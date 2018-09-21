FNF Week 5: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - This week's high school action features a few outstanding matchups. A cross-town rivalry is the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week. The Rock Bridge Bruins host the Hickman Kewpies.

Both teams are coming off blow-out losses, Rock Bridge at the hands of Lee's Summit West and Hickman fell to Smith-Cotton.

In other action: Hallsville with be traveling to Ashland to take on the red-hot Southern Boone team, which is coming off a huge win against Eldon.

Meanwhile the Eldon Mustangs have a big game of their own, hosting the Blair Oaks Falcons, who are flying high under new coach Ted LePage. They took Versailles 37-0 last week.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Westran is leading 21 to 8 vs Fayette in the fourth quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/boSdCLYTwz — Kelley Collins (@kelleycollins99) September 22, 2018

Two more rushing touchdowns from Versailles put them up 32-0 as the third draws to a close. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/x0BpCv5rD4 — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) September 22, 2018

Knox County extends its lead to 50-0 over Harrisburg in the 4th quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xw8IwOHRxV — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

Midway through the third Jackson leads 40-27. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vdbFzScUKD — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) September 22, 2018

Tolton is trying to fight it’s way back, down 14-31 against Cardinal Ritter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cvHHDJEO3b — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) September 22, 2018

Blair Oaks comes away with a 49-6 victory to spoil Eldon's homecoming game. Congratulations to Hunter Bushnell and Alexia Delray Johnson, Eldon's 2018 homecoming king and queen. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VE8qj7TKuh — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

Haley Arne and offensive lineman Zac Cox named homecoming Queen and King, photo credit to Beth Claas @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KVJsTHqSDG — Bradley Davis (@Bradley04679978) September 22, 2018

At the end of the third quarter, Knox County leads Harrisburg 42-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HxHwrm6iq0 — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

The Bruins once again capitalize, this time with a field goal, lengething their lead to 17-0. Can the Hickman Kewpies bring it back? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pCPm2Aweh4 — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 22, 2018

Andrew Jenner is a man of many talents, showcasing his ability on the field as a football player and as a trumpet player in the band! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6nFw0USqSH — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) September 22, 2018

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Blair Oaks leads Eldon 49-0 and is threatening to score once again. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MeqjBHTpaG — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

Helias scores a touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter. Borgia leads 27-13. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XwNTTYCAGT — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 22, 2018

Southern Boone Eagles add to their lead scoring another touchdown and extending the lead to 24-0 against the Hallsville Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G1hQdfyFen — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 22, 2018

Braydan Pritchett adds another touchdown for Blair Oaks. They lead Eldon 49-0 with 4:38 left in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wYJAqi245f — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

Make way for Tolton’s new Homecoming Queen, Kate Bedsworth! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/salbt72LEL — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) September 22, 2018

Shortly into the second half, Borgia leads Helias 27-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HByFrvVIkv — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 22, 2018

On only the second play of the half, a Rock Bridge defender intercepts a pass and takes it to the house to boost the Bruins lead to 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JJYoonwKQV — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 22, 2018

Put on your 3-D glasses for this one. Blair Oaks with a screen for the first down. Blair Oaks leads Eldon 42-0 in Q3 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ODbSp9mx0n — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

The second half is under way at Ray Hentges Stadium as Helias hosts St. Francis Borgia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kDsFpVdPNa — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 22, 2018

Eldon sticks with what they know coming out in the heavy set. Blair Oaks comes up with the stop. Eldon trailing 42-0 at the start of Q3 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mfhu0dZTeL — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

Cardinal Ritter is looking to take over Tolton’s Homecoming game by holding the 31-7 lead at half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ydCcknqlhD — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) September 22, 2018

Aaaaaand we are back in action at Eldon to start the second half. Eldon takes over on the 40 trailing Blair Oaks 42-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Hhxaqo5L5V — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

Some people are interested in cheer, and some are interested in band...but some are interested in both! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mEWBJjEntC — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 22, 2018

Beach Boys theme for the North Callaway band at halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/C4y9cfx1hj — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

David Sapp is a North Callaway ball boy. @KOMUsports https://t.co/E3oEnrKmqI — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

California limits the damage with a interception in the end zone. 19-0 Versailles at half time @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UWGUp2KnAx — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) September 22, 2018

