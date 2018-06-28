FNF Van Far 2013

<a href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1383802373774" mce_href="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/ck.php?n=1383802373774" target='_blank'> <img src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=1934&n=1383802373774" mce_src="http://adserver2.synapseip.tv/www/delivery/avw.php?block=1&zoneid=1934&n=1383802373774" border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 O'Fallon Christian Home Loss 0 - 49 9 / 6 Missouri Millitary Academy Away Win 26 - 0 9 / 14 Principia Away Loss 20 - 54 9 / 20 Wright City Away Loss 6 - 40 9 / 27 Clopton-Elsberry Away Loss 8 - 44 10 / 4 Montgomery County Home Loss 8 - 44 10 / 11 North Callaway Home Loss 12 - 41 10 / 18 Bowling Green Away Loss 18 - 53 10 / 25 Winfield Away Loss 14 - 19 10 / 31 Clark County Away Loss 6 - 41

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com