FNF School of the Osage 2013
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|Fulton
|Away
|Loss
|22 - 28
|9 / 6
|Moberly
|Home
|Loss
|7 - 34
|9 / 13
|Southern Boone
|Away
|Win
|45 - 20
|9 / 20
|Versailles
|Away
|Win
|57 - 0
|9 / 27
|Blair Oaks
|Home
|Loss
|29 - 61
|10 / 4
|Eldon
|Away
|Loss
|38 - 56
|10 / 11
|California
|Home
|Loss
|14 - 49
|10 / 18
|Hallsville
|Home
|Loss
|34 - 41
|10 / 25
|Warsaw
|Away
|Win
|60 - 46
|10 / 31
|Salem
|Away
|Loss
|40 - 43
