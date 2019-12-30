FNF Southern Boone 2015
Do not edit this story via the CMS! Use the FNF scores page editor instead.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|St. Pius X
|Away
|Win
|50 - 0
|8 / 28
|South Callaway
|Home
|Win
|48 - 0
|9 / 4
|Hallsville
|Home
|Loss
|17 - 20
|9 / 11
|School of the Osage
|Home
|Win
|37 - 22
|9 / 18
|Blair Oaks
|Away
|Loss
|61 - 26
|9 / 25
|California
|Away
|Loss
|20 - 12
|10 / 2
|Warsaw
|Home
|Win
|67 - 6
|10 / 9
|Versailles
|Home
|Win
|56 - 6
|10 / 13
|Eldon
|Away
|Loss
|23 - 12
|10 / 23
|California
|Away
|Win
|21 - 48
Loading ...