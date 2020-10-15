FNF Montgomery County 2014

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 22 Hermann Home Loss 12 - 61 8 / 29 Winfield Away Win 55 - 38 9 / 6 Wright City Away Loss 0 - 36 9 / 12 North Callaway Home Loss 23 - 27 9 / 19 Van Far Away Loss 35 - 46 9 / 26 Clopton-Elsberry Home Win 34 - 16 10 / 3 South Callaway Away Loss 0 - 62 10 / 10 Bowling Green Home Loss 6 - 66 10 / 17 Mark Twain Away Loss 19 - 40 10 / 24 North Callaway Away Loss 24 - 48

The 2013 Montgomery County Football team improved upon their 7-4 2012 season with an illustrious 9-2 finish in 2014. The team accomplished many great things as they went undefeated at home, undefeated in conference play, and captured their first conference championship since 2008. The team was also fortunate enough to host their first playoff game since 2005 and went on to win that game as well. While these are great accomplishments, this group also excelled in the classroom with a 3.37 cumulative team GPA. Such are the expectations of 4th year Head Coach John Klekamp, however. His philosophy, based on three principles, is a simple one: "Be Honest, Do Right, and Do Your Best." Coach Klekamp and his staff believe that it is of the utmost importance to use football not just as a means to teach a game but more so as a teaching tool to help young student athletes develop into responsible and respectful young men. Again this year, there will be no deviation from the plan when it comes to the 2014 football season, which will be built upon by hard work and an unspoken respect not only for the game, but for one another. Furthermore, they insist on turning Montgomery County into a "consistently winning program." And such a winning program is built on three offensive principles: run the football successfully, attack the defense, and win the time-of-possession game.



Offensively, Montgomery County will need to rely on the experience of their returning O-Line, as much of their offense graduated in 2013. The weight will thus fall on their shoulders to carry this team forward and provide some much needed leadership while running the Pistol Spread Option. However, they are working hard over the summer to bring those younger players at key positions up to speed and who will hopefully transition well in August. The O-Line returners include seniors: Jacob Davenport (6-1, 210), Jack Ecton (6-2, 180), and Logan Begeman (6-2, 250). Joining them will be junior Andy Milner (6-2, 215). Beyond that, the offense is wide open. Yet look for Kyle Kroll (5-8, 160) at quarterback to mix things up and add to last year's numbers: 284 yards rushing with 7TD's; 68% completion for 464 yards with 2 TD's and 0 INT's. In the running game Montgomery County will look to junior Brayden Rajchart (5-9, 170) and for the passing game, count on junior WR Nic Galarza (6-2, 180) to gain some much needed yardage downfield.



Much like the offense, Montgomery County will look to replace many positions on defense as well, due to a large 2013 graduating class. Yet, even with many newcomers at the helm, the team philosophy remains the same: improve each week while focusing on stopping the run, pressuring the QB, and creating turnovers. Leading the charge for the Wildcats is undoubtedly senior Kyle Kroll, who also fills in at safety, and racked up 75 tackles, with 3 INT's for 96 yards just a year before. Jake Ecton will also be throwing his weight around at linebacker, contributing to last year's 21 tackles. Joining Ecton at the LB position will be newcomers: Daven Sublette (5-9, 175), Nathan Hess (5- 11, 175), and Joey Schlueter (6-1, 185) who saw some action last year with his 6 tackles. Anchoring the DLine will be senior Jacob Scarlet (6-5, 210) whose size, strength, and speed helped with 5 tackles last year.



As alluded to earlier, Coach John Klekamp is more than just a football coach; he is a mentor for a great many young men, teaching the importance of not just playing, but living with pride and integrity. Such a standard will undoubtedly flood the classroom, locker room, and field of Montgomery County as they continue to build upon a program of well-rounded excellence. Yet, the Wildcats are up against the wall this year, as they seek to rebuild from a large graduating 2013 class. With some key returners, success will fall heavily on their shoulders as they labor through the burden of leadership and development. If they can summon the strength in that department, the Wildcats will most definitely be looking for another playoff run in 2014 -- just as long as they stay true to the basic principles that Coach Klekamp has laid upon them, while playing smart, heads-up, and aggressive football.



Pigskin's Pick: 5-4

