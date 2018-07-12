FNF Live Blog Week 4: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri football teams and fans had a humid night of Friday night football. (See scores and postponements.

Three teams started games early tonight to avoid the late-night rainy forecast. Muddy conditions left from the morning rain made for a messy night on the field. Four teams postponed their games until Saturday or Monday, some mid-contest.

All of Columbia's high schools played on their home fields Friday night, but many failed to defend their turf. Lee's Summit shut out Rock Bridge 36-0 for the Bruins' fourth straight loss of the 2016 season. Jefferson City's Helias defeated Hickman 52-14 for the Kewpie's fourth straight loss of the season also.

Boonville snuck by Tolton into the endzone and onto the scoreboard for a 35-27 win.

This week's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week featured a match-up between the Southern Boone County Eagles and the Hallsville Indians. Southern Boone Co. shut out Hallsville 41-0. Since Hallville's first season with a varsity team in 2008, the Indians have won just eight games.

North and South Callaway faced off for the annual Callaway Cup. The South Callaway Bulldogs defended their title with a 36-14 victory lap against the North Callaway Thunderbirds.

Moberly Spartans leading Fulton Hornets 33-22 with 5 minutes left in the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G8boNyd4nW — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

Fulton cuts the deficit to 4 but still down 26-22 to Moberly at the end of the third @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uPo8KeLxXU — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 10, 2016

Fulton High School's 2016 Homecoming Court! @KOMUsports Congrats to the winners Gentry Totta and Justin Adams!! pic.twitter.com/SnjEgydjkK — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

FINAL: Osage 42-6 Warsaw. Osage remains undefeated on the year, moving to 4-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T39MuzkCYJ — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

9:10 left in the 4th Q, Westran dominates Harrisburg 48-14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IxJAGQui8s — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

Osage scores again. Hunter Davidson goes 26 yards to the end zone. Osage leads Warsaw 35-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4a0RSmHxOq — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

End of the 3rd, Westran 35 Harrisburg 14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WKKO27M2QV — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

Harrisburg falls more behind Westran with the score 35-14 now. 4:09 remaining in the 3rd Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8ucsy3rniF — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

With 3:55 left in the 4th quarter MMA leads Slater 41-16. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0MCkR49y3f — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 10, 2016

Moberly leads Fulton 20-7 at the start of the 3rd quarter despite muddy and wet conditions @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xWJG6jEdcU — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 10, 2016

FINAL: Versailles defeats California 14-10. It's the Tigers first win against the Pintos since 2009. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sPKZEWWvNo — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 10, 2016

Nick Zeitlow runs it in again from the 1. Boonville leads 35-14 with 10 minutes left in third quarter.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/68pGc16ZHr — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

Slater converts on 4th and 4 as QB Keshawn White goes around the end. Their first 1st down of the game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rfw0zOLg7y — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 10, 2016

QB Sean Fitzegerald runs in a 2-yard TD. He now has 1 rushing and passing on the day. MMA 13, Slater 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M8nxPQUSeT — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 10, 2016

RB Matt Thibodeaux scores after a botched snap on Slater punt gives MMA great field position. MMA 20-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4ncqELuJw2 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 10, 2016

And the Fulton Homecoming King and Queen winners are..... Justin Adams and Gentry Totta!! Congrats! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G54QFEpXya — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

Second half is underway here at Tolton. 28-14 Boonville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FPNKGmWGzJ — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

The Fulton Hornets' Homecoming Court is ready to hear who won tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WzJIzfoV8e — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

HALFTIME: All smiles for the SoBoCo cheerleaders as SoBoCo leads Hallsville 28-0 at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sP7iuit21J — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 10, 2016

The Bulldogs go for it on 4th down and Senior Bennet Hager pulls it in for a TD. S.Callaway leads 22-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6fifv1PvXq — (((Edan Goldfarb))) (@EdanGoldfarb) September 10, 2016

TD by #28 Drake Gross! Moberly leads Fulton 20-7, PAT blocked by #8 Alec Fleetwood. 3 min left in the2nd @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jkAHwcZW1v — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

TOUCHDOWN: SoBoCo WR #14 Sam Stichnote hauls in an amazing catch! SoBoCo leads Hallsville 28-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K8on94tZ5o — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 10, 2016

