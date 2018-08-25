FNF Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

12 hours 6 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in Friday Night Fever
By: Makayla Looney and Clint Davenport, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - Below are scores from the football games around mid-Missouri on the first night of the season. Final scores are in bold.

SoBoCo 49

Mexico 6

Pattonville 20

Hickman 23

SLUH 25

Battle 53

Rockhurst 21

Rock Bridge 33

Tolton  29

Hallsville 16

Hannibal 34

Helias 35

Boonville 0

Pleasant Hill 42

California 7

Warrensburg 55

Eldon 42

Bolivar 26

Osage 42

Fulton 27

Paris 45

Harrisburg 8

Smith-Cotton 21

Moberly 14

N. Callaway 63

MMA 0

Westran 53

Salisbury 7

Jeff City 0

Kirkwood 37

Waynesville 0

Camdenton 49

Warsaw 6

Cass Midway 19

Knob Noster 68

Versailles 30

Van-Far 32

Bunker Hill 0

St. Paul 16

Tipton 30

S. Callaway 20

Lafayette Co. 41

Santa Fe 0

Slater 0

Glendale 26

Rolla 31

Potosi 55

Owensville 14

Mont. Co. 12

Hermann 28

Chillocothe 0

Marshall 16

Marceline 43

Scotland City. 13

Macon 34

Kirksville 27

Carrollton 0

Fayette 34

Cole Camp 42

Concordia 15

Monroe City 38

Centralia 0

Palmyra 7

Brookfield 6

Blair Oaks 38

Maryville 35

