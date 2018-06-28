FNF live blog week 6: football photos, videos and scores

COLUMBIA - The second half of the season wrapped up Friday for mid-Missouri high school football teams. See scores.

Friday's Game of the Week featured a lopsided match up between Battle High School and Hickman High School. The Spartens ran away with it 64-6.

That was the biggest blowout of the night.

The closest game was won by a single point, as Cole Camp edged out Windsor 7-6.

This live blog includes scores and photos from across mid-Missouri. Items appear below in reverse chronological order with the newest on top.













The Marceline faithful are rewarded for the trip to Westran as their team scores to take a 41-20 lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4JuTG7k9M4 — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015





Battle has taken out Brevinn Tyler, so the state record won't be broken tonight. He finishes with 7 TDs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/o3ggYUN6r4 — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 26, 2015





N Callaway making a comeback; T-Birds still trail to S Callaway, 20-12. 6 minutes left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5qWLN0SD89 — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 26, 2015





Salisbury wins its Homecoming night handily 62-6 over Slater. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lr2LuU6F5Y — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015





Ryan Nolan finds the endzone again, this time from four yards out. Harrisburg leads 34-20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XNbTQhlwll — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015





Harrisburg Head Coach Travis Kinkade directing his young quarterback, Trey Freeman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dEv8qtjjQV — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015





End of the 3rd quarter: Battle leads Hickman 64-0. Not a good day for the Kewpies @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OcETGobVu8 — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 26, 2015





On Homecoming Night with an Alice in Wonderland theme, Salisbury leads Slater 62-6 late in the 4th. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UfqytL7QWu — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015





Harrisburg's Megan Crowley on what it meant to her to be named the 2015 Homecoming Queen. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xum6BBUF1J — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015





Battle now leads Hickman 55-0. This is the first non-Brevinn Tyler TD of the night @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AuLQS5NgBS — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 26, 2015





Centralia running out of time. Mexico still leads 27-0 with 6 minutes to go in Q4 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VMXoM6NLKV — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 26, 2015





At the end of the 3rd quarter, the California Pintos lead the SoBoCo Eagles 13-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hxenaERB4w — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 26, 2015





South Callaway extends their lead to 20-6 with less than a minute left to go in the 3rd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NUvxzfw3sF — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015





End of Q3 and it's all Mexico. The Bulldogs lead 27-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nWLKAJVOss — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 26, 2015





Marceline RB Jared Best picks up a 1st down on a crucial 4th and 5. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AMtOocOTov — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015





Congratulations to 2015 Harrisburg Homecoming King Elijah Cason and Queen Megan Crowley @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Hy6J4qvuya — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015





N Callaway Jr. Cheerleaders are performing the halftime show here at the Callaway Cup. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B91RtzbK3M — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015





N Callaway Jr. Football gets their chance to run out on the field, just like high school. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uTqKJT9OWo — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015





Game of Boonville vs Kirksville is under a delay after a stadium lights malfunction @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b61O76QQ27 — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) September 26, 2015





Westran RB Corey Smith takes a vicious hit to end the half. Westran trails Marceline 27-20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nCl91PJcYw — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015





Harrisburg, your 2015 Homecoming Queen is Megan Crowley. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZKKa2YDruI — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015





And your Tolton Homecoming Queen is Davis Atkins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jn2nzm24Xl — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 26, 2015









Harrisburg freshman Tristin Buckridge and Aaron Sims aren't just football players for the Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9k1VMCJtLQ — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015





A few of the Westram football players are taking a look in the mirror tonight, doubling as band members. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3dStYQXCfI — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015





Marceline leads Westran 27-20 with 35 seconds left in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/27en8fnsKQ — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015





2015 Rock Bridge Homecoming court. The king and queen will be named next Friday at the dance. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lkfAhY4fvn — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 26, 2015





Your Fayette Hoco King and Queen are Logan Russel and Ashley Oakley! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7GKZ12miPK — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 26, 2015





