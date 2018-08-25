FNF Week 1: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams are kicking off the first week of Friday Night Fever with either a regular season or a non-conference game.

In our FNF Game of the Week, the Mexico Bulldogs are facing the Southern Boone Eagles. The Bulldogs are returning some familiar faces on both offense and defense, while the Eagles are coming back this season with very few seniors.

Last season the Bulldogs had an overall record of 8-4 and the Eagles had an overall record of 7-4.

Many schools will see head coaching debuts. Cedric Alvis, an alum of Hickman and its football program, will coach the Hickman Kewpies this season.

Two teams also traded head coaches. Ted LePage moves to Blair Oaks from Jefferson City, while Terry Walker moves in the other direction.

All of Columbia's public high school teams, Rock Bridge, Battle, and Hickman are traveling to play teams in the Kansas City or St. Louis areas this week.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Final Score- Rock Bridge defeats Rockhurst 33-21 to take the victory of the Battle of the Rocks thanks to a stellar performance from Nathaniel Peat’s two 96 yard touchdowns. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dnWj5uOES5 — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) August 25, 2018

The Smith-Cotton Tigers get the win over the Moberly Spartans with a final score of 21-14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rjNLZYaTwZ — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

FINAL: A field goal as time expires secures the win for Hickman. Kewpies 23 Pirates 20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ad0EY76Vkx — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

With 1:51 to go, Nick Smrt of Rockhurst hits Cooper Krezek with a 21- yard touchdown pass to shorten the gap. 33-21 Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s1OilKq0zH — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

Tonight’s final score is 45-8. Harrisburg Bulldog’s lose week one to Paris Coyotes. Next week the Harrisburg takes on Schuyler County. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bUPqC6BESB — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) August 25, 2018

Pleasant Hill runs away with this one, defeating Boonville 42-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5yC6HptPjD — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) August 25, 2018

Helias leads 35-28 over Hannibal going late into the fourth. @KOMUSports pic.twitter.com/s4qyNDmAv6 — Cameron Conner (@NotoriousCMC21) August 25, 2018

Westran defends its home turf as they take the season opener against Salisbury.



FINAL: Westran 53, Salisbury 7@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bRYMJcIWt3 — Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) August 25, 2018

Eldon continues to hold its lead 36-20 with less than 5 minutes remaining @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6eqRU88UDW — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

Rockhurst making a late push; Senior Michael Johnson scores from four yards out. Hawklets trail the Bruins 33-14 with 8:13 seconds left. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yfRnrjvkNs — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) August 25, 2018

Smith-Cotton scores another touchdown to take the lead 21-14 with 8:05 left in the quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r81tjxntBj — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

Harrisburg Bulldogs finally get on the board late in the 4q with a touchdown and a 2pt conversion. Bulldogs are now down to the Paris Coyotes 45-8. With 5:27 left in the 4th. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zrDqehPRJF — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) August 25, 2018

Hannibal scores again to cut the lead to 7. The score is 35-28 as we near the end of the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VSUfWhXyKi — Michael Levitt (@Michael06626324) August 25, 2018

45-0 with 7:16 left in the 4th quarter. The Paris Coyotes still hold the lead over the Harrisburg Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ac8nGO6e70 — Meagan Hodges (@MeaganJHodges) August 25, 2018

Moberly scores a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with ten minutes left in the fourth quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MuswZ6ft9C — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

This one’s getting out of hand! Rock Bridge scores yet again with a 22 yard throw to #11 Spencer Nivens. This time the extra point is successful bringing the score to 33-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mfBOOGFAV2 — sarah bush (@Sarahbush1233) August 25, 2018

After the third quarter, Smith-Cotton still leads Moberly 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JeOV9vxBbI — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

Nathaniel Peat runs in his second 96-yard touchdown to give the Rock Bridge Bruins a healthy lead of 26-7 at the end of the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MXl1oUzKAQ — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

