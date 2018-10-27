FNF Week 10: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - With the end of regular season play, tonight features district playoff match-ups.

Our game of the week has the Rock Bridge Bruins hosting the Francis Howell Central Spartans from St. Louis. The Bruins are looking to go up on Central after beating Francis Howell North on the road last week.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Blair Oaks will play winless California on back to back weeks. First year head coach Ted LePage and the Falcons beat the Pintos last week, putting up 65 points.

Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

The next matchup is set! Fayette will take on Slater next week in the District Semifinals @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G1MqNPocku — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

FINAL

Mexico: 53

Centralia: 40

4 first half turnovers for the Panther’s prove to be too much to overcome and the Bulldogs advance to round 2 of the playoffs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/14E9P5QEJg — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 27, 2018

Tolton with a victory over Hermann. The Trailblazers defeat the Bearcats 59-20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ris7PmQnuh — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) October 27, 2018

Brett Grupe's 41 yard field goal in overtime proves to be enough to give Smith-Cotton a 10-7 win over Hickman! Smith-Cotton moves on and Hickman sees its season come to an end. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LAgetF3cke — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

South Callaway emerges victorious over Hallsville, brining the Indians season to an end. Achieving a 9-1 record, the Bulldogs will advance in the playoffs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CER1MEAyo5 — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

And Rock Bridge is moving on! Nathaniel Peat's historic night propels the Bruins to a win over Francis Howell Central, and they advance to the next round. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zhvIsGpfQ4 — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

Heading to overtime at Smith-Cotton! In a defensive battle, Hickman and Smith-Cotton are tied 7-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QnXv2o0Hr8 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

FINAL ALERT: The Camdenton Lakers will continue their season into next week with a dominant 55-7 victory tonight over the Pacific Indians! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VSRqfld0Tw — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 27, 2018

Fayette turns down the heat but still maintains a solid 50-point margin over Harrisburg @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qpk8D6d4vQ — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

The Camdenton Lakers put up another touchdown, now lead 55-7 over the pacific Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bTJ7kzBuA1 — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 27, 2018

Moberly moves the ball with ease, forces turnovers, and opens its playoffs with a dominate 48-7 win over Fulton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/51enFw9wjV — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

The Blair Oaks Falcons defeat the California Pintos. The final score was 70-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yLg3Ye9ou6 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

Hickman is without starting quarterback Jevean Brown, so the Kewpies have turned to LJ Williams and Christian Davis at quarterback. The offense hasn't had much success, and Davis just fumbled at the 3-yd line, giving the ball back to Smith-Cotton. Score remains 7-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nJBc3Iy6DJ — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

21-14 South Callaway leads Hallsville in the middle of the fourth quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AMMzeWnb2K — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

Pacific gets on the board in Q3, they still trail 49-7 in Camdenton. Camdenton's JV squad is now into the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8rYRIVQxPW — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 27, 2018

That’s all folks! The Hornets are able to fly their way to victory as they beat the Bulldogs in stinging fashion! Final Score: Westran High School 53 Louisiana High School 14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KcmyKvnidU — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

Moberly’s student section is dressed up in Halloween costumes for a little early celebration! These fans love their Spartans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/goAEgcQbpb — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

The Trailblazers are unstoppable tonight following a rushing touchdown by Connor Fogue. Tolton leads 53-6 against the Hermann Bearcats. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UN4PgperFb — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) October 27, 2018

It's time for the coaches to rally the troops! At the end of the third quarter, Hickman and Smith-Cotton remain tied 7-7. The seniors on both teams are doing everything they can to ensure this isn't their last game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g2M870BKQ2 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

Devin Cropp for the Louisiana Bulldogs has punched in two touchdowns tonight as the fourth quarter rolls on, making the score 53-14 in Westran High. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dPMAUd4DcK — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

The Hornets don’t wait long to strike back as #22 Derek Merritt runs in a 52 yard touchdown! Westran High School leads Louisiana High School 53-8 early in the fourth quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MWKwddpCCT — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

The Bulldogs finally put themselves on the board in dramatic fashion as #2 Devin Cropp returns a 62 yard touchdown as well as the Bulldogs completing a two point conversion! The Louisiana Bulldogs trail the Westran Hornets 47-8 at the end of the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AQqUewSah0 — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

