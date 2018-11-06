FNF Paris 2013
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|Schuyler County
|Away
|Win
|26 - 16
|9 / 6
|Hallsville
|Home
|Loss
|24 - 40
|9 / 13
|North Shelby
|Home
|Win
|48 - 0
|9 / 20
|Knox County
|Away
|Win
|44 - 38
|9 / 27
|Westran
|Home
|Loss
|6 - 48
|10 / 4
|Fayette
|Away
|Win
|42 - 41
|10 / 11
|Slater
|Away
|Win
|44 - 13
|10 / 18
|Marceline
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 48
|10 / 25
|Salisbury
|Away
|Loss
|22 - 46
|11 / 1
|Louisiana
|Away
|Win
|32 - 25
|11 / 6
|Westran
|Away
|Loss
|12 - 63