Its crunch time now. Pattonville leads 20-13 at the beginning of the 4th quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lLIfavYcmO — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

FNF: Some of the T-Birds starter don headsets for the remainder of the game. 63-0 NCHS @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qCi9ODHVVV — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

An eventful night in Ashland, as the Cattlemen Days Rodeo is happening just adjacent to the football game at Southern Boone @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qr8037N5BJ — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 25, 2018

42 yards and in! Pattonville is building on their lead. After the missed extra point the Pirates expand their lead to 7. 20-13 halfway through the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vnjnvkzOaM — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

Check out these decked out freshman as the annual “Running of the Bills” was underway. #SLUH @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VCM5PfgBTA — Aaron Custer (@aaron_c57) August 25, 2018

Kirkwood tacks on a field goal to continue its blowout.

Kirkwood: 30

Jefferson City: 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QMW46jZGXC — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) August 25, 2018

Pattonville is in the endzone! After the made PAT the Pirates take the lead over the Kewpies, 14-13! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PLySLrF7ku — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

#4 Adam Wilbers, puts Helias up 21-14 over Hannibal mid-way through the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AhBxtjCzAY — Cameron Conner (@NotoriousCMC21) August 25, 2018

At the end of the first half, Boonville trails Pleasant Hill 35-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G2VgQfaxwA — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) August 25, 2018

Early in the second half, Rock Bridge’s QB Grant Hajicek finds Marcus Manuel in the end zone. The extra point attempt was stopped by Rockhurst to make the score to 20-7 Bruins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qKtSN3Gm5l — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

FNF: A slight mercy rule in effect for the second half, the quarters are shortened to 8 minutes from the usual 12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gG4R64IPuk — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

Bolivar picked up steam with a touchdown pass from junior QB Hayden Burks to senior WR Brock Pitts. Mustangs hang onto their lead 20-12 at halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8rzsPQBs5H — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

At the half, the Westran Hornets hold a commanding 39-7 lead over the Salisbury Panthers. Westran will receive the ball to start the second half.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6SQCYtKcsx — Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) August 25, 2018

At the half Harrisburg is still down by the score 31-0 to the Paris Coyotes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iyypCckkTe — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) August 25, 2018

The second half is underway at Rockhurst, the Bruins received the kickoff and are looking the build on their 7-point lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3IHq5wCPhZ — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) August 25, 2018

At Tolton we have a good game here at the half. The Tolton Trailblazers lead the Hallsville Indians 19-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5kHw6YMhxt — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) August 25, 2018

FNF: There’s a couple of multi-talented players in this T-Birds squad. Lineman Will Jeffries and Christopher Hall join the band for their halftime performance. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/msws3w0FcW — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

Colby Phillips scores his second TD of the game in the opening drive of the second half, giving the Eagles a 20-0 lead over the Bulldogs after a missed PAT @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/L0ZsP3BVZp — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 25, 2018

The North Callaway Marching Thunderbirds perform their show, "Cruisin' with the T-Birds", during halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nUrFSV4X2i — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) August 25, 2018

As we get started for third quarter action, Helias looks to win their first game against Hannibal since 2014, going 0-4 in that stretch. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/v93szIQ6pj — Michael Levitt (@Michael06626324) August 25, 2018

Mexico’s Tyler Talley looks to curb some cramps with stretching and a pickle @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4dFn44khpA — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 25, 2018

At halftime, the Smith-Cotton Tigers lead the Moberly Spartans 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZvEwjdnu8e — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

Quite a turnout for Helias despite the long distance drive, both teams are battling it out as the first half comes to an end. Score is tied 14-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yFE7BWoy3r — Cameron Conner (@NotoriousCMC21) August 25, 2018

FNF: Though the contest on the field is all but decided, the NCHS best fan contest is far from over. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2TDhnqB02W — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

Teams are headed back to the sidelines, as the second half is almost underway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/22a5QisMXa — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 25, 2018