Justin Conyers and the Battle coaching staff celebrate after a TD to take the lead 21-20, 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Gccqyuq6IX — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 10, 2016

A happy Boonville team enters the locker room with a 28-15 lead over Tolton.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oo3Uo70kfe — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

Osage strikes right back. Austin Magnuson takes off for 54 yards and a touchdown. Osage 28-6 Warsaw @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4jfOBZF7oU — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

#36 Ben Eichelberger pounds it in again for a Boonville TD. 28-14 Pirates at the end of the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g5PVvD0cam — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

Warsaw gets on the board with it's first touchdown. PAT no good. Osage still leads 21-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sktToWlcDn — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

Lee's Summit tacks on a late touchdown with 9 seconds left in the half. Tigers lead Rock Bridge, 36-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jd4aDvYoFm — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 10, 2016

End of the 1st half, Harrisburg trails Westran 21-14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7VEHvnWR5R — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

TOUCHDOWN: SoBoCo WR #2 Clay Jeffrey catches a pass for a SCORE. SoBoCo leads Hallsville 21-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G0T34LB52N — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 10, 2016

#1 D'Anthony Kemp with the interception. Thunderbirds take over from their own 4 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sKKosPnSBy — (((Edan Goldfarb))) (@EdanGoldfarb) September 10, 2016

Touchdown Boonville! Nick Zeitlow pounds it in from the 1 yard line. 21-14 Boonville.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7wGTYsJIOP — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

Sears' pass to Evans is complete to put Westran up 21-14 with 27 seconds left in the 1st half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KKQl4NZOH9 — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

2Q: Lee's Summit is pouring it on as Salvatore Garozzo scores on a 3 yard run. Lee's Summit leads 29-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5gxZwuUS3q — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 10, 2016

Vianney puts together another scoring drive, capped off by a 2 yd TD from Tionne Harris. All tied at 14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y7d5d21i4w — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 10, 2016

Tolton fans out here cheering on the team.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7GACeLMkBp — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

TD Moberly Spartans! Pass complete to #28 Drake Gross. Moberly Spartans lead w/ 14 to Fulton Hornets' 7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F8jXrpfBwQ — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

Kolton James 2 point conversion tied the game for Harrisburg at 14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xDu5903Vcf — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

It is a tight one out here at Tolton. 14 a piece at the start of the second.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NYYX4dIJ73 — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

It isn't all about the passing game for Lee Summit as Sam Bucker scores for the Tigers. They lead 22-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/m980kKnXMa — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 10, 2016

At the end of the first quarter, the Fulton Hornets are tied with the Moberly Spartans at 7 a piece @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/okNDRUoj2t — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 10, 2016

At the end of the 1st quarter, Osage leads Warsaw 21-0, and Osage fans are fired up. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ay7sdGYqOe — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

Alex Young with the TD for Westran. 14-6 Westran with 8 minutes left in the 2nd Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1ErhYQFwQg — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

Cody Alexander runs it in for Blair Oaks, 2pt conversion good. Falcons 28, Eldon 0 #MOpreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MNTqN2exEC — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) September 10, 2016

Zach Stiles makes a crazy juggling catch for a Helias TD. Crusaders lead Hickman 21-0 late in the 1st Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ksMpjLv54t — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) September 10, 2016

After the interception, Dylan Riley goes 21 yards for another Osage touchdown. Osage leads Warsaw 21-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EJ6RSWuPbe — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

Ian Riley with the interception for Osage. Indians ball on their own 41. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2qwfe7xdw1 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

Senior QB Brevinn Tyler sneaks the ball in for a TD from the 1 yard line. 14-0 Battle leading Vianney. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rlGxnG1moo — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 10, 2016

END OF THE FIRST: SoBoCo Eagles lead the Hallsville Indians 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/S5mpCe6kWm — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 10, 2016

1Q: QB Dalton Hill throws his second touchdown of the game. Lee Summit leads Rock Bridge, 15-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QGep162CZF — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 10, 2016

End of 1st quarter Westran leads 7-6 over Harrisburg @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cAAPlljz1U — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

