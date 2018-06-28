FNF Slater 2013

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 Santa Fe Home Loss 63 - 78 9 / 6 Windsor Away Loss 32 - 42 9 / 13 Milan Home Loss 7 - 38 9 / 20 Sacred Heart Away Loss 7 - 54 9 / 27 Fayette Home Loss 20 - 27 10 / 4 Salisbury Away Loss 6 - 42 10 / 11 Paris Home Loss 13 - 44 10 / 18 Westran Away Loss 13 - 56 10 / 25 Marceline Away Loss 0 - 47 11 / 1 Milan Away Loss 12 - 63

