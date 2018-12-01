FNF Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.
|
Boonville 43
|
Fayette 14
|
Hickman 26
Smith-Cotton 47
|
Lee's Summit W 28
|
Cardinal Ritter 61
Helias 35
|
SLUH 13
Jeff City 34
|
Tolton 34
St. Dominic 42
|
SoBoCo 39
Eldon 7
|
Blair Oaks 37
|
Moberly 55
Fulton 6
|
Hallsville 40
Osage 15
|
Mexico 6
Hannibal 42
|
Centralia 56
Highland 6
|
Westran 48
|
Harrisonville 39
Battle 87
|
Brookfield 20
Lexington 38
|
Camdenton 77
Springfield Central 0
|
Cole Camp 16
El Dorado Springs 28
|
Monroe City 12
Macon 26
|
Bolivar 47
Marshall 7
|
MMA 6
Hancock 48
|
Bowling Green 50
|
Owensville 28
St James 43
|
Knox County 36
Paris 0
|
Rolla 31
Parkview 19
|
Carrollton 40
|
Mark Twain 0
S. Callaway 39
|
Knob Noster 52
Tipton 12
|
Clopton-Elsberry 50
Van-Far 42
|
Sherwood 6
Warsaw 42
|
Waynesville 19
Hillcrest 0
|
Hermann 59
Louisiana 19
