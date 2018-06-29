FNF live blog week 10: football photos, videos, scores
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri football teams took the field Friday night for the first week of playoffs. (See scores.)
Moberly and Mexico faced off in this week's Game of the Week.
The first week of playoffs also saw and exciting match-up between the Jefferson City Jays and the Rock Bridge Bruins.
Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF to follow the action this week between Mexico and Moberly.
This live blog includes scores and photos from across mid-Missouri. Items appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.
Final: Fulton 40, Boonville 15. Hornets move on to second round of Class 3 districts with victory. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OmfHI99XVI
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
Rock Bridge ends its season at 2-8, two years removed from an appearance at the state championship @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZcP3A7P3ZN
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
Jefferson City Jays advance with a 31-14 victory over Rock Bridge. Jeff City moves to 9-1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JhRmnyIgHV
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
The Paris Coyotes have defeated the Putnam County Midgets 47-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VFxeNjlJTx
— Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) October 24, 2015
1st career start for Osage freshman QB Dalton Depee. 5 total TDs (3 passing, 2 rushing), 1 playoff win @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Nzr6WzsP39
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 24, 2015
Fayette moves on to the second round of districts with a 48-18 win over Salisbury @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/nTpS5uHLuJ
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
FINAL: North Callaway shuts out Van-Far for second week in a row, 54-0. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QzMRxHHWFp
— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 24, 2015
Fayette head coach Tom Oakley watches his Falcons take a 48-18 lead over Salisbury with 5:00 to go @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/VPOUAsI9Wu
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
FINAL: Tolton defeats Knob Noster 70-6. The playoff win is the team's first in school history. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BRTXz9fGCo
— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 24, 2015
Consider it done. Blair Oaks advances to the next round with a dominating 70-0 win over Versailles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/USkjsjdp0E
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 24, 2015
Rock Bridge pulls a score back to cut the Jeff City lead to 31-14 in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FZU7nKmPmI
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
Jeff City hits a 32 yard field goal and exits the field at half to a 31-7 lead over Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WCVqiaVTQv
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
A late first-half TD from Travis Dean gives the Hornets a 21-15 lead over Boonville into halftime. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pw9nNm8Vjw
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
At the half, Fayette leads Salisbury 34-18 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/XNS93OduBH
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Jeff City extends its lead over Rock Bridge to 28-7 with a TD pass to Jacob Gourley. 1:11 left in half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qVfVl3NIP9
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
I don't know if the rain made these balls slippery or what. FIVE 1st half fumbles btwn SOBOCO and Calif @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qtCBLHavft
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Eldon is up on Owensville 28-21 at halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f4sGIIc5oE
— Troy D'Souza (@Troy_dsouza) October 24, 2015
Osage goes into the half leading Springfield Catholic 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ue0P4blGmg
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 24, 2015
That's halftime! SOBOCO leads California 18-0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/XMOxajPoxE
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Fayette QB Kaden Hoover responds with his second rushing touchdown of the game. Falcons lead 27-18 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/icOXMMr37Q
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
The blowout continues. #35 Austin Edwards with the 65 yd TD catch. Making it 41-0 North Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YqesZzAlgp
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 24, 2015
Salisbury scores but the 2-pt conversion is no good, so Fayette still leads 20-18 late first half @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/qUlEnDh5TF
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Osage increases its lead on a 3-yard rushing TD from QB Dalton Depee. 14-0 Osage, :58 left in 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2miTUgDk47
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 24, 2015
Rock Bridge fans and cheerleaders have made the trip south to Jefferson City tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aa2YY0WLAt
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
Mexico with more points on the board. Now lead Moberly 28-0, PAT was good for last TD @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SxX7CsYfhr
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Marcelline is running away with this one. The score at the half Marcelline-48 Slater-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HbGFtMknAl
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 24, 2015
Daniel Ellinger grabs a magnificent pass for a Jeff City score. Jeff City 21-7 Rock Bridge @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g5A3RRrJJK
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
