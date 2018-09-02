FNF School of the Osage 2013

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 Fulton Away Loss 22 - 28
9 / 6 Moberly Home Loss 7 - 34
9 / 13 Southern Boone Away Win 45 - 20
9 / 20 Versailles Away Win 57 - 0
9 / 27 Blair Oaks Home Loss 29 - 61
10 / 4 Eldon Away Loss 38 - 56
10 / 11 California Home Loss 14 - 49
10 / 18 Hallsville Home Loss 34 - 41
10 / 25 Warsaw Away Win 60 - 46
10 / 31 Salem Away Loss 40 - 43

 