HIGHLIGHT: Hallsville DB #41 Jadon Kilpack picks off SoBoCo #11 QB Spencer Taggart in the end zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TVggqvtIim — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 10, 2016

Nick Beckett answers with an Interception returned for a touchdown for Tolton! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4UlhLEUp90 — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

Austin Sears TD puts Westran on top 7-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/L1p2a2sqT1 — Mercedes Mackay (@MMackay2150) September 10, 2016

Second half about to kick off. Eldon comes out of the locker room with a 20 point defecit #MOpreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8j8NOI3I2K — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) September 10, 2016

Kaleb Davis breaks free for another Helias TD. Crusaders lead Hickman 14-0 w/ 6:04 left in 1st quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zREBKPk7Zv — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) September 10, 2016

TOUCHDOWN: SoBoCo strikes first with a bruising run by #21 Jackson Sartain. SoBoCo leads Hallsville 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/frfvSneTKH — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 10, 2016

Makiah Waibel with the clutch interception in the red zone for Boonville @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MBnolrFfU4 — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

The American flag is at half mast in memory off all the victims of the 9/11 tragedy. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YSjpeBMV3p — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 10, 2016

So far tonight we have had 1 interception and 2 fumbles with 6:00 left to go in first! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vhO9HCrAJM — (((Edan Goldfarb))) (@EdanGoldfarb) September 10, 2016

Touchdown Moberly Spartans! PAT is good. Tied game, 7-7 against the Fulton Hornets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yWix8g5Ros — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

TD! Lee Summit, WR Somaj Brewer, runs a fade route to give the Tigers the lead. Tigers lead, 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gEQnNva49Q — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 10, 2016

Osage offensive line working with game film on the sideline @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nrxO3AgAjm — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

Boonville with the early lead out here after a kickoff returned touchdown by Keon Johnson @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3GqZwnet1X — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 10, 2016

Zach Wheeler finds Dylan Riley in the backfield for 18 yards and an Osage touchdown @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xyCCkR2vxT — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 10, 2016

Touchdown Fulton Hornets! PAT is good. Fulton Hornets- 7, Moberly Spartans- 0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zPKDVvs567 — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

Battle goes down the field, scoring on a TD pass from Brevinn Tyler to Jaevon McQuitty. 7-0: Spartans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9GOpwM3BrA — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 10, 2016

Helias makes quick work of the good field position.Chandler Luebbert's QB keeper puts Helias up 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Umz6UFfTXo — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) September 10, 2016

Nolan Hair scores on the keeper for Blair Oaks, 2pt conversion no good. Falcons up 20-0 going into half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/07B2wwLSIE — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) September 10, 2016

Interception by the Fulton Hornets! 10 minutes left in the 1st, still 0-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/k9A7XOJIgq — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 10, 2016

California fails to score at the end of the second quarter. They lead Versailles 10-7 at halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g6hmmgOzWc — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 10, 2016

Rock Bridge v. Lee Summit is underway at Sells Family Field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/61ajFU0vlp — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 10, 2016

The sun is going down but the lights are going up... IT'S KICKOFF TIME! #HallsvillevsSoBoCo @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QV0BMLBqJr — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 10, 2016

Hickman vs. Helias is underway. Kewpies start with the ball at their own 20 yard line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sv3HOXWakm — Evan Lachnit (@Evan_lachnit96) September 10, 2016

The Battle Spartans take the field as they look to remain undefeated tonight against Vianney. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3N61kvP72q — Sam Maxfield News (@SamMaxfieldNews) September 10, 2016

Battle preparing for the game with some pre-game prayer.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ykSfeRfVv9 — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 10, 2016

Senior, Ernest Dorema, channels his inner Ray Lewis to lead out Rock Bridge against Lee Summit. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q35oOiv8fo — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 10, 2016

The South Callaway Bulldogs take the field for tonight's game vs the North Callaway Thunderbirds! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hWuV7jVtTA — (((Edan Goldfarb))) (@EdanGoldfarb) September 10, 2016

SoBoCo starting QB #11 Spencer Taggart warming up before kickoff! Almost kickoff time in Hallsville! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xbLfnm2zNo — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 10, 2016