Safety for the thunderbirds! An early second half play to give North Callaway the 16-6 lead over Montgomery County. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K1uuyrCHqz — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

Falcons are flying high 2 quarters into their playoff run. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TpnfAWgxcj — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

The Hornets continue to sting their way through the Bulldogs defense as they continue to add to their lead thanks to #63 Corbin Brockleman! Westran High School leads Louisiana High School 47-0 with :20 left in the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ep927W9HuA — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

With six minutes left in the third quarter, the Blair Oaks Falcons lead the California Pintos 62-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x9KXq8mp0j — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

Checking in at Tolton during halftime. The Trailblazers lead the Hermann Bearcats 46-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uA7TlgF8zR — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) October 27, 2018

Blair Oaks gets another score shortly into the third quarter. The Falcons lead California 55-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EdwnHYIbc7 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

14-14 at the Hallsville Indians (3-6) and South Callaway (8-1) game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yvJCmgNeXp — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

The Hornets aren’t willing to wait long after halftime to score yet another touchdown from 15 yards out courtesy of #34 Kolby Dale! The Hornets lead 40-0 in the early stages of the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0uQBhI8l3l — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

Moberly marching bad forms the M and joins a symphony of sound, including music like Twist and Shout! @KOMUsports halftime at Moberly High. pic.twitter.com/y53Hx2LwuM — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

Southern Boone with a tremendous lead at halftime. Eagles are up 42-6 against the Wright City Wildcats. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YmgCl6beep — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) October 27, 2018

We've reached halftime in Rock Bridge. The Bruins lead Howell Central 26-6 behind Nathaniel Peat's two touchdowns. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gVIaQcKlFX — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

Conditions are very muddy at Moberly High tonight. That’s not stopping Moberly from putting up 49 points in the first half... @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SL9xLcpyvi — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

It's Nathaniel Peat again! He adds to his historic night with another touchdown. Rock Bridge leads Howell Central 26-6 with :30 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rqPQoUnXSB — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

Some future Fayette Falcons keep the buzz going on the sidelines during their 40-6 rout of Harrisburg. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pMiBwFVFF4 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

The Camdenton Lakers continues their rout over The Pacific Indians, now lead 49-0 early in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/URtWkIJZwg — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 27, 2018

At the half, Hickman and Smith-Cotton are all knotted up at seven. There has yet to be an offensive touchdown in this one, as both offenses look to wake up in the second half and keep the season alive! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nanus3ViLF — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

The North Callaway Thunderbird band is already in the Halloween spirit. Each prefomer with their own specialized Halloween costume. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tsOsbxMrSo — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

Arriving here in Moberly and the Spartans quick to score as halftime approaches. All Moberly 49-0 in this one over Fulton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NCP1RY3ZZf — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

Hickman's Talin Kemp comes up with a big interception. That marks Smith-Cotton's third turnover of the game, and its second interception. It's a tough night for both offenses. The only points? A Hickman pick-six and Smith-Cotton kick return touchdown.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8kqVgyTVU9 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

Halftime here at North Callaway. It was all thunderbirds in the 1st half. They were soaring through the air and were poucning on the ground. North Callaway 14 Montgomery County 6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gs1LQSg0gM — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

With thirty seconds until halftime, Blair Oaks gets another touchdown. California trails 48-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0ESkfZiWwJ — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

Centralia’s fourth- yes you read that right - fumble of the first half sets up this passing touchdown to Dillon Nichols. Nichols has three touchdowns on the night.

Mexico: 33

Centralia: 13

:35 Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vJNXSyQnBk — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 27, 2018

A blocked punt leads to a touchdown for the Blair Oaks Falcons. They lead California 41-0 with two minutes until halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LHPo5yMwBQ — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

The Hornets are relentless in flying into the end zone with #1 Kolby Coonce putting another touchdown on the board! Westran High School leads Louisiana High School 33-0 with :59 left in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Gkl0k1dfax — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

After a sluggish 54-minute first quarter, Fayette leads Harrisburg by 26 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rmpJOOTINd — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

And.....that’s picked. Fayette’s Jack Kindle brings home his 2nd INT in the first quarter. They lead Harrisburg 32-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/py21siUAy0 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

A 62 yard rush by Dillon Nichols sets up this 10 yard score for Isaiah Reams. Mexico rushing offense is looking very strong.