Halftime in Pattonville. Hickman goes into the break with a 13-7 lead! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bbwplginA4 — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

Halftime in Kingdom City. Thunderbirds running away with this one, 57-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/izCxdMjE9j — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) August 25, 2018

Touchdown Rock Bridge! Junior Miles Cheatum runs in an 11 yard touchdown just before the half. The score is now 14-7 Bruins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/m9xqtn8Dx5 — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) August 25, 2018

HUGE touchdown stop for the Mustangs defense with a minute left in the half. Mustangs recover in their own territory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PwKFZBQWDO — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

A Southern Boone cheerleader shows off her versatility as she plays with the band during halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xvYb4bjNmf — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 25, 2018

Kent and Mary Spicer live here in Kansas City, but are at the game tonight to support their granddaughter on the Rock Bridge cheer squad. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uYLF0v4SA3 — sarah bush (@Sarahbush1233) August 25, 2018

Cooper Wise scores for the third time tonight, this time through the air.

Kirkwood: 27

Jefferson City: 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2GgvQlEZM2 — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) August 25, 2018

FNF: As both teams head to the locker room here in Kingdom City, North Callaway carries with them a huge lead of 57-0 over MMA. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CibUCV154V — Chance Sticklen (@c_sticklen) August 25, 2018

These ladies sure are cheering and howling for a 35 yard running touchdown! Coyotes lead the Bulldogs now 18-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gQA3CCuL8T — Meagan Hodges (@MeaganJHodges) August 25, 2018

Cooper Wise finds the end zone once again to extend the Pioneers lead. Extra point is blocked.

Kirkwood: 20

Jefferson City: 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/24UK5g5nA7 — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) August 25, 2018

Southern Boone Eagles take to the locker room with their heads held high. The Eagles lead the Mexico Bulldogs 14-0 at halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/s1IBBRz8XN — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 25, 2018

Hickman touchdown! This time it is Felix Pippenger in the endzone! Extra point is no good. Hickman takes a 13-7 lead! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xi4TfO1aFM — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

3rd down defense is "money down" defense for the Boonville Pirates. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Cisfb1lSRu — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) August 25, 2018

Just arrived at the Eldon Vs Bolivar season opener. Eldon leads 20-6 with a packed house??@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SCHWvfd2Sg — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

Plenty of time for Jefferson City QB Devin Roberson to make the connection with WR Levi Jobe to keep the ball moving. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EZbdY9oSEQ — Walter Fields (@wlfieldsjr99) August 25, 2018

Harrisburg Bulldogs gives up another touchdown to the Paris Coyotes making the score 24-0 Paris winning @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F7gvJOQaW7 — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) August 25, 2018

Huge run from Arion Williams (No. 14) puts Salisbury deep in Westran territory with 9 minutes left in the first half.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/o5mseMmpMj — Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) August 25, 2018

Sophomore Kolby Dale opens the scoring in Huntsville with a rushing TD. PAT no good. Westran 6 Salisbury 0.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vZVFJPZCYV — Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) August 25, 2018

If you blink, you miss another T-Birds score 49-0 now @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SYuYeAsSpP — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

Boonville blocks Pleasant Hill's first field goal attempt of the night. Still 28-0 Pleasant Hill. 6:05 Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Dh6GCWCmKs — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) August 25, 2018

Pleasant Hill's field goal attempt is blocked by Boonville's Josh Polk. The score remains 28-0 Pleasant Hill in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/untAcGhXV1 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) August 25, 2018

FNF: Dawson Wright does his best Randy Moss impression before turning in for the score 43-0 NCHS @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EnIKeGWgSY — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

The North Callaway Marching Band enjoys playing the fight song when their team scores! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AbRqi5P0KO — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) August 25, 2018

Salisbury gets on the board with a 25 yard TD pass. However it is still 26-7, Westran with 7:50 to play in the first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VXlzyVzBeO — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) August 25, 2018

