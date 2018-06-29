FNF Week 1: Scores and television highlights

By: KOMU Digital Staff
 COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold.

 


Rock Bridge 0*


Rockhurst 21*

Battle 35


Mexico 13

Blair Oaks 34


Kirksville 0 

Jefferson City 38


McCluer North 0 

Southern Boone Co. 48


N. Callaway 20

Tolton 15


S. Callaway 38

Moberly 28


Smith-Cotton 27

Centralia 48


Highland 13

Westran 40


Salisbury 0

Van-Far 75


MMA 37

Lebanon 31


Rolla 14

Hickman 7


Jackson 42

Scotland Co. 0 


Marceline 21

Harrisburg 44


Paris 28

Slater 6


Santa Fe 50

California***


Monett*** 

Versailles 22


Knob Noster 6 

Hannibal 19


Helias 14 

Marshall 7


Chillicothe 63 

Hallsville 26


Putnam Co. 13 

Macon 19


Palmyer 7

Fayette 6


Carrolton 20

Hermann 56


Montgomery Co. 14  

Louisiana 6


Clopton/Elsberry 48 

South Shelby 7


Brookfield 14

Eldon 41


Boonville 13

Osage 28


Fulton 21

St. Paul 30


Tipton 6

Waynesville 0


West Plains 42

Potosi 24


Owensville 28

Hillcrest 33


Camdenton 39

Clinton 48


Warsaw 26

Albany**


Sacred Heart**

Cole Camp 48


Concordia 12

*Rock Bridge @ Rockhurst has been delayed due to inclement weather and will continue Saturday at 1 p.m.

**Sacred Heart @ Albany was delayed and KOMU is waiting for a final score.

***Monett @ California is on Saturday.