Half time at Rock Bridge, the Bruins lead Jefferson City 21-17. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7mU61Mfjyc — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 26, 2015





Your 2015 Boonville High School Homecoming King and Queen: Jason Broyhill and Patience Dorman @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Lzb23ZoVKa — Ben Burke (@Ben_J_Burke) September 26, 2015





Harrisburg to present crown to 2015 homecoming queen during halftime festivities @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gNJ5nxAWL0 — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015





Halftime stretches for Kirksville as the Tigers are down 10-0 to the Booneville Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eepBFl5SR4 — James Stanley (@James_Stanley97) September 26, 2015





11-yard TD run by QB Milo Henry gives N Callaway its first points of the game. 7-6 S Callaway 5:23 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fTGNwY31oa — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015





Harrisburg's Hail Mary attempt is intercepted, but the Bulldogs still hold a 28-12 halftime lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kz49UDNYSt — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015





Harrisburg Hail Mary is JUST overthrown to close the first half. Harrisburg at halftime leads MMA 28-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gePotP5bRR — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015





S Callaway strikes again on an 8-yard TD run by #23 Kaden Helsel. 13-6 S Callaway 0:12 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lF7kcXt5vM — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015





MMA turns a bad snap into a highlight-reel touchdown. Harrisburg leads 28-12 2nd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FPiDk9xVlz — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015





After a very defensive battle, S Callaway goes into the locker room leading 13-6 at the end of 2Q. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VNvQvJ9vXv — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015





Homecoming as scheduled here in Camdenton. Lakers up at the half 22-15 over Rolla Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NjRB5IegFq — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 26, 2015





After Marshall scores, the kids were buzzing as one kid put it, "Ball is life!" @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/nw8xah2gKO — Mark Stanley (@MarkStanley510) September 26, 2015









Harrisburg band ready to go, including Reed Turney, who won't let a walking boot keep him from performing.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7zoZ2C5pJN — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015





The Centralia pride band is bringing the crowd's spirits up at halftime with the school's fight song. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aIwmAv2I2A — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 26, 2015





The pressure is building. Only 1:42 remaining until one of these young ladies is crowned Tolton Queen. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i6IML8TRvq — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 26, 2015





Salisbury leads Slater 42-0 with 5 min left in the 2nd quarter on Homecoming night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fpqfFHPVai — Kevin Levine (@KLevine15) September 26, 2015





Mexico QB Spencer Thomas with the long pass right to the end zone on 4th down. Mexico leads Centralia 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uJjoWAXHgr — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 26, 2015





Full house settling in here at Harrisburg @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PuFTlvvDEU — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015





21 yd run by Maupin for the 1st down. Owls driving down the field early, 9:58 in the 1st. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/fvVZerJ8Ud — Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 26, 2015





Missouri Military breaks huddle for opening kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5RqWoGZt5N — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 26, 2015





A watchful Centralia student section looks on as the Panthers go on defense @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IC1FI8C19q — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 26, 2015





#27 Jay Griffin puts Lakers on the board first with the 3 yd dash to the end zone. Camdenton leads 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EiokEZS92s — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 26, 2015





Harrisburg strikes first! Taylor Bottomley scores from 24 yards out for an early Harrisburg lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qvT2IgGzJe — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 26, 2015





S Callaway has won the toss and chosen to differ. The game is now underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/101VBl9suu — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015





After a 96 yard kickoff return by Tolton, they turn the ball over on downs at the goal line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FUQFADkxoq — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 26, 2015





"You're missing a great game out there!" Paris parents and coaches aren't happy with early officiating. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NSzVdjyUoT — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 26, 2015





We're underway here at Rock Bridge as the Bruins host the Jefferson City Jays. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6sTs8ye6AG — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 26, 2015





Blair Oaks cheerleaders and mascot support the team on the opening drive @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s1v9pK85Dv — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 26, 2015





In the waiting moments before kickoff each team prepares themselves mentally @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fUNJmQR1y0 — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 26, 2015