The Mexico sideline comes to life as Zach Watkins picks off the Eagles QB, and the Bulldogs are now threatening @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QetEW3jDG6 — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 25, 2018

The Mustangs, Tolton’s Youth Football Program, welcomed the Trailblazers on the field tonight. 2nd Quarter is now underway and the team is still in the stands cheering on the Tolton Trailblazers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Z08d417ank — Victoria Zeyen (@viczeyen) August 25, 2018

Senior Mitch Tarwater of Rockhurst catches the pass on 3rd & 5 to even the score to 7-7 with 9 minutes left in the half! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WKtD1oE5a8 — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

The Southern Boone cheerleaders get the stands to their feet as the Eagles take possession @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/A3ykBqW9gT — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 25, 2018

Smith-Cotton needs only 18 seconds to respond. The Tigers lead the Spartans 14-7 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rbzqhp34Kv — Patterson Fallis (@pattersonfallis) August 25, 2018

Pleasant Hill with another strong drive. Jr. receiver Ramsey Kohler walks into the end zone, making it 21-0. 0:31 Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P681P7ayqu — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) August 25, 2018

FNF: EQ1-MMA looks to regroup after a brutal first quarter NCHS 29-0 MMA @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tlzSoGc7p8 — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

Salisbury looked good in warmups but so do a lot of teams, haven’t showed up so far against Westran. The Hornets of Westran up 19-0 behind 3 turnovers by the Salisbury Panthers after 1 quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/amf91tXswI — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) August 25, 2018

End of the 1st here in Kingdom City. North Callaway leads MMA 29-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R1DXreFcRn — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) August 25, 2018

Kirkwood gets the strip sack and will take over inside the Jays’ 15.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QSJHpXCp0U — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) August 25, 2018

Mexico is unable to convert on 4th and 5 as a pass is dropped on the goal line. Southern Boone takes over @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nkTdX6GPzp — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 25, 2018

After an early 2nd quarter touchdown Hallsville’s extra point sneaks through the uprights. Tolton on top 19-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ANTUacWunT — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) August 25, 2018

Columbia residents and Rock Bridge fans Kevin Tutt & Martin Frost travel two hours and are expecting “a hard fought game.”



They’re excited to see how well Rock Bridge performs this season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SqA9thD9hU — sarah bush (@Sarahbush1233) August 25, 2018

Southern Boone capitalizes on the first drive of the second quarter as senior QB/WR dual threat Sam Stichnote scores, making it 14-0 Eagles @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RHdIaKSLSy — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 25, 2018

A LONG touchdown run for Christian Davis! Extra point is good! Kewpies 7 Pirates 7! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kwas2CkqAp — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

FNF: North Callaway’s Dakota Brush adds seven more to the Thunderbird lead. Just under 1:30 marker, NC leads MMA, 29-0. All Thunderbirds thus far. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kJkbvaB8IQ — Chance Sticklen (@c_sticklen) August 25, 2018

Hallsville Indians on third down, but Trailblazer #4 Connor Fogue gets a pick six for Tolton. The score is now 19-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ONU8AgqhFv — Victoria Zeyen (@viczeyen) August 25, 2018

Senior Trailblazer #88 Jack Washer with the latest touchdown. The Tolton Trailblazers now lead 12-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/57LJHdBdWn — Victoria Zeyen (@viczeyen) August 25, 2018

Smith-Cotton needs only 18 seconds to respond. The Tigers lead the Spartans 14-7 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rbzqhp34Kv — Patterson Fallis (@pattersonfallis) August 25, 2018

Tigers strike first with a 9 yard touchdown pass from QB Brett Grupe to HB Cameron Finley. Smith-Cotton takes the early 7-0 over Moberly with 3:59 left in the first quarter.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R0GdfT5A9b — Patterson Fallis (@pattersonfallis) August 25, 2018

The Smith-Cotton cheerleaders rally their team to an early lead. 7-0 Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yrSZgO1tEc — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

The stands explode after a second Tigers touchdown gives Smith-Cotton the lead 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XaR3ehnnpG — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

Cooper Wise keeps it himself to put Kirkwood up by two scores.

