FNF high school football scores and photos: Playoffs week 1

By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director and Katie Grunik, KOMU Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Missouri high school football playoffs began Friday night.

Blair Oaks beat Boonville 37-7 in the KOMU 8 Sports game of the week. The Falcons will play Fulton next week.

Several teams advanced with shutouts, including Jefferson City scoring 39 against Hickman and Moberly scoring 42 over Warrenton.

For the duration of the playoffs, Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. will have highlights and scores. This will be the last live blog of the 2014 high school football season. It will be back next fall.

Below are scores and stats, photos and video of the games. Items below are in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.

Van-Far back in front over Clopton in a back-and-forth affair, 26-24 with under ten minutes to play @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

FINAL: Osage rolls past Springfield Catholic 55-14. Will play Ava next week in Class 3 District Semis @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Clopton takes a 24-20 lead over Van-Far going into the final quarter @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Osage still scoring, it's 55-14 Indians over the Fightin' Irish with 3:18 to play @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports California up 56-7 with 7:50 to play in the game! — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

Facing 4th and 30, the Spartan Punting unit comes on for the first time. The ball hits a Washington player and Battle recovers @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

With their 56-8 victory, Battle moves on in Class 5 District 4 play @KOMUsports https://t.co/PVdeyqotKY — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

That Washington TD pass was thrown to freshman wide-out Dreyton Tyler. 8 minutes remain in the 4th @KOMUsports #FNF — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

Osage rolling over Springfield Catholic, take a 49-14 lead with five minutes to play in 3Q @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Washington is on the board! A 37-yd touchdown pass and a two point conversion reduces the deficit to 57-8 @KOMUsports #FNF — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

Clopton scores and adds the 2-point conversion to pull within 16-20 vs. Van-Far. 6:32 to play in 3Q @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

The 3rd quarter comes to an end. Battle leads Washington 56-0 @KOMUsports #FNF — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports Eldon answers with a big play of its own! Levi Shinn runs for a 67 yard touchdown. Fulton still leads Eldon 31-21 in the third — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports A Radarion Glover 95 yard touchdown gives Fulton a 31-14 lead over Eldon in the 3rd quarter. — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) October 25, 2014

The clock will continue to roll at Battle VS. Washington as long as the Spartans retain at least a 35 point lead @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

A 77-yd drive is capped off by QB Trip Gibson's TD pass to put the Spartans up 56-0 @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

The second half is underway at Battle High School https://t.co/CZMc5obK13 @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

Getting ugly quick here. Set up on bad punt in #Kewpie territory, #Jays punch it in. 33-0 JCHS @KOMUsports https://t.co/79cZKEUl7S — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) October 25, 2014

The Spartan centers warm-up. We're about to kick off the second half at Battle High https://t.co/laTTkgkcS5 @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

Mexico up 23-0 over Marshall at the half @KOMUsports #FNF — Caileigh Peterson (@caileighlynn) October 25, 2014

Austin Reilly finishes first half with 143 yds, 3 TDs, on 9-12 passing. Needs 111 yards to eclipse 2,000 yards this year. @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Unbelievable momentum here at home for the #Jays. #43 David Rodgers takes second half kickoff all the way. 26-0 early in the qtr @KOMUsports — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) October 25, 2014

Battle players stretch out before the start of the second half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yi2VjcsS3o — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

With 104 rushing yards in the first half, Osage's Jake Ulmer breaks 1,000 yards on the ground for the Indians this year @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Blair Oaks leads Boonville 24-0 at halftime of this foggy District matchup.#mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NxazFK0Ls5 — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 25, 2014

At the half, Van-Far leads Clopton 20-8 @KOMUsports — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

4th and 3 Bruins ball. 13.6 left in the half. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Dalton Wright goes 61 yards to the house! As Westran goes up 61-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9lYcq2C7T5 — Connor Zimmick (@c3zimmick) October 25, 2014

Washington has yet to make it into the red zone @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

At halftime, the Battle Spartans lead the Washington Blue Jays 49-0. Spartans RB Nash Sutherlin has 4 rushing TDs on the night @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

