FNF Owensville 2013
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|St. Francis Borgia
|Home
|Loss
|6 - 26
|9 / 6
|Blair Oaks
|Away
|Loss
|13 - 55
|9 / 13
|Salem
|Home
|Loss
|13 - 30
|9 / 20
|St. James
|Away
|Loss
|6 - 15
|9 / 27
|Hermann
|Away
|Loss
|21 - 66
|10 / 4
|Pacific
|Home
|Win
|17 - 14
|10 / 11
|Union
|Away
|Loss
|14 - 49
|10 / 18
|Sullivan
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 42
|10 / 25
|St. Clair
|Home
|Loss
|21 - 34
|11 / 1
|Soldan International Studies
|Away
|Loss
|9 - 60
For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com