Captains meet for the coin toss just before kickoff between Blair Oaks and Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6oUlm9UN6B — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 26, 2015





We're ready for ?? here in Camdenton! The Lakers host the Rolla Bulldogs on homecoming night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0QF9BF9aMs — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) September 26, 2015





Tolton Trailblazers win the toss and choose to receive. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YyUG561pt5 — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 26, 2015





S Callaway is entering enemy territory seeking to take a win in the Callaway Cup here at N Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WEKoRPnd90 — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 26, 2015





A pumped up Mexico team defers and Centralia will receive. Game time here in Centralia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GFjXmtH0NZ — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 26, 2015





The home team North Callaway takes the field. Callaway Cup set to begin. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/njRmouvv7P — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 26, 2015









Mexico wins the toss and will defer to the second half. It's kickoff time in Centralia @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X69a4cs1jL — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 26, 2015





Eldon wins the coin toss and elects to defer. Versailles will get the ball first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f2om1H5Zuw — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 26, 2015





SoBoCo Eagles win the toss and will receive! California Pintos start on defense. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HCHiaCZwMA — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 26, 2015





Moberly and Marshall's captains meet for the coin toss. Moberly has won the toss and will kick. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UR3IvhT7KH — Mark Stanley (@MarkStanley510) September 26, 2015





MMA Head Coach John Noel shares the message he preached to his team this week. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6JJ5k6Uxfs — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 25, 2015





Mexico WR Nick McCoy awaits game time as the captains take the field for the coin toss. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XjXo7YLPuZ — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015





Teams meet at midfield for coin toss. Harrisburg Bulldogs versus Missouri Military Academy @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/M3NgZoUdwG — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 25, 2015





It's Homecoming Night for the Harrisburg Bulldogs (0-5) as they host MMA (1-3). Kickoff minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g1GMbIE5PS — Matt Weller (@mweller9) September 25, 2015





Hickman/Battle less than 5 minutes away from kickoff @KOMUsports. Myself and @ARomanoMU will have updates all night pic.twitter.com/lsY5pdLBrF — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 25, 2015









Both Paris and Fayette have taken the field! Fayette looks to bring home a homecoming win. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bDB6ALsBPk — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 25, 2015





3 minutes till kickoff between the California Pintos and SoBoCo Eagles. Pintos are fired up at home! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9yf1ATREMd — Jared Koller (@JKollerSports) September 25, 2015





Centralia choir ends pregame with the school's alma mater. About 5 mins away from Centralia vs. Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qtTDwZEp3x — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015





Hickman RB Elijah Crum, who was ruled out for tonight with a concussion, playing catch before the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g5TDeXmami — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) September 25, 2015





The @BattleAthletics Spartans are ready to take on @KewpAthletics as they sing their way to the field @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/j9bXcHTpIV — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) September 25, 2015





It will be an up close and personal affair for the many Centralia fans tonight seated by the end zone @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I9kKkpP9kN — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015





Harrisburg High Choir presents rendition of National Anthem on Homecoming. 10 minutes until kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2PJf8cnptF — Matt Antonic (@AntonicMatt) September 25, 2015









The Battle HS band and dance team are getting ready for kickoff as they take on Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cdxq7lDEw1 — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) September 25, 2015





It's homecoming night for the Versailles Tigers, as they get ready to take on the Eldon Mustangs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9WLSw2vjC5 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) September 25, 2015





Marshall band getting the crowd ready for their matchup against Moberly. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/5CTpJYYtVn — Emil Lippe (@EmilTLippe) September 25, 2015





The Osage Indians take the field as we are about to get under way in tonight's game against Blair Oaks @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IkwkCwtEiU — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 25, 2015





The Centralia Band heads towards the field. Less than 20 minutes until the action gets underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XmamNjWyPb — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015





Beautiful evening for football. National anthem as North Callaway hosts South Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8mISDoO5uN — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 25, 2015





It's just about football time here at Tolton. Ten minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/liUOjywoDc — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 25, 2015





