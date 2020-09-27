FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation

MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to our liveblog and online scoreboard, check out some things you should know about this week's roundup of mid-Missouri football games.

Versailles cancels Blair Oaks game, Blair Oaks at Valle Catholic tonight

Blair Oaks will be travelling to Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve instead of hosting Versailles. Grandview canceled their meeting Valle Catholic, leaving the two powerhouse teams open to face each other.

The two teams both have 4-0 records, with Blair Oaks on a 51 game regular-season winning streak.

Rock Bridge football stadium name will be removed

After controversy last week over the namesake of the Rock Bridge football stadium, the CPS board voted to remove the name on Thursday.

The stadium was named 'Wayne Sells Family Activity Field' after Wayne Sells, who donated money toward stadium improvements.

The board said they are not looking at renaming the field at this time.

This week, Rock Bridge is at Helias.

Homecoming games on Friday, Sept. 25

North Callaway will host Strafford for their homecoming game this week. Last night was the school's homecoming parade. This also marks the first home game since a North Callaway player passed away two weeks ago.

Highlights from the NC 2020 Homecoming Parade! #ThunderbirdProud pic.twitter.com/xvxOj3k9EW — North Callaway H.S. (@NCHS_TBirds) September 24, 2020

Helias will host Rock Bridge for their homecoming game this week.

Tipton will host Lone Jack this week for their homecoming game. Their homecoming parade was earlier today.

Getting fired up for homecoming 2020! vs Lone Jack ???????? pic.twitter.com/HBVMfKrM3X — Tipton R-VI School District (@TiptonRVIdist) September 25, 2020