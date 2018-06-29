FNF Week 1: Scores and television highlights

COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold.



Rock Bridge 0*

Rockhurst 21*

Battle 35

Mexico 13

Blair Oaks 34

Kirksville 0

Jefferson City 38

McCluer North 0

Southern Boone Co. 48

N. Callaway 20

Tolton 15

S. Callaway 38

Moberly 28

Smith-Cotton 27

Centralia 48

Highland 13

Westran 40

Salisbury 0

Van-Far 75

MMA 37

Lebanon 31

Rolla 14

Hickman 7

Jackson 42

Scotland Co. 0

Marceline 21

Harrisburg 44

Paris 28

Slater 6

Santa Fe 50

California***

Monett***

Versailles 22

Knob Noster 6

Hannibal 19

Helias 14

Marshall 7

Chillicothe 63

Hallsville 26

Putnam Co. 13

Macon 19

Palmyer 7

Fayette 6

Carrolton 20

Hermann 56

Montgomery Co. 14

Louisiana 6

Clopton/Elsberry 48

South Shelby 7

Brookfield 14

Eldon 41

Boonville 13

Osage 28

Fulton 21

St. Paul 30

Tipton 6

Waynesville 0

West Plains 42

Potosi 24

Owensville 28

Hillcrest 33



Camdenton 39

Clinton 48

Warsaw 26

Albany**

Sacred Heart**

Cole Camp 48

Concordia 12

*Rock Bridge @ Rockhurst has been delayed due to inclement weather and will continue Saturday at 1 p.m.

**Sacred Heart @ Albany was delayed and KOMU is waiting for a final score.

***Monett @ California is on Saturday.