The fans are piling in here in Osage. The Indians play the undefeated Blair Oaks Falcons tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lQaCdJqhZ9 — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 25, 2015





The rivalry is strong. N Callaway's cheerleaders want their team to "Smash the Bulldogs" (S Callaway). @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PbogcrnnvU — Robert C. Veno (@robertveno1211) September 25, 2015





The Blair Oaks fan base travels well. The Falcons (5-0) play at Osage (3-2) tonight. Kickoff 7 o'clock. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/k0D6n67Hfn — John (Max) Diekneite (@MaxDiekneite) September 25, 2015





Osage fans Dave and Chris grill some burgers for fans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pry0tOOsAt — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 25, 2015









Rock Bridge DE Tre Williams out with a separated shoulder, says he's likely done for the year. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FBfsf49nhR — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 25, 2015





Today's Homecoming game marks the return of LB Matt Hagen, who broke his leg twice this off-season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jRWCVRcpq3 — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 25, 2015





The Fayette Falcons hope to celebrate a homecoming win tonight. They take on Paris in 25 minutes! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QKJmtp4qau — Bailey Harbit (@BaileyHarbit) September 25, 2015





Blair Oaks fans tailgating before kickoff at Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SGlYO4Iv7o — John Saltzman (@JohnSaltzman23) September 25, 2015





30 minutes away from The Callaway Cup! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MIM3BgdLtz — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 25, 2015





Centralia walks past the "Truce Tailgate" and into the locker room with 35 mins until kick off vs. Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/b4Mctxe4OJ — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015









It may be a rivalry game, but it's all smilies between both Mexico and Centralia before kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uNQHGSSrJg — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015





Rock Bridges' Hayden Johnson catching passes as the Bruins receivers work pre game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RlJuhH5P6o — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 25, 2015





South Callaway warming up as they prepare to face off against North Callaway. @komusports https://t.co/7Y2SfLftZg — Sam Maxfield KOMU (@SamMaxfieldKOMU) September 25, 2015





Battle's star Defensive End Jerrion Nelson is wearing a club on his left hand tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UlgrRf4h3b — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 25, 2015





Centralia alumna Deanna Lincoln on what she hopes the "Truce Tailgate" will do for the upcoming game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QpSitUMeVn — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015





Tolton receivers working with former #Mizzou TE and Tolton Assistant Coach Michael Egnew. @KOMUsports https://t.co/nzQ9v1wO4m — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 25, 2015





Lincoln invited his coaches from Mexico to join him and wife, Centralia alum Deanna, for the tailgate @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TtjCoagATK — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015





California going through warm-ups on Riley Field before they take on Southern Boone. Kickoff at 7pm. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TfrHualBz0 — Chris Turner (@ChrisLTurner) September 25, 2015





Tolton Trailblazer parents holding a huge tailgate tonight before the 7pm game against St. Pius x @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J9rVm44wU1 — Gage Jackson (@GageJacksonKOMU) September 25, 2015





On deck to cover Tolton Football take on St. Pius X on Homecoming Night. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kONirnjlCJ — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 25, 2015





Jefferson City running through pre game drills ahead of its matchup tonight against Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/st8bcGWKyW — Nick Yahl (@NickYahl) September 25, 2015





Mike Lincoln, Mexico alum and Centralia football Dad hosts the tailgate for fans of both teams tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kdvYMkDqSR — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015





Battle takes the field for pregame warmups. Hickman/Battle kicks off in 60 minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J5huA4dPkr — Bobby Perry (@Bobby__Perry) September 25, 2015





Might be a "Truce Tailgate" but there still seems to be a friendly divide between black and red @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9Wc1NQioPW — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015





Mexico alumnus turned Centralia football parent throwing the first ever "Truce Tailgate" before kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zZZSf7SqxI — Mike Carlson (@Mike_F_Carlson) September 25, 2015





77 minutes until Centralia vs. Mexico kicks off and Centralia fans are already getting their tailgate on! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U5MWPBI5Tp — Kylie Callura (@kyliecallura) September 25, 2015



