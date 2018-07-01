FNF Owensville 2013

<a href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1383801484168" mce_href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1383801484168" target='_blank'> <img src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=2250&n=1383801484168" mce_src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=2250&n=1383801484168" border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 St. Francis Borgia Home Loss 6 - 26 9 / 6 Blair Oaks Away Loss 13 - 55 9 / 13 Salem Home Loss 13 - 30 9 / 20 St. James Away Loss 6 - 15 9 / 27 Hermann Away Loss 21 - 66 10 / 4 Pacific Home Win 17 - 14 10 / 11 Union Away Loss 14 - 49 10 / 18 Sullivan Home Loss 0 - 42 10 / 25 St. Clair Home Loss 21 - 34 11 / 1 Soldan International Studies Away Loss 9 - 60

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com