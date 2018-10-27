FNF Week 10: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.
Rock Bridge 47
Francis Howell 20
Blue Springs36
Smith-Cotton 10
Hickman 7
Moberly 48
Fulton 7
Mexico 53
Centralia 40
SoBoCo 55
Wright City 14
Blair Oaks 70
S. Callaway 28
Hallsville 27
N. Callaway 22
Tolton 59
Hermann 20
Fayette 56
Harrisburg 12
Westran 53
Louisiana 14
Camdenton 55
Pacific 7
Union 21
Helias 46
Rolla 50
Washington 7
Hogan Prep 0
Eldon 28
Salem 7
Buffalo 27
Osage 22
Versailles 48
East Newton 6
St. James 14
Macon 55
Trenton 26
Sweet Springs 34
Marceline 50
Maysville 14
Monroe City 52
MMA 0
Lawson 35
Brookfield 21
Palmyra 41
Van-Far 6
El Dorado Springs 56
Warsaw 20
Scotland Co. 56
Paris 14
Santa Fe 20
Tipton 32
Concordia 28
Slater 40
Cole Camp 27
Crest Ridge 20
Kearney 51
Marshall 6
