FNF Week 10: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

23 hours 37 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, October 26 2018 Oct 26, 2018 Friday, October 26, 2018 6:17:00 PM CDT October 26, 2018 in Friday Night Fever
By: Jack Lee, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.

Rock Bridge 47

Francis Howell 20

Blue Springs36

Jeff City 0

Smith-Cotton 10

Hickman 7

Moberly 48

Fulton 7

Mexico 53

Centralia 40

SoBoCo 55

Wright City 14

Blair Oaks 70

California 0

S. Callaway 28

Hallsville 27

N. Callaway 22

Montgomery County 20

Tolton 59

Hermann 20

Fayette 56

Harrisburg 12

Westran 53

Louisiana 14

Camdenton 55 

Pacific 7

Union 21

Helias 46

Rolla 50

Washington 7

Hogan Prep 0

Boonville 0

Eldon 28

Salem 7

Buffalo 27

Osage 22

Versailles 48

East Newton 6

St. James 14

Owensville 6

Macon 55

Trenton 26

Sweet Springs 34

Salisbury 6

Marceline 50

Maysville 14

Monroe City 52

MMA 0

Lawson 35

Brookfield 21

Palmyra 41

Van-Far 6

El Dorado Springs 56

Warsaw 20

Scotland Co. 56

Paris 14

Santa Fe 20

Tipton 32

Concordia 28

Slater 40

Cole Camp 27

Crest Ridge 20

Kearney 51

Marshall 6

 

