FNF Paris 2015

4 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 3:09:00 PM CDT July 09, 2015 in FNF Schools
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Schuyler County Away Win 0 - 47
8 / 28 Mark Twain Home Loss 15 - 43
9 / 4 North Shelby Home Win 61 - 0
9 / 11 Knox County Away Loss 36 - 28
9 / 18 Westran Home Loss 12 - 14
9 / 25 Fayette Away Win 12 - 30
10 / 2 Slater Away Win 8 - 54
10 / 9 Marceline Home Loss 0 - 42
10 / 16 Salisbury Away Win 7 - 40
10 / 23 Putnam County Home Win 47 - 8

 

