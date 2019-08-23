FNF newsletter to launch this week

16 hours 30 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 2:06:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in Promotions
By: Ryan Takeo, Managing Editor

COLUMBIA -- This high school football season you can stay up to do with two weekly Friday Night Fever newsletters that will send you previews and summaries of the action.

One newsletter will preview the week's games and will arrive in your inbox Friday mornings. Another email will recap the games for you and will arrive Saturday mornings.

Sign up in the box below to get all FNF sent right to your inbox.

The FNF newsletter is a Missouri School of Journalism collaboration between the Columbia Missourian and KOMU-TV.

More News

Grid
List

Mid-Missouri Pridefest celebrates 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots
Mid-Missouri Pridefest celebrates 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots
COLUMBIA - Pride is coming to Rose Music Hall Saturday. The free event kicks off at 1 p.m. with... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Officials urge vaccinations after state hepatitis outbreak
Officials urge vaccinations after state hepatitis outbreak
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging at-risk people to get vaccinated for hepatitis A... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:20:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Three months after tornado, Jefferson City still in cleanup process
Three months after tornado, Jefferson City still in cleanup process
JEFFERSON CITY - Three months ago today, Jefferson City was hit by a tornado that ran from 54 Highway and... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:46:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man reported in Walmart scare says shoppers overreacted
UPDATE: Man reported in Walmart scare says shoppers overreacted
COLUMBIA - An incident at a Columbia Walmart Thursday afternoon that left shoppers fearing an active threat turned out to... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Critics of Missouri abortion law sue over referendum failure
Critics of Missouri abortion law sue over referendum failure
COLUMBIA (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates on Thursday sued Missouri's top election official, alleging his actions and state laws denied them... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 4:02:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

MU to offer grief counseling after student's death
MU to offer grief counseling after student's death
COLUMBIA - MU is offering grief counseling to any student, faculty or staff member after a student died on Wednesday.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Shortage of large animal veterinarians could become health issue
Shortage of large animal veterinarians could become health issue
COLUMBIA - Missouri and several other states across the country are combating a shortage of veterinarians who are qualified to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 2:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Downtown businesses learn to adapt after enrollment roller coaster
Downtown businesses learn to adapt after enrollment roller coaster
COLUMBIA - After 10 years of MU enrollment hitting historic highs to major drops, downtown businesses have learned to adapt.... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 1:41:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in social media threat investigation charged
UPDATE: Suspect in social media threat investigation charged
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a charge of making a terrorist threat against a man police arrested for his social... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Former teacher charged in child enticement case pleads guilty
Former teacher charged in child enticement case pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - A former teacher who worked at the school districts in Fulton and Ashland pleaded guilty in a child... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 8:14:00 AM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
MU Police Department pronounce individual dead on scene
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department responded to a call at around 4 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive male... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:05:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Morgan County deputies are looking for man who fled from Eldon police
Morgan County deputies are looking for man who fled from Eldon police
MORGAN COUNTY - A motorcycle pursuit has Morgan County deputies and Eldon Police looking for a subject. The pursuit... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:57:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

School of the Osage School District has possible data breach
School of the Osage School District has possible data breach
OSAGE BEACH - An outside education service vendor used by multiple school districts across the state announced it had a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:51:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Boone County farmers are working together to repair levee
Boone County farmers are working together to repair levee
Farmers in southern Boone County are working together to repair a levee that broke after floods in June. The levee... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
Maries County Sheriff Office continues to investigate arson fire
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate a house fire that they say someone intentionally started... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 6:59:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Columbia College unveils new residence hall
Columbia College unveils new residence hall
COLUMBIA – Students at Columbia College moved into a brand new residence hall Wednesday, the first housing structure built on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

USDA Report: Crop conditions getting worse
USDA Report: Crop conditions getting worse
PRAIRIE HOME - The USDA released a weekly crop progress report Monday showing an incline in crop yield, but a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News

Humane Society asks Callaway County for funding
Humane Society asks Callaway County for funding
FULTON -- The Callaway County Humane Society is hoping to see additional funds from the county in its 2020 budget.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT August 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
7am 66°
8am 68°
9am 70°
10am 73°