Mexico: 27

Centralia: 13

2:56 Q2@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sXksVjfZ2i — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 27, 2018

The Hornets keep the touchdowns coming as #15 Alex young adds another touchdown for Westran High School! The Hornets lead the Bulldogs 27-0 with 1:12 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UFYc7fK9lo — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

Blair Oaks scores against California with four minutes left in the second. The score is now 34-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lieoJpRo6M — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

Some impressive technology at Smith-Cotton's disposal! A monitor on the sideline allows the coaches to review film with the players on the sideline between drives. Smith-Cotton is currently tied with Hickman, 7-7, early in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MTGIq5yH3D — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

What do you get when you combine some Rock Bridge trickery with a pass on the money? The Bruins' second touchdown. They lead Howell Central 19-6 with 8:40 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gBG1XTFhRj — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

#10 Chet Cunningham halls in the 14 yard touchdown reception. North Callaway leads Montgomery County 14-6 mid second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CN78vSE3Nb — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

The Louisiana Bulldogs continue to get stung by the Westran Hornets as #15 Alex young scores a touchdown from 10 yards out! Westran High School leads Louisiana High School 20-0 with 5:15 left in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pffOGExBxL — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

Fayette’s Isaiah Estes hauls in another TD, increasing his team’s lead over Harrisburg to 32-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bfjdYYGyIu — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

Pacific's best drive of the game thus far ends with no points on the board. End of the 1st, Camdenton leads in a blowout. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nij46kxvnS — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 27, 2018

BJ Fisher of the Hallsville Indians grabs the long pass in the end zone with 1 minute left in the half to give the Indians a 7 point lead on the Bulldogs. 14-7 Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YFdrBpzokx — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

Student section has filled out for Westran, pleased with their team’s performance so far. 20-0 Westran over Louisiana as halftime approaches @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SHs9LtwqLf — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

Camdenton's Cash Calton receives the pass from Paxton DeLaurent and bulldozes through Pacific defenders to the end zone - including his own teammate! Camdenton up 42-0, still a minute left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/c3lZdbkhrJ — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 27, 2018

WHAT. A. CATCH. Francis Howell Central with some life in them on this TD catch. They trail Rock Bridge 12-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/irKi52GpxO — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

The thunderbirds are marching! #28 Jordan Brush throws the hit stick as North Callaway approaches the red zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7zaAgIy4ea — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

With nine minutes left in the second quarter, Blair Oaks scores a touchdown. The Falcons lead California 27-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RsKJefE6XF — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

Rock Bridge RB Nathaniel Peat (@PeatNathaniel) passes the 2,000 yard milestone for the season before heading off to Stanford, and does it in style with an 87-yard TD. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5DUEicoMkF — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

After a Hickman pick-six, Smith-Cotton responds as Cameron Finley takes the ensuing kickoff all the way to the house! The score is all tied up at 7-7 nearing the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mDCjvHnnb9 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

Turnover on downs! North Callaway will take over. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FQRAzSkCbj — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

Jaben Shockley makes a defender miss and takes it for his second touchdown on the game. The Camdenton Lakers lead 35-0 over the Pacific Indians. 1:47 left in the first with the Lakers again driving. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MK3ZYvmz3a — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 27, 2018

Kolby Coonce strikes again with a 36 yard field goal that adds to Westran High School’s lead! The Hornets lead the Bulldogs 13-0 with 7:43 left in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6IQ9OCors8 — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

After a long scoring drought, the Hickman Kewpies capitalize first! Defender Sincere Hall-Osbourne scoops it up and takes it to the endzone, and can’t help but celebrate with his ecstatic teammates afterwards! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DWyOKMq52A — T-Fit (@Tyler_Fitton) October 27, 2018

O captain my captain! Dylan Paschang receives Cole Shoemaker’s pass, dodges some Hallsville Indians, and runs it into the end zone to tie it up for the South Callaway Bulldogs. 7-7 all around. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PHdPKT1Vz0 — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

Centralia is finding out the hard way how difficult the triple option is to stop. Mexico marches down the field and Dillon Nichols punches it in for his second TD of the game.