Macon keeps piling it on, as a 6 yard touchdown run by Ethan Pagliai gives the Tigers a 35-0 lead over MMA late in the 2nd @KOMUsports — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 25, 2014

Tyler Castle with the touchdown for the Jaguars. Jaguars lead the Bruins 17-14 with 3:00 minutes left in the 1st half. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Hallsville Indians just got the ball back from Tolton, leading 14-10 with 1:28 left in first half @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/uieZbo4wtx — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) October 25, 2014

It's district playoffs, and the Hallsville Indian fans are out in full force. Hallsville leads 14-10 @KOMUsports #fnf pic.twitter.com/9nh4jaP4CR — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) October 25, 2014

Long touchdown run by Westran's Jake Ingebritson! Hornets up 54-0 over Slater. 5:40 left in the first half. @KOMUsports — Connor Zimmick (@c3zimmick) October 25, 2014

Time out Bruins. 3:54 left in the 1st half. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports the Pinto is happy as California now leads after another Barr-Norton connection puts them up 34-7 pic.twitter.com/uQHNubP8DI — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

Hayden Johnson with a Bruins 1st down. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

A long Tiger drive results in a touchdown run for Carlton Homan. Smith-Cotton leads Ruskin 7-0 near the end of the half @KOMUsports — Alex Brown (@ABrown_05) October 25, 2014

#50 Ivan Keel was just informed he'll be making some snaps for Battle. They lead 49-0 in Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2jfCdjRNgJ — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

Ball at the 4 yard line. 1st and 10, Bruins ball. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Earlier today, the Blair Oaks football team signed this block of wood. "One More" is the team motto. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ql1DmL5vVc — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 25, 2014

1st and 10 ball on the 45 yard line. Jaguars ball. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks puts up third TD of game, lead 24-0 with 3:28 left in first half. https://t.co/cmPSylZxzR — Sam Weiger (@SamWeiger) October 25, 2014

Moberly punches it in again. Spartans lead the Warriors 28-0 with 5 minutes left in the half. @KOMUsports #FNF — Madison Morris (@Memwp5) October 25, 2014

Mexico #9 Cole Jaramillos makes the field goal. Bulldogs go up 17-0 in the second quarter @KOMUsports — Caileigh Peterson (@caileighlynn) October 25, 2014

Osage adds a quick TD pass from Reilly to Samuelson to make a 21-14 with 4:54 to play in half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/S6crN7aLiL — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Huge 62 yard run by Walker Borghardt puts California up 21-7 with 6:26 to play in the half! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ItgCi8cuIJ — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

Big night for Nash Sutherlin. His 3rd TD run of the night makes it 42-0 @KOMUSports https://t.co/txTVnW8fjV — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks scores with 5:00 left in the second quarter, Falcons lead 17-0. — Sam Weiger (@SamWeiger) October 25, 2014

The Spartan cheerleaders celebrate another Battle touchdown. The Spartans lead Washington 42-0 https://t.co/LUnm3GTteZ @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

The Centralia Panthers have taken a commanding 14-0 lead with 9:00 minutes left in the 2nd quarter @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/KYDRqKTto8 — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports big defensive stand stops Versailles on fourth down and California takes over with a chance to go up 2 scores ! — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

Halfway through the second quarter here in Sedalia and Ruskin/Smith-Cotton are still tied up 0-0 @KOMUsports — Alex Brown (@ABrown_05) October 25, 2014

Jaguar time out. Jaguars lead the Bruins 10-7 with 8:18 left in the first half. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

The Colonels look to take some momentum back as they force a stop and have the ball in Macon territory @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5KWUJW3uFz — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 25, 2014

Jones to--who else?--Wester! Irish knot it at 14-14 with 5:48 to play in half @KOMUsports https://t.co/4eRIXBzth9 — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Brevinn Tyler with his 2nd TD run of the night! 35-0 Battle with 11:32 in Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WQ4ztxZxZ4 — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

Reilly throws his first INT of the night, and Coach Devin Johnson isn't happy. SC takes over on OS 32 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/A46372NGu7 — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