Kirkwood: 14 Jefferson City: 0@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/63corp2DSM — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) August 25, 2018

At the end of the first, Helias capitalizes from a fumble taking a 7-0 lead off a run from #30, Blake Veltrop. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PYoOgU7uuQ — Cameron Conner (@NotoriousCMC21) August 25, 2018

The end of the first quarter sees Southern Boone leading Mexico 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CMvAK43XVj — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 25, 2018

The North Callaway student section is fired up for their team tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RYY74K3axn — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) August 25, 2018

21 yard pass play from QB Wyatt Robinson to WR Kevin Raines. Harrisburg Bulldog’s passing attacking helping them drive down the field against the Paris Coyotes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xKdIKAFkNs — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) August 25, 2018

Osage Indian’s marching band is LOVING opening night?????? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HrTAmtxjoX — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

Mason Wortmann scores for the Thunderbirds as they increase their lead over MMA, 22-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iU5v9GBabU — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) August 25, 2018

The Kirkwood punter shanks it out of bounds and Jefferson City will try to kickstart its offense at the opposing 39. Kirkwood: 7 Jefferson City: 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/imow0mk8Cf — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) August 25, 2018

Pleasant Hill punches it in from the 1 yard line and now leads 7 to 0 midway through the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hkKW8ph4nH — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) August 25, 2018

Hallsville still leads 7-6. Trailblazer #7 Jared Thompson scores a touchdown for Tolton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XdVQoRDzKE — Victoria Zeyen (@viczeyen) August 25, 2018

After a quick three and out by the Kewpies, Pattonville grabs the early lead! 7-0 Pirates, 8 minutes remain in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4YIj7QsQcI — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

Pleasant Hill powers through after a fumble recovery, taking a 7-0 lead. 5:48 Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/v6p7br2Ulg — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) August 25, 2018

Rock Bridge recovers the fumble and stops the Hawklets from scoring @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/59oI9rUptU — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

Harrisburg Bulldogs start tonight with an attempted and unsuccessful onside kick which results in Paris Coyotes starting on the Harrisburg 45 pic.twitter.com/m1hiwSnQWn — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) August 25, 2018

FNF: It’s been a rough start for the Fighting Colonels of MMA. Horse collar penalty on the punt return, and NCHS scores two plays later to make it 15 nothing. The extra point is blocked, however. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ejKyugAuLl — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

FNF: Great passion from the MMA student section @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4UVYO087Gg — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 25, 2018

Rockhurst takes a time out as they hope to make the 4 year play for the touchdown! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gqSInpDwjg — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

After a 44 yard run from senior QB Dalton Depee teammates cheer him on from the sideline! This sideline is electric?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8oWMxdueKX — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

Senior running back Colby Phillips powers his way into the end zone on Boone County’s opening drive to take the lead 7-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gH3oCPw3ew — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 25, 2018

The Jefferson City student section supporting their Jays @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Mnec8038M5 — Walter Fields (@wlfieldsjr99) August 25, 2018

And just like that high school football is back folks!! Osage fans are ready for a great 2018 season @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LHkoTVfzB5 — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

Here comes Pattonville! Its gametime! Pattonville vs Hickman starts right now! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PpZ6h908eo — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

Hawklets complete a 20 yard pass to get the first down! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Tq3zGjXwvX — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

We are underway between the Boonville Pirates and Pleasant Hill Racoons! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xZJVkjy0Yn — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) August 25, 2018

Opening kickoff here at the battle of the Rocks. Hawklets get it at their own 20 for first and 10! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Qa8asPZZbR — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

On the second play of the game Osage’s defense comes up with a big play resulting in a fumble recovery. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Vk6e0AbmYl — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

