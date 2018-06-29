FNF Jefferson City 2013

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 15 2013 Jul 15, 2013 Monday, July 15, 2013 7:59:00 AM CDT July 15, 2013 in FNF Schools
loading

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 31 McCluer North Away Win 24 - 7
9 / 6 Bellville East, Ill. Home Win 22 - 14
9 / 13 Fayettville (Ark.) Away Loss 24 - 34
9 / 20 Hazelwood East Away Loss 22 - 33
9 / 27 DeSmet Home Win 18 - 16
10 / 4 Hickman Away Win 40 - 33
10 / 11 Gateway Tech Home Win 55 - 22
10 / 18 Rockhurst Home Loss 16 - 20
10 / 25 Rock Bridge Away Win 31 - 21
11 / 1 Rock Bridge Home Loss 18 - 48

 

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com

Loading ...