80 yard kick off return for a touchdown for the Jaguars! Jaguars lead Bruins 10-7 with 10:31 left in the half. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports Versailles QB Sean Varner takes it 58 yards to the house! Extra point makes it 14-7 California with 8:25 to play in the half — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

A #Kewpie INT leads to a quick #Jays FG. In just under 3 minutes, JCHS scores 12 unanswered. 19-0 Jeff City 8:19 2nd qtr @KOMUsports — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) October 25, 2014

Alex Ofodile with the touchdown. Bruins lead Jaguars 7-3 in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

The first quarter was all Macon, as the Tigers take a 20-0 lead over MMA into the 2nd @KOMUsports #mopreps pic.twitter.com/TrF5rAVKN0 — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 25, 2014

From 5 yards out Panthers Daniel Linneman punches it in to go up 13-0. PAT no good. 1:14 to go in 1Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sH8lEZmsMd — Connor Zimmick (@c3zimmick) October 25, 2014

Troy Hentges pass complete to Caleb Sconce for a 16 yd touchdown. Sconce kicks the PAT 21-0 Bulldogs in the 1st @KOMUsports — Anthony Brandt (@ABrandt43) October 25, 2014

Bruins have the ball at the Jaguar 18. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

The Macon defense gets into the scoring act with a pick-six by junior Nate Richardson. The Tigers lead MMA 20-0 @KOMUsports #mopreps — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 25, 2014

#15 Darryl Williams breaks 50+ yard kick return to the house! JCHS, with 9 points in :50, goes up 16-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/znfEcYhau8 — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) October 25, 2014

TD Battle! QB Brevinn Tyler keeps it for the score. 28-0 Spartans in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nqkOrowQAE — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

Jack Jones goes deep to Will Wester to convert the 4th, SC driving at Osage 35 @KOMUsports https://t.co/RZLyvc1Tab — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

End of the first quarter, Mexico up 7-0 over Marshall @KOMUsports #FNF — Caileigh Peterson (@caileighlynn) October 25, 2014

Osage can't convert the 4th to start 2Q, that's 2 stalled drives for the Indians after starting w/ 2 TDs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iyTV4BHijN — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports Pintos players and coaches look on up 14-0. It's their first time wearing new alternate red jerseys! pic.twitter.com/4sndtDTboG — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

After exchanging punts, #Jays dominate the line on a pinned #Kewpie offense for a safety! 9-0 JCHS 11:51 2nd @KOMUsports — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) October 25, 2014

Mason Shoemaker with a 62 yd Touchdown run for South Callaway. 14-0 2:25 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports — Anthony Brandt (@ABrandt43) October 25, 2014

We're through one at Osage, Indians are driving and lead 14-0! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/efpk4E00ZW — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Mexico #81 Austyn Sampo blocks Madshall's punt. Bulldogs ball with a minute left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports #FNF — Caileigh Peterson (@caileighlynn) October 25, 2014

Logan Twehous's pass intercepted by the Jaguars. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

North Callaway counters with a 73 yard TD pass to Wyatt Branson. Two point conversion good. 8-6 North Callaway. @KOMUsports — Luke Johns (@Johns2017) October 25, 2014

Chambers the ball carrier for the Bruins with a gain of 2. 3rd down and 9. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports Tigers interception! They force Barr out of the pocket and Versailles takes over on the California 27-yard line! — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

Jaguars attempt a field goal and the kick is no good. 1st and 10 Bruins ball. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Troy Hentges tosses a 32 yd TD pass to Cory Hanger. Troy's 20th touchdown pass of the year. 7-0 Bulldogs over Knob Noster @KOMUsports — Anthony Brandt (@ABrandt43) October 25, 2014

1st down Jaguars. Ball at the Bruins 22. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

This Spartan is pleased with Battles 21 point lead in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ib9PQqoukR — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

16 yard TD pass from Garrett Francis to Keegan Wyatt! Salisbury up 7-0 over Sweet Springs. 4:02 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports — Connor Zimmick (@c3zimmick) October 25, 2014