Salisbury has scored on both of its last two possessions. Now the Panthers have the ball down 20-12 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/rgtMVTTBkZ
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Boonville senior Dalton Bealmer rushes for red zone TD. But a blocked PAT keeps score tied 15-15. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MSybRMMi02
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
North Callaway's offense watches Van-Far throw another pick-six. North Callaway leads, 34-0. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vhmdLIk0pl
— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 24, 2015
Another SOBOCO TD expands the lead. Two point conversion no good. Eagles lead California 18-0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/XIoDk8aCF1
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Moberly back on offense and Mexico picks up a yellow flag for offsides. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MrpP0oOvkU
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Touchdown Mexico. The Bulldogs go up 20-0 on Moberly as we near halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fY5i02v4SB
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Moberly cheerleaders still staying spirited despite the Spartans being down 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3ZJPSqTiN1
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Mexico students don't seem too happy with a penalty call by the referees. Mexico still leads 14-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hKHcGVI8HY
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
#2 A.J. Stubblefied again! This time with a 62 yd TD reception. Making the score 28-0 North Callaway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b2c48QZL0W
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 24, 2015
On fourth and nine Salisbury WR Jeremiah Gebhardt pulls in this 20 yard touchdown. Panthers trail 20-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/a7lmNVVBOk
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Quick 4th down again for Moberly. Mexico offense making way back on field with 3 mins left in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JMzw656a8h
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
35 yard run by QB #7 Dalton Depee sets up Osage in scoring position. Less than 7 to go here in 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HPawyUMNWH
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 24, 2015
Fulton's rushing leader Travis Dean (22) helps Hornets reclaim 15-9 lead with 25th TD of season. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TV1vqagXw0
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
Salisbury is driving, looking to keep its season alive and get within a touchdown of Fayette @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/swUfdzXd71
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Michael White taking Mexico closer to the goal line. 4th down for the Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RsL2FvBSw5
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Now it's SOBOCO's turn to fumble! That's the fifth total fumble tonight by both teams @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/TtyqHOhOD3
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Jeff City strikes back, with Dennis Barnes returning the kickoff for a TD. Jeff City 14-7 Rock Bridge @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hSMnm7jWAL
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
A solid 39 yard pass to take the Mexico Bulldogs back to the red zone. Sideline staying pumped. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/m0mEaxs6dO
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
North Callaway QB Milo Henry keeps the ball and scampers into the end zone. 22-0 Thunderbirds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IDYdBpJZO2
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 24, 2015
Canzoneri scored his 3rd TD of the night. Tolton leads 47-0, 0:35 left in first. On pace to score 188. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PtJYT2MsEK
— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 24, 2015
North Callaway # A.J. Stubblefield catches the ball in the backfield and takes it 43 yds. @KOMUsports @MarkJKim_ pic.twitter.com/wMb9omAVas
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 24, 2015
Hayden Johnson hauls in the miraculous TD for Rock Bridge, and the game is tied 7-7 against Jeff City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PzRckKBGQT
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
California crowd falls silent as the Pintos fumble for third time today. Pintos trail SOBOCO 12-0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/2s0RhWa88O
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
A second illegal procedure call against Mexico. 7 minutes left in the half, Mexico 14, Moberly 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6bQpazTJub
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Hunter Edwards gives Boonville a 9-6 lead with a 39 yard kick. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PLfLdgLBta
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
Fayette RB Ahmad Chairse take the pitch for a 50 yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E3LqRLZ06p
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
SOBOCO capitalizes on fumble w/ a TD on next play. This 2 pt conversion no good. Lead California 12-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Cr8orJJET7
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
#5 Tre Wiliams, defensive end of local Rock Bridge is committed to play for Mizzou next fall. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b7csP1ZHMz
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
Backups are in, but it doesn't matter. Tolton scores again. They lead 40-0 with 2:17 left in first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NbflkHHnat
— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 24, 2015
SOBOCO tries on 4th but California comes up w/ big stop. California fumble gives the ball right back @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i9OpPsQm8a
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
