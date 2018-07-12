FNF Live Blog Week 4: High school football photos and videos

1 year 10 months 1 day ago Friday, September 09 2016 Sep 9, 2016 Friday, September 09, 2016 5:29:00 PM CDT September 09, 2016 in Friday Night Fever
By: Katie Grunik, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri football teams and fans had a humid night of Friday night football. (See scores and postponements.

Three teams started games early tonight to avoid the late-night rainy forecast. Muddy conditions left from the morning rain made for a messy night on the field. Four teams postponed their games until Saturday or Monday, some mid-contest. 

All of Columbia's high schools played on their home fields Friday night, but many failed to defend their turf. Lee's Summit shut out Rock Bridge 36-0 for the Bruins' fourth straight loss of the 2016 season. Jefferson City's Helias defeated Hickman 52-14 for the Kewpie's fourth straight loss of the season also. 

Boonville snuck by Tolton into the endzone and onto the scoreboard for a 35-27 win. 

This week's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week featured a match-up between the Southern Boone County Eagles and the Hallsville Indians. Southern Boone Co. shut out Hallsville 41-0. Since Hallville's first season with a varsity team in 2008, the Indians have won just eight games. 

North and South Callaway faced off for the annual Callaway Cup. The South Callaway Bulldogs defended their title with a 36-14 victory lap against the North Callaway Thunderbirds.

Each Friday night we ask that you tweet your game photos to @komunews or@komusports. Friday Night Fever is now on Snapchat too. Add KOMU_FNF for a recap of the action between Jefferson City and Hickman (see snap code above). 

All tweets below appear in reverse chronological order with the newest tweets appearing at the top. 

