FNF Live Blog Week 9: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams took the field Friday night for the last regular season game before district playoffs.

Friday Night Fever's Game of the Week featured the Mexico Bulldogs and the Moberly Spartans. On a team dominated by young talent, Mexico celebrated its senior night with a 6-2 record heading into tonight's match-up.

Other notable games included the Marshall Owls against the Boonville Pirates as well as Jefferson City taking on Kansas City powerhouse Rockhurst.

All tweets below appear in reverse chronological order with the newest tweets appearing at the top.

FINAL:

Moberly Spartans - 29

Mexico Bulldogs - 39@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ghqx7fA9Lg — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

And the Boonville Pirates win the game against the Marshall Owls 47-21! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W06t4i6mQF — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) October 15, 2016

Have a day Cameron Holman! A 70-yard run gives him 4 TDs on the day and gives Mexico a 39-29 lead over Moberly w/ 3:30 to go @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eXWdEUynOR — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

Moberly is sneaking back into this one, the pass was tipped but Calvin Davis caught it! Spartans cut Mexico's lead to 32-29 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bTzt8vYVMV — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

Francis Howell holds on to beat Rock Bridge, 20-14. Francis Howell improves to 8-2 and Rock Bridge falls to 2-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JMDp4yuHAF — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) October 15, 2016

Moberly answers with a quick 69 yard TD pass to Matt Fulks. Spartans narrow the gap but still trail Mexico 32-21 w/ 5 min to go @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XCWBgV6wDe — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

Mexico is pulling away late in this one, QB Matthew Huffman sneaks it in. It's 32-14 Mexico over Moberly @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y5Vddfrvva — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

BIG MAN TD ALERT! Mexico's Terrese Aaron picks up the fumble and takes it in! Bulldogs extend their lead to 26-14 over Moberly @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ANt15bWiJ3 — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

End of the 3rd Quarter:



Rock Bridge: 7

Francis Howell: 13@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wOscwWyhXL — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) October 15, 2016

Moberly's Drake Gross scores his 2nd TD of the game to shrink Mexico's lead to 20-14 with 5 minutes left in the 3rd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eJAwS6qRdh — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

40 unanswered points by North Callaway, and they now lead Montgomery County 48-16 at halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FgnzKMJHl2 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 15, 2016

#3 Adam Edler scores for Boonville early on in the 3rd. PAT good. They are up 21-14 to Marshall. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vshq1431Zv — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) October 15, 2016

HALFTIME:

Moberly Spartans - 7

Mexico Bulldogs - 20@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oIf3gjgDYS — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

Mexico's Cameron Holman is on fire! He's got 3 TDs in the 1st half and his Bulldogs lead Moberly 20-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/try3UcJsFX — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

Seniors performances so far on senior night for Rock Bridge:



Malik Gleason: 1 INT

Isaiah Patrick: 1 INT

Kian Pilot: 1 Ru TD@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NKMhMCWl5w — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) October 15, 2016

And the Marshall Owls take the lead 14-7 with a TD run by #5 Chase Kateman! PAT good. About 2 min left in the 2nd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CNDqt1mn9c — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) October 15, 2016

Great night for senior Isaiah Patrick. His pick lead to Rock Bridge's first touchdown and the defense just forced another. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TisHBgXEMn — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) October 15, 2016

Cameron Holman scores again, this time from 62 yds out! Mexico regains the lead but fails the 2-point conversion. 12-7 Bulldogs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I9cVu9FICu — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

Make that two touchdowns for Osage's Jason Edwards! Osage up 19-12 over California @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MIcLu8jwmH — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 15, 2016

Moberly takes the lead over Mexico after this 15-yard run from Drake Gross. It's 7-6 Moberly w/ 6 minutes to play in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/efqawhgM7L — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

Four turnovers for Montgomery County have been killer, and they now trail North Callaway 36-16 in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mfpqIK0qbh — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 15, 2016

At the end of the first quarter, Osage leads California 13-12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TFYqhtrwrR — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 15, 2016

Rock Bridge capitalizes on the turnover as senior Kian Pilot leaps into the end zone. Bruins now lead Francis Howell 7-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YprVhYTao9 — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) October 15, 2016

After a defensive first quarter Francis Howell leads Rock Bridge 3-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uiXHs3uKOf — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) October 15, 2016

Nolan Hair to Ben Thomas from 38 yards out. Falcons well on their way to undefeated regular season. They lead Warsaw, 32-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7bpl6asaOc — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 15, 2016

TD Marshall Owls! #12 Erik Mays finds the end zone to put Marshall 7-7 against Boonville. PAT good. About 3 min left in the 1st @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/klMJrgXXwK — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) October 15, 2016

