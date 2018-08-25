FNF Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from the football games around mid-Missouri on the first night of the season. Final scores are in bold.
|
SoBoCo 49
Mexico 6
|
Pattonville 20
|
SLUH 25
Battle 53
|
Rockhurst 21
Rock Bridge 33
|
Hannibal 34
Helias 35
|
Pleasant Hill 42
|
Warrensburg 55
|
Bolivar 26
|
Fulton 27
|
Paris 45
|
Smith-Cotton 21
Moberly 14
|
N. Callaway 63
MMA 0
|
Westran 53
|
Kirkwood 37
|
Camdenton 49
|
Warsaw 6
Cass Midway 19
|
Knob Noster 68
Versailles 30
|
Van-Far 32
Bunker Hill 0
|
St. Paul 16
Tipton 30
|
S. Callaway 20
Lafayette Co. 41
|
Santa Fe 0
Slater 0
|
Glendale 26
Rolla 31
|
Potosi 55
|
Mont. Co. 12
Hermann 28
|
Chillocothe 0
Marshall 16
|
Marceline 43
Scotland City. 13
|
Macon 34
Kirksville 27
|
Carrollton 0
Fayette 34
|
Cole Camp 42
Concordia 15
|
Monroe City 38
|
Palmyra 7
|
Blair Oaks 38
Maryville 35