#24 Tyler Mattes breaks two tackles on a 45 yd run into the end zone. Making it 14-0 North Callaway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/levsSBCvs7
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 24, 2015
Jeff City leads Rock Bridge 7-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/84fMcGKpke
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
The Fayette offense meets at the quarter break. After one, the Falcons lead the Panthers 13-6 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/9Hm0ydZXSP
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Osage strikes first, scoring on a 22-yard completion to #17 Britten McLaughlin. 7-0 Osage, 10:13 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sSGinGeUk8
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 24, 2015
Here's a replay of the collision between a Blair Oaks CB and Versailles QB Kooper Wilson @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z4up0eD2iq
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 24, 2015
Moberly coach and players frustrated as they give up another TD. Mexico goes for two, now up 14-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TNpWO6SIc6
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
A whistle brings a hectic 1st Quarter to an end. SOBOCO leads California 6-0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/wWn5KfwbfU
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Scary moment here at Blair Oaks as Versailles QB Kooper Wilson getting looked at after a brutal tackle @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EuGMztv1Vh
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 24, 2015
RB J.T. Canzoneri is gassed. Just ran in his 2nd TD of the night. 34-0 Tolton leads Knob Noster. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cFaqovSi9c
— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 24, 2015
Mexico student section liking the team's early lead. They're hoping for a repeat of last week's win @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/h7vNEV2zcm
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
A huge fourth down conversion sets up a Salisbury touchdown. The Panthers still trail Fayette 13-6 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/oVorWQfUJG
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Mexico forces a quick 4th down and Moberly offense is back on the sidelines. Mexico receives at the 47 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RV0uiEFEgQ
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
End of 1st Quarter: Fulton 7, Boonville 6. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x1cZPUhycG
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
Its still anybody's game here at Osage, as both teams have yet to score. 0-0 End of the 1Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7HAY7iIV4L
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 24, 2015
Blair Oaks finds the end zone again in Q1 with the help of a Jordan Hair TD pass. Falcons lead 23-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bgzIDFZ6Ij
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 24, 2015
The California punt is blocked, hits a SOBOCO player and California falls on it! Pinto ball at the 34 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MBFkdzJyFS
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Owensville retaliates as Tristan Crofford scores a long TD off a catch and run. 14-7 Eldon lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dkgRAKVkIy
— Troy D'Souza (@Troy_dsouza) October 24, 2015
Heading into the second quarter, Mexico 6, Moberly 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MkzvgzXcwS
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Number 24 Tyler Mattes with a nice 55 yd run makes it North Callaway 6, Van Far 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FN5LtklqMI
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 24, 2015
Big gain on 3rd for California!... but it's called back for pass-interference. SOBOCO still leads 6-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7HU4EJHHY3
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Mexico is the first to get 6 on the board. PAT is no good, Bulldogs lead Moberly 6-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uVjVA636p5
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Boonville adds a redzone TD with 1:56 left in the 1st Quarter, but misses PAT. Fulton leads 7-6. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gmeHvrI1yn
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
The Salisbury offense is searching for answers, as the Panthers are already down two scores in the first @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fPvYeC53DP
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Cheerleaders keep crowd energized here at Jeff City's Adkins Stadium. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6mNPnf74cS
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
Shinn scores again for Eldon AND kicks PAT. Mustangs up 14-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UdlUrXgYbA
— Troy D'Souza (@Troy_dsouza) October 24, 2015
Mexico picks up another first down, just 3 yards from the red zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Qc4gGRAVsN
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Focused and locked in. It's playoff time here at Blair Oaks. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YFZ9fK2ZcG
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 24, 2015
Players from S. Callaway and Cole Camp wish each other luck and get instructions. Bulldogs will receive @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yBd7Oe9JgQ
— Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 24, 2015
Fayette RB Isaiah Estes heads back to the sideline after a 44 yard touchdown run. Falcons lead 13-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/evreafzRUB
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Trip Gibson finds Carson McCarty from two yards out. Tolton leads 21-0 with 7:40 remaining in first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X6VyjAOFlK
— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 24, 2015
Overheard on the Mexico sideline: "We're not loud enough, let's go!" @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vollEMOh32
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