Mexico: 14

Centralia: 7

10:44 Q2@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jVBzuU4hG1 — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 27, 2018

The Camdenton student section is loving their Lakers' performance on the field against Pacific! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AhSr9Am5z8 — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 27, 2018

Westran drives the ball down the field again but Louisiana hangs tough, forcing another field goal. 13-0 Westran early second. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SBQfI6q3we — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

Nathaniel Peat takes it 87 YARDS to the house! He puts Rock Bridge up 12-0 over Howell Central and surpasses 2,000 rushing yards on the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NmCmPtr3fl — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

The diving touchdown grab by Camdenton’s Jaben Shockley extends their lead over the Pacific Indians. The Lakers are pouring it on, putting up 28 points with 4 minutes still left in the first quarter! 28-0 Camdenton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PgkCWmFGJZ — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 27, 2018

Eagles cheerleaders are overjoyed with another early touchdown. Southern Boone is beating Wright City 14-0 after a rushing touchdown by Colby Phillips. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qCqTh416Ji — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) October 27, 2018

Isaiah Estes ?? Ross Hudson! What a move! Fayette leads Harrisburg 24-6 late in 1Q @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NZkTNyhhiL — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

The Westran Hornets push into the red zone but a big Louisiana Bulldog sack limits the damage. 3-0 Westran early first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gnw5Y2HZ5m — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

Camdenton's Pride of the Lake Marching Band is always excited for a Laker kickoff to throw off their opponents! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Aw8zNKjDn8 — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 27, 2018

As the second quarter begins, Cooper Crane catches the pass, yet is just short of a Hallsville first down. Brayden Stenger punts it away to South Callaway on fourth down. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ueqiYlO495 — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

Colby Dale adds to Westran’s lead as the first comes to a close with a long touchdown run. 10-0 Hornets over the Louisiana Bulldogs early. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kFnK4OgRWX — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

Although the score may seem like it's the World Series, it is in fact the score in Rock Bridge. Francis Howell Central holds the Bruins to a field goal. Rock Bridge leads 5-0 in the first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rjhQphYSmS — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

The Blair Oaks Falcons score yet again with this long touchdown pass. They lead California 20-0 in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rrypXUJK7v — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

Smith-Cotton's Tre'Von Franklin intercepts Hickman's pass on 3rd down to get the ball back! Each team has one turnover now in a defensive battle. The score remains 0-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rfso5DxCJE — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

We have a blocked punt in Rock Bridge! Francis Howell Central is unable to get the kick off and the blocked punt rolls out of the back of the end zone for a safety. 2-0 Rock Bridge in the first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KXCJBYr61q — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

Gabe Kurtz weaves his way through the Pacific defense to take the punt return to the house! Camdenton goes up 21-0 on Pacific, 6:31 left in Q1! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rWTbG8dbFM — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 27, 2018

The Hornets strike bike in lightning fashion as they quickly add to their lead with a touchdown from #34 Kolby Dale! Westran High School leads the Louisiana Bulldogs 10-0 with 3:10 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TLTZuhKBua — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

With South Callaway now in possession, Bulldog’s Captain Peyton Leeper catches the pass and is taken down by #7 BJ Fisher of the Hallsville Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QwD3wwe08t — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

Centralia quickly responds with a rushing touchdown of their own. Nick Wheaton ties the game up.

Mexico: 7

Centralia: 7

5:18 Q1@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zqXF2NaHUS — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 27, 2018

Another touchdown for Blair Oaks against California. Falcons lead 13-0 with six minutes left in the first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7JqyhoQt8D — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

Fayette RB Cale Polson brings in another TD for the home team. They now lead Harrisburg 16-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ohvbodrEkY — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

This fog is giving a spooky atmosphere as Halloween approaches. Mid 1st: North Callaway 8 Montgomery County 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cpv87mJMDD — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

The Westran Tigers push into the red zone but a big Louisiana Bulldog sack limits the damage. 3-0 Westran early first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K36t7EZw4b — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 27, 2018

