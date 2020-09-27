FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation

1 day 13 hours 10 minutes ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Sports
By: Leah Vredenbregt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to our liveblog and online scoreboard, check out some things you should know about this week's roundup of mid-Missouri football games.

Versailles cancels Blair Oaks game, Blair Oaks at Valle Catholic tonight

Blair Oaks will be travelling to Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve instead of hosting Versailles. Grandview canceled their meeting Valle Catholic, leaving the two powerhouse teams open to face each other.

The two teams both have 4-0 records, with Blair Oaks on a 51 game regular-season winning streak.

Rock Bridge football stadium name will be removed

After controversy last week over the namesake of the Rock Bridge football stadium, the CPS board voted to remove the name on Thursday.

The stadium was named 'Wayne Sells Family Activity Field' after Wayne Sells, who donated money toward stadium improvements.

The board said they are not looking at renaming the field at this time.

This week, Rock Bridge is at Helias.

Homecoming games on Friday, Sept. 25

North Callaway will host Strafford for their homecoming game this week. Last night was the school's homecoming parade. This also marks the first home game since a North Callaway player passed away two weeks ago.

Helias will host Rock Bridge for their homecoming game this week. 

Tipton will host Lone Jack this week for their homecoming game. Their homecoming parade was earlier today.

More News

Grid
List

MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans
MU game day creates social distancing frustration for fans
COLUMBIA – Mizzou's football fans are reconciling their team spirit with a global pandemic. The Tigers met Alabama at... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:57:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities
'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities
HALLSVILLE – With the 2020 election fast approaching, a few Missouri politicians tried to sell themselves, from a cell. ... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett , a conservative federal appeals court... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:20:23 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th anniversary of Jefferson City’s Oktoberfest and while there were doubts over whether or... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter Stiepleman was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year by Missouri Association of School... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:09:00 AM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks winning streak ends
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
(CNN) -- Covid-19 vaccinations could start as early as November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s Goodwill Excel Center Hosted its very first commencement ceremony. The Goodwill Excel Center is a free... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nine television stations have pulled an ad criticizing Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Sports

Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:15:01 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Eldon Mustangs travelling to Southern... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:05:38 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 63°
8am 64°
9am 66°
10am 68°