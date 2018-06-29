FNF Week 1: Scores and television highlights
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold.
|
Rock Bridge 0*
Rockhurst 21*
|
Battle 35
Mexico 13
|
Blair Oaks 34
Kirksville 0
|
Jefferson City 38
McCluer North 0
|
Southern Boone Co. 48
N. Callaway 20
|
Tolton 15
S. Callaway 38
|
Moberly 28
Smith-Cotton 27
|
Centralia 48
Highland 13
|
Westran 40
Salisbury 0
|
Van-Far 75
MMA 37
|
Lebanon 31
Rolla 14
|
Hickman 7
Jackson 42
|
Scotland Co. 0
Marceline 21
|
Harrisburg 44
Paris 28
|
Slater 6
Santa Fe 50
|
California***
Monett***
|
Versailles 22
Knob Noster 6
|
Hannibal 19
Helias 14
|
Marshall 7
Chillicothe 63
|
Hallsville 26
Putnam Co. 13
|
Macon 19
Palmyer 7
|
Fayette 6
Carrolton 20
|
Hermann 56
Montgomery Co. 14
|
Louisiana 6
Clopton/Elsberry 48
|
South Shelby 7
Brookfield 14
|
Eldon 41
Boonville 13
|
Osage 28
Fulton 21
|
St. Paul 30
Tipton 6
|
Waynesville 0
West Plains 42
|
Potosi 24
Owensville 28
|
Hillcrest 33
Camdenton 39
|
Clinton 48
Warsaw 26
|
Albany**
Sacred Heart**
|
Cole Camp 48
Concordia 12
*Rock Bridge @ Rockhurst has been delayed due to inclement weather and will continue Saturday at 1 p.m.
**Sacred Heart @ Albany was delayed and KOMU is waiting for a final score.
***Monett @ California is on Saturday.
