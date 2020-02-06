FNF Paris 2015
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Schuyler County
|Away
|Win
|0 - 47
|8 / 28
|Mark Twain
|Home
|Loss
|15 - 43
|9 / 4
|North Shelby
|Home
|Win
|61 - 0
|9 / 11
|Knox County
|Away
|Loss
|36 - 28
|9 / 18
|Westran
|Home
|Loss
|12 - 14
|9 / 25
|Fayette
|Away
|Win
|12 - 30
|10 / 2
|Slater
|Away
|Win
|8 - 54
|10 / 9
|Marceline
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 42
|10 / 16
|Salisbury
|Away
|Win
|7 - 40
|10 / 23
|Putnam County
|Home
|Win
|47 - 8
