Hermann's greatest strengths this season.



Hermann's defense, particularly its defensive line and linebackers, should be one of the best units in the conference. Jared Privett will line up at defensive end after recording 56 tackles last season on his way to being named 1st team All-Conference and 1st team All-District. Zach Speckhals will also start on the defensive line after being named 2nd team All-Conference and 2nd team All-District last season. Senior Dylan Hudson (5-10, 180) and sophomores Drake Wrestler and Justin Vance should see time on the D-line as well. "I think Justin Vance could play a valuable role on our varsity squad this year," said Coach Emmons.



The linebacking corps will be led by Jarrod Kolbe (6-1, 160), who was named 1st team All-Conference and All-District after recording 77 tackles in 2013. Conner Lane had a solid 67 tackles last season and Coach Emmons believes he can be even more effective in 2014. Hunter Scheidegger could also see plenty of playing time.



The defensive backfield will be highlighted by Jordan Leicht, who had 77 tackles on his way to being named 2nd team All-Conference last season. Garrett Leimkuehler will also start at DB after recording an impressive 74 tackles last season. Coach Emmons has to be thrilled Leimkuehler will still be around Hermann for three more seasons. Austin Wurtz, Colton Hale and Dakota Eikermann should all see playing time in the defensive backfield. "Our defense returns a lot of players with valuable experience," Coach Emmons said.



Entering his third season at Hermann, Coach Emmons is joined by assistant coaches Josh Schwenck, Jess Robb, Kevin Marsch, Seth Bass and Wayland McKague. The staff says they believe football is a powerful tool to teach young men life lessons. One of the lessons they hope to learn in 2014 is that hard work pays off. While Hermann once again has a difficult schedule, look for them to improve not only in 2014, but over the next several years.



Pigskin's Pick: 5-4