Mexico QB #12 Spencer Thomas keeps it and runs it in for a touchdown. Mexico up 7-0 @KOMUsports #FNF — Caileigh Peterson (@caileighlynn) October 25, 2014

Nash Sutherlin celebrates his second touchdown of the night. This time a 39 yd dash https://t.co/MIQurUOCyv @KOMUsports — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

Blood has been drawn in Battle. A Spartan assistant works to clean blood off one players uniform. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Vx7UcO7Xqr — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

Bruins fumble the ball now forced to punt. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports Jaden Barr takes it himself! 76 yards on the quarterback keeper puts California up 14-0 with 6:52 to play — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

Field goal blocked! Battle takes over on the 20 yd line. @KOMUSports https://t.co/WEgMPlWrS9 — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

This Indians defense is playing lights out so far. Have yet to allow a first down in this game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TcBiLTEl7b — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Montgomery County takes early 6-0 lead courtesy of Kyle Kroll's 41 yard TD run. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fSZED6r3kG — Luke Johns (@Johns2017) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports Versailles had a nice drive taking it to the California 11-yd line, but they miss a field goal attempt. Pintos take over up 7-0 — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

23 yard field goal for the Jaguars is good. Zumwalt west leads Rock Bridge 3-0. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Reilly hits Collin Samuelson for the 6-yard TD, Indians make it 14-0 w/ 7:29 in 1Q @KOMUsports https://t.co/o8Dwnbq4S9 — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Moberly scores first! Moberly leads Warrenton 7-0 halfway through the first quarter. @KOMUsports #FNF — Madison Morris (@Memwp5) October 25, 2014

The #Jays punch in a quick 50 yard drive after a #Kewpie punt. 7-0 JCHS 8:55 1st @KOMUsports https://t.co/uApDVUJnCx — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) October 25, 2014

Rock Bridge takes its first time out with 9:38 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Macon is already threatening, they have the ball inside the MMA 20 with 9 and a half left in the 1st @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NgLUmy1nNR — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 25, 2014

Logan Anderson for the Jaguars with a first down @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Jake Ulmer scampers in from 23-yards, and Osage takes the 7-0 lead w/ 9:27 in 1Q @KOMUsports https://t.co/jw9hVtzPt0 — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

Washington fumble recovered by Battle! Spartans take over on the 37 yd line. @KOMUsports — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

3-and-out for Osage, here comes Austin Reilly and the Indian offense @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MUbS7gNDlq — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 25, 2014

1 play, 6 points. Battle RB Nash Sutherlin runs 25 yds to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5CHRHbKmZV — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 25, 2014

@KOMUsports 3 plays in, and it's a taylor made 9-yard strike from Jaden Barr to Drew Norton. California up 7-0 with 11:15 left in the 1st — Jason Amico (@JasonAmico) October 25, 2014

Rock Bridge has the ball on the 33 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CzCLW13GRV — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Battle's QB warms up before their game against Washington @KOMUsports https://t.co/2e70mDruKS — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2014

Rock Bridge to receive opening kickoff @KOMUsports — Caitie Santa Maria? (@CaitieSm27) October 25, 2014

Boonville wins the toss and defers. Blair Oaks will receive first. #mopreps @KOMUsports https://t.co/9AvPimZRV6 — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 24, 2014

Osage wins the toss, they'll defer and Springfield Catholic will receive to start the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LWQxxMkfM1 — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 24, 2014

Battle High School is ready to take on Washington! Kickoff in two minutes! @KOMUSports https://t.co/MD2hIPS1St — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) October 24, 2014

Gametime is right around the corner as the Macon Tigers take the field @KOMUsports https://t.co/NXoy5aGdcQ — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2014

The Marching Indians will be loud and proud for Osage as kickoff is just 5 min away! @KOMUSports https://t.co/Fl4XVGm69W — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 24, 2014

The home team #Jays take the field! We're seven minutes to kickoff here in Jefferson City @KOMUsports https://t.co/g0CwgU41PJ — Drew Whiteman (@drewhiteman) October 24, 2014

California does their classic pregame chant with the flags @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iB8fPsLF4Y — Jason Russell Amico (@jamicoooo) October 24, 2014