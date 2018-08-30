FNF Live Blog Week 9: High school football photos and videos

By: Katie Grunik, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams took the field Friday night for the last regular season game before district playoffs. 

Friday Night Fever's Game of the Week featured the Mexico Bulldogs and the Moberly Spartans. On a team dominated by young talent, Mexico celebrated its senior night with a 6-2 record heading into tonight's match-up. 

Other notable games included the Marshall Owls against the Boonville Pirates as well as Jefferson City taking on Kansas City powerhouse Rockhurst. 