Mexico Student Callie Cox on why she loves Friday nights. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W8FTz1TEIz — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) September 9, 2016

Trailblazer cheerleaders getting the fans pumped up for the start of Tolton and Boonville @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZKFMPpyikS — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 9, 2016

The home fans are set and ready to go! 5 minutes until KOMU's Game of the Week kicks off at Hallsville! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GDtDLBzFVy — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 9, 2016

The Warsaw Wildcats are still searching for their first win tonight, sitting at 0-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wRHIGurkIc — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 9, 2016

The Fulton Fire Department is here at the Fulton vs Moberly football game. Kickoff in 10 min @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K5ubUMjF7f — Quinn Ritzdorf (@QRitz7) September 9, 2016

Eldon unable to convert on 4th, Blair Oaks takes over on the Mustangs' 40 with 3 minutes until half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/A1UOAWeiON — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) September 9, 2016

The Hallsville Indians take the field in an exciting fashion! They face the SoBoCo Eagles at 7! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x31W6SFesf — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 9, 2016

David Conner puts Versailles right back in the game with this fumble recovery for a TD. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LsT9I49yue — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 9, 2016

And the Fulton band is ready to go as well on this beautiful Friday evening! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ylRJVYfV7t — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 9, 2016

SoBoCo dad Buck Smith thinks defense is the key. Kick off in 15 minutes between Hallsville and SoBoCo! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AaRF8CG25C — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 9, 2016

Bruin's cheerleaders with the Bruins Girls Kid Clinic give a performance for the Rock Bridge fans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SgBIlm5LQ2 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 9, 2016

An odd formation on the two-point conversion try failed for MMA after a 30 yard TD pass. MMA 6, Slater 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WFBjJXCaWk — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 9, 2016

It's Mothers night here at Tolton Catholic! Shoutout to all the moms out there! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pZQ9EvpkSl — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 9, 2016

Osage is currently undefeated at 3-0, and is coming off of a 40-20 win over Hallsville last Friday @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JTrR9J3HUp — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 9, 2016

The Fulton Hornets' cheer team is ready for the game!! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/v98wrRD0H2 — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) September 9, 2016

Hallsville super fan Grant Ballard has high expectations for the Indians' game against SoBoCo at 7 PM! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BFVFFyVhpZ — Daniel Esteve (@DanielJEsteve) September 9, 2016

Early start due to weather in Eldon, Blair Oaks up 14-0 on the Mustangs midway through the second @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E0ygYUaYee — Andrew Carlson (@andrew_carlson2) September 9, 2016

The few but faithful that traveled from the Military Academy to Slater are excited as we get underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y2E2vCgwbR — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 9, 2016

For the boys from the Military Academy, the code of honor extends far beyond the football field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hBZCmYTXsw — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 9, 2016

It's almost game time at Tolton Catholic for the Trailblazers and visiting Boonville Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/u8WytIOh7t — Ian Martin (@IanMartinKOMU) September 9, 2016

From Osage Beach, Missouri, it's the Osage Indians (3-0) hosting the Warsaw Wildcats (0-3) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xfmD1JQ3Tq — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 9, 2016

Jacob Wolken and California convert a big 4th down, putting them really close to the goal line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WLesFy8UnG — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 9, 2016

Start of the 2nd Quarter as Mexico leds Hannibal 13-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ncXmCxO8Kf — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) September 9, 2016

Hickman warming up for a home match up with Helias, kick-off from Alumni Stadium in 30 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WVGGCQsRaR — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 9, 2016

The Battle Spartans are preparing to take on the Vianney Golden Griffins tonight. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bAjHGcFf4u — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 9, 2016

Puddles scattered over the field after a few days of rain. Expect a lot of slippage from MMA and Slater @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9HFv8Xnlx6 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 9, 2016

It's breast cancer awareness week out in Slater as the Panthers takes on MMA. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1dDcL49KV8 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 9, 2016

After Junior WR Cameron Holman takes the handoff for a 4 yard TD. Gage Gilmore misses the extra point. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8smhD8bfKy — Ethan Stein (@ejstein98) September 9, 2016

California and Versailles are underway. It is a defense battle early on. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/O00LNcOrzb — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) September 9, 2016