Blair Oaks blocks a Versailles punt and now find themselves in the red zone to start their next drive @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VITyyhRgVs
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 24, 2015
Fayette QB Kaden Hoover gets loose again, this time for 35 yards. Salisbury calls timeout, trailing 6-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SBh4PtNnj5
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Another fumble! A botched California lateral gives the ball back to SOBOCO @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/BE91x5XgBc
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Mexico back on offense with 5:40 left in the first quarter. Neither team has points on the board yet. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XS2Mjidqco
— Cody Crutchfield (@codydoesnews) October 24, 2015
SOBOCO bobbles the snap and California falls on it! Pintos take over on opposite 43 down 6-0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/jOozsbNFKS
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Denzel Wilson plows through the middle for a Jeff City score. PAT Good. Jeff City 7-0 Rock Bridge @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kpogQkPGln
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
Salisbury returner Gabriel Noll accidentally steps out of bounds, now Salisbury has to start on its 17 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oUbZIpwVhz
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Just 2:30 into the game, Tolton already leads Knob Noster 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tv0AGLvEJG
— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 24, 2015
Eldon gets on the board first as senior Levi Shinn rushes it in for a touchdown. Eldon up 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZF8eDd7nZg
— Troy D'Souza (@Troy_dsouza) October 24, 2015
Fulton quarterback Devin Masek rushes through an opening to give the Hornets an early 7-0 lead. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i7AnLNFkAT
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
Fayette strikes first on this 28 yard run by quarterback Kaden Hoover. Falcons lead Salisbury 6-0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/nLvgMYqbUB
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Touchdown SOBOCO! RB Laron Wallace runs it in. Two pt conversion no good. They lead California 6-0 @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/EADpRQJvGI
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
We are underway here in Owensville as they host Eldon @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8XCHK8h7lP
— Troy D'Souza (@Troy_dsouza) October 24, 2015
And we're off in Fulton. Boonville defers after winning coin toss. Hornets start with the ball. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6CaLmxdfUh
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 24, 2015
Springfield Catholic has won the toss and chosen to receive. It's game time here at Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FRtPP9Gc4u
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 24, 2015
Interception for SOBOCO on the opening drive! They'll start on California's 30 yard line @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/4RUE9Szerj
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 24, 2015
Jeff City breaks off final pregame huddle before kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3EyUbJE1fa
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 24, 2015
Focused and locked in. It's playoff time here at Blair Oaks. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YFZ9fK2ZcG
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 24, 2015
And we are underway here in North Callaway! ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xVFbWbzHha
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 24, 2015
And the 2015 playoffs have begun @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/buKlYYBTt6
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 24, 2015
Fayette has won the toss and elected to receive. Fayette-Salisbury is underway @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/TbUsWYEk7X
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 24, 2015
Captains meet at midfield for coin toss. Jefferson City wins the toss and elects to defer to 2nd half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GDHJdRpgdX
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 23, 2015
Osage is pumped up for this one as they prepare for its playoffs battle with Springfield Catholic. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fqmF41pQX4
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 23, 2015
Southern Boone has won the toss, they'll defer and California will start with the ball @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VlZVHbx3rx
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 23, 2015
Six minutes until kickoff here in Jeff City @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wSdtXQf9HG
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 23, 2015
Fayette quarterback Kaden Hoover had three first half touchdowns the last time these two teams met @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/trcl8L6PCT
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 23, 2015
Here come the Hornets. Fulton prepares for second home matchup of the year with Boonville. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sfSHHXnmou
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 23, 2015
And here comes SOBOCO! The visiting Eagles look to take down California in the 1st playoff round @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W9xfXeeUL4
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 23, 2015
Playoffs are a chance to redeem yourself. That's how one Springfield Catholic cheerleader views it. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/A0dFxyVyld
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 23, 2015
North Callaway defeated Van Far the last week of regular season. Can they do it again in the playoffs? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BE2eNXrp9A
— Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) October 23, 2015
Jeff City Jays take the field here at Adkins Stadium. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T723gW8VmO
