FNF week 4: High school football scores

Friday, September 08, 2017
By: Micaela Dea, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.

Fulton 0

Moberly 35

Rock Bridge 21

Lee's Summit 27

Battle 32

Vianney 52

Hickman 7

Helias 49

Eldon 12

Blair Oaks 32

Har-Ber 38

Jefferson City 0

Hallsville 28

S. Boone 24

Tolton 17

Boonville 27

Brookfield 7

Centralia 48

Harrisburg 15

Westran 57

Osage 38

Warsaw 0

Slater 36

MMA 36

S. Callaway 29

N.Callaway 33

Salisbury 6

Carrolton 41

Bowling Green 43

Van-Far 38

Pleasant Hill 14

Smith-Cotton 35

Kickapoo 7

Camdenton 35

Knob Noster 28

Tipton 26

Mo. County 49

Clopton Elsbury 34

Park View 43

Waynesville 36

Cuba 32

Cole Camp 26

Sacred Heart 62

Norborne/Hardin 14

Mexico 28

Hannibal 14

Hermann 0

Cleveland ROTC 0

Kirksville 38

Marshall 0

Macon 50

Highland 6

Owensville 32

St. James 46

Knox County 0

Paris 0

Rolla 21

Joplin 26

Fayette 12

Marceline 48

California 6

Versailles 13

