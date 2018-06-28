FNF week 3: High school football scores
COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.
|
Battle 0
|
Hickman 9
|
Blair Oaks 34
Versailles 14
|
Warsaw 8
California 12
|
Hannibal 26
|
SOBOCO 7
Eldon 22
|
Tolton 21
Fulton 14
|
Osage 31
|
Salisbury 12
Harrisburg 34
|
Althoff 21
Helias 15
|
Marceline 21
|
Marshall 14
Mexico 55
|
Van-Far 13
|
Wright City 6
S. Callaway 48
|
St. James 40
Hermann 8
|
Camdenton 28
Lebanon 20
|
Centralia 55
Louisiana 6
|
Cuba 20
|
Fayette 56
Schuyler Co. 6
|
Moberly 21
Kirksville 0
|
Macon 20
Clark Co. 22
|
N. Callaway 49
Mark Twain 0
|
MMA 0
Brentwood 45
|
Paris 8
Scotland Co. 35
|
Rolla 52
Parkview 33
|
Smith-Cotton 34
Warrensburg 12
|
Waynesville 34
Hillcrest 42
|
Westran 21
Knox County 20
