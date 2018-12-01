FNF Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri

2 months 2 weeks 2 days ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever
By: Clint Davenport, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold.

Boonville 43

California 0

Fayette 14

Marceline 9

Hickman 26

Smith-Cotton 47

Rock Bridge 7

Lee's Summit W 28

Cardinal Ritter 61

Helias 35

SLUH 13

Jeff City 34

Tolton 34

St. Dominic 42

SoBoCo  39

Eldon 7

Blair Oaks 37

Versailles 0

Moberly 55

Fulton 6

Hallsville 40

Osage 15

Mexico 6

Hannibal 42

Centralia 56

Highland 6

Harrisburg 8

Westran 48

Harrisonville 39

Battle 87

Brookfield 20

Lexington 38

Camdenton 77

Springfield Central 0

Cole Camp 16

El Dorado Springs 28

Monroe City 12

Macon 26

Bolivar 47

Marshall 7

MMA 6

Hancock 48

Montgomery County 28

Bowling Green 50

Owensville 28

St James 43

Knox County 36

Paris  0

Rolla 31

Parkview 19

Carrollton 40

Salisbury 0

Mark Twain 0

S. Callaway 39

Knob Noster 52

Tipton 12

Clopton-Elsberry 50

Van-Far 42

Sherwood 6

Warsaw 42

Waynesville 19

Hillcrest 0

Hermann 59

Louisiana 19

Loading ...