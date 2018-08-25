FNF Week 1: High school football photos and videos

By: Micaela Dea, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams are kicking off the first week of Friday Night Fever with either a regular season or a non-conference game.

In our FNF Game of the Week, the Mexico Bulldogs are facing the Southern Boone Eagles. The Bulldogs are returning some familiar faces on both offense and defense, while the Eagles are coming back this season with very few seniors. 

Last season the Bulldogs had an overall record of 8-4 and the Eagles had an overall record of 7-4.

Many schools will see head coaching debuts. Cedric Alvis, an alum of Hickman and its football program, will coach the Hickman Kewpies this season.

Two teams also traded head coaches. Ted LePage moves to Blair Oaks from Jefferson City, while Terry Walker moves in the other direction.

All of Columbia's public high school teams, Rock Bridge, Battle, and Hickman are traveling to play teams in the Kansas City or St. Louis areas this week.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

