FNF Paris 2013

5 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, July 15 2013 Jul 15, 2013 Monday, July 15, 2013 8:05:00 AM CDT July 15, 2013 in FNF Schools
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 Schuyler County Away Win 26 - 16
9 / 6 Hallsville Home Loss 24 - 40
9 / 13 North Shelby Home Win 48 - 0
9 / 20 Knox County Away Win 44 - 38
9 / 27 Westran Home Loss 6 - 48
10 / 4 Fayette Away Win 42 - 41
10 / 11 Slater Away Win 44 - 13
10 / 18 Marceline Home Loss 0 - 48
10 / 25 Salisbury Away Loss 22 - 46
11 / 1 Louisiana Away Win 32 - 25
11 / 6 Westran Away Loss 12 - 63

 

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com

