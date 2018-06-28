FNF Van Far 2013
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 30
|O'Fallon Christian
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 49
|9 / 6
|Missouri Millitary Academy
|Away
|Win
|26 - 0
|9 / 14
|Principia
|Away
|Loss
|20 - 54
|9 / 20
|Wright City
|Away
|Loss
|6 - 40
|9 / 27
|Clopton-Elsberry
|Away
|Loss
|8 - 44
|10 / 4
|Montgomery County
|Home
|Loss
|8 - 44
|10 / 11
|North Callaway
|Home
|Loss
|12 - 41
|10 / 18
|Bowling Green
|Away
|Loss
|18 - 53
|10 / 25
|Winfield
|Away
|Loss
|14 - 19
|10 / 31
|Clark County
|Away
|Loss
|6 - 41