CORRECTION: That fumble was recovered by Cory Friedmeyer @KOMUsports https://t.co/PwGIjGwZXX — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 15, 2016

Van Ronzelen to the house again. This time from 81 yards out (!) Falcons all over Warsaw, 24-0 in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MavE3vYAG4 — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 15, 2016

Rock Bridge marching band is lively on Senior Night. Rock Bridge trails 3-0 to Francis Howell. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MnfwvwbOkq — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) October 15, 2016

Corey Kroll with the 76 yard TD run to put Montgomery County up 16-8. That definitely calls for a water break. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G5OBRck6TM — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 15, 2016

Mexico strikes first! Cameron Holman stumbles in for 6 and the Bulldogs lead Moberly 6-0 in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UuSRv2UBcf — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

On the ensuing Osage possession, a fumble recovery by scores Friedmeyer sets up a 30 yard California touchdown! Pintos lead 12-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/596kcCzU9I — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 15, 2016

1Q: Kick is up and it is good. Jackson Florea field goal puts Francis Howell up 3-0 on Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mlWd6oycmo — Benjamin S. Brady (@benjaminbrady24) October 15, 2016

87 yard run ?

Big block?

Two point conversion?

Score now tied up 8-8 between Montgomery County and North Callaway in the first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2jnJuQXjxt — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 15, 2016

Give the ball to No. 7! Jake Van Ronzelen goes 50 yards for his second score of the night. Blair Oaks leads Warsaw, 16-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gBX4hTIn3u — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 15, 2016

Touchdown California! The Pintos respond on their first possession of the game. They are all tied up with Osage at 7-7 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rZbBMz5bgE — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 15, 2016

Junior QB Corey Kroll puts the Montgomery County Wildcats on the board with this 15 yard run. Wildcats lead North Callaway 8-0.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7fL8oLLaV1 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 15, 2016

TD Boonville Pirates! PAT good. They are now 7-0 against the Marshall Owls w/ about 8 minutes left in the 1st. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pdc9MmeqmQ — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) October 15, 2016

Touchdown, Blair Oaks! Cody Alexander punches in the two-point conversion. Falcons lead Warsaw, 8-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eFVifhmhwu — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 15, 2016

Zach Wheeler caps off Osage's opening drive with a long touchdown pass to Jason Edwards. The Indians lead California 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AR1cWsDKOS — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 15, 2016

Nebraska commit Jaevon McQuitty looks ready for Battle tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yc4AwlDvU0 — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) October 15, 2016

Montgomery County coaches are fired up after a big 4th down stop by the Wildcats. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TI3LnYLU35 — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 15, 2016

We're underway in Mexico for our game of the week! Follow along on Snapchat by adding KOMU_FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7BIkV5fizu — Jake Schnierow (@JSchnierow) October 15, 2016

Osage quarterback Zach Wheeler is getting loose before tonight's game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dYkwc9X2ai — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 15, 2016

Battle looks ready for their biggest game of the season thus far @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5IAmb6iYDR — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) October 14, 2016

Battle students made the trek to Hannibal to watch their undefeated Spartans take on the 1-loss Pirates @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DzN5KKrPQR — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) October 14, 2016

Battle football looks for a perfect regular season as they face a one-loss Hannibal team at Hannibal. #mopreps @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rUK6Y9wcR9 — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 14, 2016

It's Senior night here tonight for the Montgomery County Wildcats as they get set to take on the North Callaway Thunderbirds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ObLM8ACGUe — Bradley Smith (@B_smit10) October 14, 2016

Senior night for the Macon Tigers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NQ9zmNYaah — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 14, 2016

Eight down, one to go. Blair Oaks goes for an undefeated regular season tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rZz4HP3rdc — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 14, 2016

Full house at Macon High School as the Macon Tigers take on rival Centralia Panthers. Just over 20 minutes until kickoff @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nW58A7seOC — Matt Judy (@sportsguymatt) October 14, 2016

Senior Night at Blair Oaks. Football seniors recognized before today's game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Z87gwpukBh — Jacob Kornhauser (@KornSports) October 14, 2016

California is honoring senior members of the Football, Cross Country, Dance, and Band teams in a pregame ceremony @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tQBAb1KlwG — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreault_) October 14, 2016

It's Senior night for the Boonville Pirates tonight! They face the Marshall Owls this evening at 7 p.m. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NsuMu3xyHB — Micaela Dea (@micaeladeaJ2150) October 14, 2016

Here's hoping no werewolves out there tonight. Full moon over MMA for the Colonels' matchup vs Central. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s6fo2ngktF — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoMU) October 14, 2016