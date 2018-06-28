FNF Van Far 2013

4 years 11 months 1 week ago Monday, July 15 2013 Jul 15, 2013 Monday, July 15, 2013 8:09:00 AM CDT July 15, 2013 in FNF Schools
loading

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score
8 / 30 O'Fallon Christian Home Loss 0 - 49
9 / 6 Missouri Millitary Academy Away Win 26 - 0
9 / 14 Principia Away Loss 20 - 54
9 / 20 Wright City Away Loss 6 - 40
9 / 27 Clopton-Elsberry Away Loss 8 - 44
10 / 4 Montgomery County Home Loss 8 - 44
10 / 11 North Callaway Home Loss 12 - 41
10 / 18 Bowling Green Away Loss 18 - 53
10 / 25 Winfield Away Loss 14 - 19
10 / 31 Clark County Away Loss 6 - 41

 

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com

Loading ...