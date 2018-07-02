FNF Salisbury 2015

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 Scotland County Away Loss 39 - 14
8 / 28 Hallsville Home Loss 0 - 37
9 / 4 Schuyler County Home Win 14 - 6
9 / 11 Carrolton Away Loss 30 - 7
9 / 18 Marceline Away Loss 44 - 0
9 / 25 Slater Home Win 62 - 6
10 / 2 Westran Away Win 7 - 21
10 / 9 Fayette Away Loss 35 - 7
10 / 16 Paris Home Loss 7 - 40
10 / 23 Fayette Away Loss 48 - 18

 