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 23, 2015
Fayette head coach Tom Oakley on how the Falcons can put away Salisbury like they did two weeks ago @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/DbtZSHkUfu
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 23, 2015
Mexico fans anxiously waiting for the team to break through the spirit tunnel. 10 mins until kick off @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lyUo1YrDRZ
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 23, 2015
Blair Oaks quarterback Jordan Hair gets warmed up before his last playoff run as a falcon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KIIXolGEyo
— Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) October 23, 2015
The School of the Osage band beautifully plays the national anthem. Kickoff in 10 min. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rZ0nQ5195C
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 23, 2015
Here comes California! Under 10 minutes till playoff kickoff against SOBOCO @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/IGORjgUNQm
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 23, 2015
Jeff City Chorale finishes excellent rendition of national anthem. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MSeK4sE5xN
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 23, 2015
Adkins Stadium wall of honor for Jeff City athletes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rUO2HIEv6q
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 23, 2015
Salisbury head coach Mitchel Green on trying to avoid a repeat of two weeks ago @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/gO2fXmSgq0
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 23, 2015
Stands filling up here at Adkins Stadium, named for retired Jeff City coach Pete Adkins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g3p6zKUOS4
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 23, 2015
A California Marching Band conductor appears to have rode in on an ostrich. Working to confirm now. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AUPtxjszRg
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 23, 2015
Cole Camp coach, "We're in the Mokane hood now!" Cole Camp and South Callaway kick off in 15. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/l4QjqyZnWZ
— Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 23, 2015
The California band is getting in the Halloween spirit w/ costumes for tonight's playoff game vs SOBOCO @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WZKrEPmsiS
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 23, 2015
First we met up with Osage's head coach, and now it's biggest fan... his son. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6K3wClMour
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 23, 2015
South Callaway Bulldogs and The Cole Camp Bluebirds warming up prior to their first round matchup. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/H1uXh4Ewyz
— Cameron Redler (@CameronRedler) October 23, 2015
Apparently the Joker is a member of the North Callaway marching band. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4poXxyUcS8
— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 23, 2015
Playoffs here at Osage, here's how it's head coach Devin Johnson describes the home-field benefit. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GnIIQRBBRk
— Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) October 23, 2015
California students are doing a "Halloween-Out" at tonight's game. Apparently the sky got the message @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FZUfM9lhlj
— Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 23, 2015
Here at California for the first round of the Class 3, District 6 playoffs. Pintos hosting SoBoCo @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/odfbc7XHeQ
— Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) October 23, 2015
Jefferson City (9-1) gets ready to host Rock Bridge (2-8) in the first round of the MSHSAA playoffs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rkzqlJyTwp
— Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) October 23, 2015
Salisbury and Fayette will meet tonight for the second time in three weeks. Fayette won last time out @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qe7OwlhLmM
— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) October 23, 2015
Fulton Hornets (7-2) host the Boonville Pirates (2-7) in the first week of Class 3 playoff action. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/05zrJ2uCca
— Joey Schneider (@jschneider9514) October 23, 2015
Cloudy night in Osage hopefully high scoring football is in the forecast @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iWCE9N1iS9
— Justin Honore (@Honore_LeBlanc) October 23, 2015
QB Trip Gibson and Tolton offense averaging 51 points per game this season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bVRqHvZEQK
— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 23, 2015
On deck to cover North Callaway football against Van-Far. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fqAl5ovGrm
— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 23, 2015
Mexico played at Moberly last week and picked up the win. First round of playoffs, Moberly is at Mexico for a rematch. @KOMUsports
— Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) October 23, 2015
Fr. Tolton Catholic (8-1) goes for first playoff win in school history tonight against Knob Noster. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s6ft0eTayR
— Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 23, 2015
|
Blair Oaks 70
|
California 21
|
Fayette 48
Salisbury 18
|
Fulton 40
Boonville 15
|
Rock Bridge 14
|
Mexico 41
Moberly 8
|
Van-Far 0
|
Osage 35
Springfield Catholic 0
|
Owensville 33
Eldon 56
|
Paris 47
Putnam Co. 8
|
Cole Camp 47
|
Tolton 70
Knob Noster 6
|
Brookfield 31
Lathrop 20
|
Christian 26
Macon 16
|
Francis Howell 35
Hickman 0
|
Hermann 45
Principia 0
|
Lebanon 42
Rolla 16
|
Mountain Grove 47
Warsaw 26
|
Osceola 54
Tipton 24
|
Palmyra 35
|
Santa Fe 36
Harrisburg 30
|
Marceline 75
Slater 0
|
St. Paul Lutheran 0
Hallsville 42
|
Warrenton 17
Marshall 10
|
Waynesville 19
|
Westran 51
Sweet Springs 12
|
|