Camdenton scores again on a Gabe Kurtz touchdown reception! Camdenton extends their lead, 14-0 over Pacific, 8:31 left in Q1! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TAUmZBiQtv — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 27, 2018

The Rock Bridge fans are getting into the Halloween spirit tonight, sporting their costumes as they take on Howell Central. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QRsAeTYg20 — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

Westran High School strikes first with a 35 yard field goal courtesy of senior #1 Koby Coonce! The Hornets lead the Bulldogs 3-0 with 6:30 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/anaEHdDRVg — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 27, 2018

Cooper Crane hauls one into the house for Hallsville after a 6.5 minute drive from the Indians! #44 Brayden Stenger’s kick is good, giving the 3-6 team a 7 point leg up on the 8-1 South Callaway Bulldogs midway through the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SNS9GURMt4 — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

Sam Stichnote runs it in to give the Eagles an early lead. Southern Boone leads Wright City 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QjQ6L482my — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) October 27, 2018

Senior running back Jordan Delashmutt takes the ball for a rumbling 46 yard touchdown! North Callaway takes an early 8-0 lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FCQVo2N58E — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

SCOOP AND SCORE! Camdenton Senior Austin Rippe blocks Pacific’s punt and picks it up on his way to the end zone. Lakers lead 7-0 over the Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pKL7tqpsxL — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 27, 2018

Blair Oaks scores with nine minutes left in the first quarter. It leads California 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zclxWIuA4w — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

Fayette RB Isaiah Estes hauls in the first score of the game with a 13 yd rush TD. 2 pt conversion good. Fayette now leads Harrisburg 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cI31hKlI7s — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 27, 2018

Another Centralia fumble gives Mexico great field position once again. Bulldogs went 4 and out on their first drive.

Mexico: 0

Centralia: 0

8:45 Q1@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SFBvL9v2Hg — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 27, 2018

On just the second play of the game, Smith-Cotton fumbles and the ball is recovered by Hickman! The Kewpies now look to get on the board first! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6FRuMuTElN — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

The student section is on their feet as Blair Oaks battles California. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/15NbYXTsQ8 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 27, 2018

The Smith-Cotton players are warming up their legs just a few minutes before tonight's game. The 4-5 Smith-Cotton Tigers take on the 2-7 Hickman Kewpies in the first round of the playoffs tonight at Smith-Cotton High School. Follow @KOMUsports for updates! pic.twitter.com/GgwnH2ZEts — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 27, 2018

Mexico wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Centralia takes the kick-off back to the 50 where the Panthers will start their first possession. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oXAXXjULE7 — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 27, 2018

Montgomery County won the coin toss. They chose to kick to North Callaway. Week 10 of Missouri playoff football is here! #fnf @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TFogmdZAiY — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 27, 2018

Francis Howell Central opens the game with a risky onside kick and RECOVER. They'll start their drive from midfield after a big mistake from Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 27, 2018

Although they are the away team in this match up, the Hickman Kewpies are amped up as ever for this battle against the Smith-Cotton Tigers! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/isJv8k1uv4 — T-Fit (@Tyler_Fitton) October 27, 2018

Southern Boone kicker, Parker Boyce, is raising money for Kick-It to benefit children’s cancer research. With 62 points this season, Boyce has raised $1,100 with hopes to reach his goal of $2,000. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9Pi7GlBn6n — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) October 27, 2018

Hallsville Indians win the coin toss! They will receive the opening kickoff in a few minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/V91dHeSu0k — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 27, 2018

Francis Howell Central wins the toss and defers. Rock Bridge will receive the opening kick. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dMPi63XFZQ — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 26, 2018

Captains from Fayette and Harrisburg shake hands, Fayette wins the toss and elects to receive @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Im4hdX32En — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 26, 2018

The Camdenton Lakers are hyped and ready to take on the Pacific Indians for tonight's district matchup! Kickoff is moments away! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SOtO8SIEO8 — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 26, 2018

Here come the North Callaway Thunderbirds. They’re ready to roar! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mVjeajBfEt — Aaron Custer (@AaronCuster22) October 26, 2018

Westran High School football seniors celebrate Senior Night with family and friends while wearing pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness as they are congratulated for their time and dedication towards their team! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jNQTwVErmg — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 26, 2018

