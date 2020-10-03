FNF Pregame Week 6: Multiple schedule alterations throughout the week

MID-MISSOURI - Week six of Friday Night Fever with KOMU 8 has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game, check out the news you should know regarding mid- Missouri high school football.

Week six of Friday Night Fever has been marked with multiple schedule alterations.

Jefferson City is looking for a winning season

Jefferson City has not had a winning season since 2016. Take a look at coach Scott Bailey and his team at Jefferson City High School.

Alterations for Friday, Oct. 2

Hallsville now playing Marshall

Hallsville will now host Marshall after Southern Boone County had to cancel against Hallville and Moberly canceled against Marshall.

Hallsville will host Marshall Friday night, ending a week of "musical chairs" in Mid-Mo high school football reschedulinghttps://t.co/R1L82HRUuj — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 2, 2020

Tolton vs. Duschene canceled

Duschene High School had to cancel against Father Tolton Catholic High School after multiple positive tests in the Duschene fall athletics program.

We regret that we can't play tonight. Thank you for your understanding! https://t.co/LvPV6LD9B0 — ToltonAD (@ToltonAthletics) October 2, 2020

Battle will now play at Moberly

Battle High School was originally scheduled to play Smith-Cotton High School this week. On Monday, a schedule change was announced, leading Battle to play at Moberly on Friday night.