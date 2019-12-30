FNF Southern Boone 2015

4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, July 09 2015 Jul 9, 2015 Thursday, July 09, 2015 3:14:00 PM CDT July 09, 2015 in FNF Schools
loading

 
Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 21 St. Pius X Away Win 50 - 0
8 / 28 South Callaway Home Win 48 - 0
9 / 4 Hallsville Home Loss 17 - 20
9 / 11 School of the Osage Home Win 37 - 22
9 / 18 Blair Oaks Away Loss 61 - 26
9 / 25 California Away Loss 20 - 12
10 / 2 Warsaw Home Win 67 - 6
10 / 9 Versailles Home Win 56 - 6
10 / 13 Eldon Away Loss 23 - 12
10 / 23 California Away Win 21 - 48

 

Loading ...