Football is family. With their supporters in the stands behind them, Fayette players look to bring home a win in the first round of the playoffs against Harrisburg. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2QJFjdLxWP — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 26, 2018

The Blair Oaks Falcons take the field. They host California in the first round of the playoffs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Vj4sEU4KMJ — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 26, 2018

The band takes the field for the national anthem! Westran and Fulton are minutes away! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vbGytfxe6K — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 26, 2018

Prior to tonight's game against Pacific, the middle school and freshman Camdenton Laker football teams are recognized for their achievements at Bob Shore Stadium. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BIjfZY1thZ — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 26, 2018

Grover Ream is the grillmaster at this elaborate Rock Bridge concessions stand. He says he enjoys Friday nights because, "Rock Bridge has a lot of talent," and can, "keep rolling," through playoffs. He also loves watching his son Levi play. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WTJyss7Vtw — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 26, 2018

Senior night here in Westran means a recognition ceremony! All of the players wear pink shirts in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Kickoff in Westran is 15 minutes away! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jX4e5VDNXF — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 26, 2018

The winner of Harrisburg/Fayette will face the winner of Concordia/Slater in the District Semifinals next week.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QEkPzuZxwK — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 26, 2018

The South Callaway band is in the spirit of Halloween! They marched out in full costumes on this spooky Friday night! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Cu06VJ6nD5 — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 26, 2018

We are about 15 minutes away from the first playoff game here in Rock Bridge. Here are your matchup facts and player spotlight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W5v6MUVCfb — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 26, 2018

The student section blending in tonight in Camdenton, where the 8-1 Lakers seek to continue their stellar season tonight against the 1-8 Pacific Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MPfhZ8pdew — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 26, 2018

Mexico is showing off the best walkout tunnel in mid-Missouri. The Bulldogs will kickoff their playoff run against the visiting Centralia Panthers in about 20 minutes. Stay tuned for updates.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xPCoYHbpp6 — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 26, 2018

The countdown to game time has begun as the Westran Hornets look to dig into another victory against the Louisiana Bulldogs in their first game of the District Playoffs! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P8LZgKQAnf — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 26, 2018

Walking into the stadium, Westran High School has painted the numbers of all the team’s players on the sidewalk for tonight’s game. Kick off in just under thirty minutes! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/moZLSA383P — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 26, 2018

“Stay patient and trust your journey” reads a sign in the chain link fence outside Fayette High School, as they prepare to host Harrisburg later this evening. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uIo7ygY7uE — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 26, 2018

The stage is set and it's beautiful. Rock Bridge takes on Francis Howell Central in just under 30 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i6RJJGqVl4 — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 26, 2018

The stands are filling up quickly at Bob Shore Stadium in Camdenton for tonight's district matchup, as the Camdenton Lakers take on the visiting Pacific Indians on a chilly October night! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gAagS27eEr — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 26, 2018

Here's your game preview as Rock Bridge takes on Francis Howell Central in just under 30 minutes. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/KkSt1mUfSo — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 26, 2018

The second game on tonight’s slate is a matchup between the Fulton Hornets and Moberly Spartans! Kickoff is tonight at 7! These teams have met before, with Moberly taking the game by a score of 55-6. Can Fulton rally and pull off the upset tonight? Follow along at @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HQZs6sZPLF — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 26, 2018

The Southern Boone Eagles are getting ready to take on the Wright City Wildcats. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pxF8R7bynM — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) October 26, 2018

Yes Jim Mora, it's playoff time in Missouri. We are 45 minutes away from kickoff in Rock Bridge, where the Bruins will face off against Francis Howell Central. Check-in to @KOMUsports for updates. pic.twitter.com/u5kpOgLM5T — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 26, 2018

Playoff football is upon us! The first of two games covered tonight is the Louisiana Bulldogs who are traveling to Westran to take on the Westran Hornets in a Class 1 Divisional round battle tonight at 7! We will have all the playoff updates and scores here at @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yvErmDohB6 — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 26, 2018

Ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup between Harrisburg and Fayette, here are 3 things to know:@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/T2cfa8nsf5 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 26, 2018

The first round of the playoffs is here! Who will advance out of this matchup?@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Cuti7fhEU2 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 26, 2018