FNF School of the Osage 2015
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Fulton
|Away
|Loss
|33 - 21
|8 / 28
|Moberly
|Home
|Win
|14 - 0
|9 / 4
|Warsaw
|Away
|Win
|13 - 42
|9 / 11
|Southern Boone County
|Away
|Loss
|37 - 22
|9 / 18
|Versailles
|Away
|Win
|6 - 42
|9 / 25
|Blair Oaks
|Home
|Loss
|22 - 51
|10 / 2
|Eldon
|Away
|Loss
|52 - 49
|10 / 9
|California
|Home
|Loss
|21 - 41
|10 / 16
|Hallsville
|Home
|Win
|21 - 6
|10 / 23
|Springfield Catholic
|Home
|Win
|35 - 0