Senior Salutes conclude with Nate McFail, son of head coach Charlie McFail, as the Smith-Cotton Tigers prepare to take on the Moberly Spartans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NliYcL8WYS — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

Pregame handshakes have concluded and it is time for Hickman and Pattonville to begin their 2018 seasons. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VEVq6qWo88 — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 25, 2018

“We thought that this would be a great opportunity to support his family through this tough time. He did so much for this school and this community,” said student section leader Forest Parker on former student and friend who is being remember tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B3RbAHoTuv — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 25, 2018

The man of the moment for Rock Bridge High School! Nathaniel Peat runs in for a TOUCHDOWN! Rock Bridge leads Rockhurst 7-0 in the battle of the Rocks! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1LIcUsHFx9 — sarah bush (@Sarahbush1233) August 25, 2018

Two minutes into the game junior RB Matt Hans finds the end zone. The Indians failed the 2pt conversion but lead over Fulton 6-0 with 10 minutes left in the 1st quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nILEt4Emds — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 25, 2018

Hallsville Indians out to an early 7-0 lead on the Tolton Trailblazers with a big touchdown run in the first 30 seconds of the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FhUpBv5ooV — Victoria Zeyen (@viczeyen) August 25, 2018

#2 Nathaniel Peat runs it from the Bruins’ own 10 for a 90 yard touchdown! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fLe2PV4Ft2 — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) August 25, 2018

It's Hawaiian Night in the student section at Smith-Cotton High School! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9L807SlKLv — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 25, 2018

It’s finally football season. KOMU 8 Friday Night Fever game one: Mexico Bulldogs vs. Southern Boone Eagles. The gang is all here: @jimriek and @KentonGewecke. pic.twitter.com/fU6IfWycVS — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) August 25, 2018

Harrisburg Bulldog’s opening defensive series sees them give up a nine play 45 yard series ending in a one-yard touchdown run for the Paris Coyotes. The Coyotes miss PAT. Paris Coyotes 6-0 Harrisburg Bulldogs. 7:33 in the 1st quarter left. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6Bza4g0D7F — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) August 25, 2018

Kirkwood gets on the scoreboard first thanks to a one yard run by Martez Jones II. 7-0 with just under 10 to play in the first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/c8yHzH5gOD — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) August 25, 2018

The Tolton offense takes the field. Tolton players touched the jersey of Thomas Bacon, a former teammate who passed away in April. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YcrpbpwRER — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) August 25, 2018

Mexico wins the toss and will receive. Kickoff coming shortly @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/z5Kzd0yk5s — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 24, 2018

Play underway here in Kingdom City, MMA takes on North Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q5uA6Fy5Vm — Chance Sticklen (@c_sticklen) August 25, 2018

Get ready for some Friday Night Fever as the Paris Coyotes take on the Harrisburg Bulldogs! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/A70D4W14IY — Meagan Hodges (@MeaganJHodges) August 25, 2018

North Callaway retakes the field for the lineup announcements @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g7Jx0hqkOa — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) August 24, 2018

Tonight's matchup between MMA and North Callaway is about to begin! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KYteaesytM — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) August 24, 2018

2 minutes from kickoff at Tolton where the Trailblazers will take on the Hallsville Indians! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/B1C0hzxGYH — Victoria Zeyen (@viczeyen) August 24, 2018

Senior Night is underway here at Smith-Cotton High School as they get set to take on Moberly @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qhzfPg34M0 — Patterson Fallis (@pattersonfallis) August 24, 2018

Salisbury travels to Huntsville to take on Westran tonight @7, in the opener for both in the Lewis and Clarke Conference highlights coming up later tonight @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/05xMljwrjP — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) August 24, 2018

Senior Salutes are under way at Smith-Cotton High School. Nineteen seniors will be recognized tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AMIPSncq3g — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) August 24, 2018

Tonight, the match against Mexico is more than just a game for Southern Boone as they play in the memory of a student and player who has recently deceased @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2p6thMuhXQ — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 24, 2018

