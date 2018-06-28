FNF high school football scores and photos: Week 1

3 years 10 months 6 days ago Friday, August 22 2014 Aug 22, 2014 Friday, August 22, 2014 5:40:00 PM CDT August 22, 2014 in Friday Night Fever
By: John Zupon, Jr., KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA- Week one of high school football started off with major heat threatening to go into the triple digits and delaying a lot of the games.

(Click here to see all the scores.)

However, the heat did not slow down the big plays. South Callaway started off the 2014 season with a monster blowout against Putnam County, winning 55 to 6.

The game of the week was a close one until right before halftime, when Mexico's experience prevailed against the inexperienced North Callaway squad. Mexico won 35 to 12.

Rock Bridge played host to the powerhouse Rockhurst team, which started off its 2014 season looking good enough to make a deep run into the playoffs. Rockhurst won 49 to 14.

Updates appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.

The Centralia Panthers take the field against the Highland Cougars. 

 

More scoring. 

The sun keeps going down and the temperatures are still high.

Centralia appreciating Veterans

Points on the board. 

More weather concerns. 

Coin toss time. 

Southern Boone takes the field.

Warmups from the Game of the Night.

 

More from the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Several games are pushed back due to the heat.

KOMU 8 News' Chris Gervino, Jim Riek and Rosie Newberry get ready for the Mexico Bulldogs versus the North Callaway Thunderbirds in our Game of the Week.

SCORES

Rockhurst 49 @ Rock Bridge 14 F
Hickman 14 @ CBC 63 F 
Battle 34 @ Jackson 62 F
McCluer North 0 @ Jefferson City 17 F
Moberly 3 @ Blair Oaks 21 F
North Callaway 12 @ Mexico 35 F
Fulton 14 @ Osage 41 F
Boonville 0 @ California 44 F
Highland 0 @ Centralia 28 F
St. Pius 27 @ Southern Boone 26 F
Harrisburg 0 @ Tolton 49 F
Hallsville 54 @ Fayette 6 F
Mark Twain 18 @ Westran 14
Scotland County 0 @ Salisbury 47 F
South Callaway 55 @ Putnum County 6 F
Camdenten 35 @ Hillscrest 14 F
Macon 21 @ Palmyra 0 F
Tipton 0 @ Lexington 40 F
North Shelby 0 @ Van Far 46 F
Versailles 26 @ Knob Noster 0 F
South Shelby 8 @ Brookfield 43 F 
Schuyler County 7 @ Paris 38 F
Smith Cotton 7 @ Republic 22 F

 

