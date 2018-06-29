FNF Live Blog Week 2: High school football photos and videos

1 year 10 months 1 day ago Friday, August 26 2016 Aug 26, 2016 Friday, August 26, 2016 6:43:00 PM CDT August 26, 2016 in Friday Night Fever
By: Katie Grunik, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - High school football teams stormed the field Friday night under an overcast sky for the second game of the season. (See scores.)

Friday Night Fever's Game of the Week featured the Fulton Hornets hosting Versailles. Fulton prevailed 56-12.

There were half a dozen shut outs, with Clopton pounding MMA 64-0, Battle blanking Holt 56-0, Centralia besting Clark County 41-0, South Callaway beating Milan 39-0 and Smith-Cotton winning over Marshall 38-0.

The biggest blowout of the night saw Jefferson City clobbering Springfield Central 83-6.

This live blog features photos and videos from games around mid-Missouri. All posts below appear in reverse-chronological order with the newest updates at the top.  

 

Jeff City is keeping the blowout going in the 2nd. 2 touchdowns in less than 2 minutes has them up 55-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9emkE0KAS0

— Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) August 27, 2016