Salisbury High Panthers travel to Huntsville to take on the Westran High Hornets to open play in the Lewis and Clark Conference. Kickoff @ 7:00 CST.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7IBXOSlV82 — Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) August 24, 2018

Jefferson City takes to the field in front of a nearly packed house. Just over 5 minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BbGlug0Pcy — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) August 24, 2018

It appears the Boonville Pirates are amped up and ready for their first home game at Gene Reagan Field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RVzhY2line — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) August 24, 2018

Boonville fans are loud and proud tonight! Kickoff coming up shortly @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ftZ90A3D1E — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) August 24, 2018

SLUH fans are ready to cheer on the Jr. Bills tonight ?@KOMUsports? pic.twitter.com/Twc3icIBqB — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) August 24, 2018

It’s currently 12 minutes until game time here at Paris for the start of the 2018 football season with the Paris Coyotes facing off against the Harrisburg Bulldogs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vkJ3QMkoLC — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) August 24, 2018

New Hickman coach Cedric Alvis encourages his team before his first game in charge of the Kewpies. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6y36AlTTUF — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 24, 2018

The Osage cheerleaders are definitely ready for the Friday night lights to turn back on! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/15RJFn34UO — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 24, 2018

Pleasant Hill begins their season tonight after making the 97mi drive to Boonville @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/O9LjKF22Jr — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) August 24, 2018

Getting set for a Friday night matchup between the Boonville Pirates and Pleasant Hill HS! Kickoff at 7pm @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hu4P3gMVfC — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) August 24, 2018

High energy, blistering heat, and freshly cut grass are signaling the start of a new season as Southern Boone Co. gets ready to take on Mexico @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/195vSqRHKt — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) August 24, 2018

We are just about 30 minutes away from kickoff of opening night at Osage High School. Osage faces Fulton high @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KjHdzu33xe — Maddie Boccardi (@maddie_boccardi) August 24, 2018

I'm at Boonville High School where Pleasant Hill has made a one hour and 45 minute drive to take on the Boonville Pirates. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., follow @KOMUsports for updates pic.twitter.com/5LB8uz4mcp — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) August 24, 2018

The QBs getting last minute throws in. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5RIl8cMUS7 — Walter Fields (@wlfieldsjr99) August 24, 2018

Preseason warmups continue for Jefferson City as kickoff looms. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RpoBtIE93C — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) August 24, 2018

Jefferson City and their LBs get last minute work in! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NqgL0wQpQA — Walter Fields (@wlfieldsjr99) August 24, 2018

Hickman is ready for the new season! Warmups continue at Pattonville stadium. Kickoff at 7pm. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HtEnvvs1wE — Ethan Salm (@ESalmOfficial) August 24, 2018

The Bulldogs warm up, preparing to face the Eagles for the first time since Mexico eliminated Southern Boone with a late comeback in last year’s state playoffs @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tTpNySB9mX — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 24, 2018

FNF: MMA visits North Callaway tonight for opening night of high school football in Missouri. Catch highlights at 10 on @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iuwqaGPeJ5 — Chance Sticklen (@c_sticklen) August 24, 2018

The Kirkwood Pioneers prepare for week one action versus the Jefferson City Jays at Adkins Stadium. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7U9LJGbAys — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) August 24, 2018

The stands are starting to fill up at Adkins stadium as we’re about an hour away from kickoff between the Jefferson City Jays and the Kirkwood Pioneers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YKNqBMbO4f — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) August 24, 2018

Jefferson City taking the field for pregame warm-ups before just one hour before kickoff! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LENlNF0nLq — Walter Fields (@wlfieldsjr99) August 24, 2018

Night 1 of Friday Night Fever, we’re at Southern Boone County High School for the Game of the Week as the Eagles take on the Mexico Bulldogs. Kickoff at 7pm @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XyZLFIxDDd — Jacob Lang (@jacoblang_) August 24, 2018