Alexia Delray Johnson wins homecoming queen here at Eldon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cHZzPOSE1m — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

Southern Boone Eagles kicks a field goal as the second half winds down to take a 17-0 lead over the Hallsville Indians. Eagles take that lead into the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tNox0yTSEt — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 22, 2018

North Callaway Thunderbirds up at half 28-6 over the Van-Far Indians in North Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/shNheOwO24 — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

At the half, Knox County holds a 36-0 lead over Harrisburg @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KBwV8UBAI7 — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

The band parts the sea for the homecoming queen candidates to walk across the field, escorted by their fathers. The big homecoming queen reveal is just minutes away! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9iKHCqLVbS — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

Tipton adds to their lead over Slater, 30-6 after two point conversion @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wLNi9ieczp — Bradley Davis (@Bradley04679978) September 22, 2018

After a failed “Hail Mary” attempt, the Hickman Kewpies trail the Rock Bridge Bruins 7-0 at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YTu4oENr2a — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 22, 2018

It is easy to score when you have a band with this much spirit. Battle is back on the board 14-19. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YIwslyVLNZ — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) September 22, 2018

Currently halftime for the Westran vs. Fayette game. The score remains 14 to 0 with Westran leading. @komusports pic.twitter.com/Gr3p6mWC6e — Kelley Collins (@kelleycollins99) September 22, 2018

It's a packed house for Eldon's homecoming game. Unfortunately for the home crowd, Eldon trails Blair Oaks 42-0 at the half. Follow @KOMUsports for updates. pic.twitter.com/H3KjPHu2kA — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

28-6 now in North Callaway after another long run by the Thunderbirds. Starting to get out of hand here. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0gcKz1iLBD — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

The Harrisburg crowd is trying to keep its Bulldogs in it! Knox County still leads 36-0 as we reach the final minutes of the first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NfyQkRH7HS — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

A field goal just before half puts Helias on the board. Halftime score 21-3 Borgia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y63Z74cbLZ — Sarah (@sarahbagley82) September 22, 2018

The Eldon band delivers some Stevie Wonder here on a chilly night by the lake. Eldon trails Blair Oaks 42-0 at half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y5NPRgFSgM — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

Congratulations to Hunter Bushnell, Eldon High School's 2018 Homecoming King! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RfMuv5CCi2 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

Blair Oaks leads Eldon 42-0 at the half. Homecoming festivities are about to start here at Eldon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2nXC1Qmc8F — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

Senior Dillan Strong with a big run to increase Knox County's lead over Harrisburg. It's 36-0 Knox County with 5 minutes left in the first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xAy4sdYdE3 — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

The Borgia Knights score against Helias towards the ends of the first half making the score 21-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XvK5lmzehl — Sarah (@sarahbagley82) September 22, 2018

The game’s first TD pass of the night gives the Thunderbirds a 21-6 lead with under 5 minutes left in the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/V0QUQlkelJ — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

The Helias Crusaders fans sport red, white and blue for U.S.A. Day. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E9sQ75XDm9 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 22, 2018

It's homecoming at Eldon tonight, and each class has created a chalk mural on the sidewalk for the festivities! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5lvXwstTSy — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

Hallsville Indians turn the ball over on the interception thrown by Zane Parnell. Leads to quick TD score by the Southern Boone Eagles on the next play. Eagles lead 14-0 with 1:56 in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nf9IclSEXn — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 22, 2018

Lots of scoring in the first! Jackson leads Battle 19-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1cJmbY8TYL — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) September 22, 2018

Versailles QB #10 Colby Williams adds another TD to his total and puts Versailles in control 19-0 midway through the second @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bLISJah4uI — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) September 22, 2018

Knox County adds on to their impressive first half scores. The Eagles lead Harrisburg 28-0 in the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mU0fENJxQE — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

Southern Boone Eagles score first with a 1 yd QB sneak to put them up 7-0 against the Hallsville Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U4XwsdaUSI — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 22, 2018

Harrisburg fails to covert on 4th down. Knox County will take over from the Harrisburg 36 yard line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/drqnSofG0n — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

The Knox County cheerleaders keep the chants going as their Eagles hold a 20-0 lead @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xDMzGWMiXT — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

Within minutes of the interception St. Francis Borgia scores another touchdown making the score 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PkwOAKuXW2 — Sarah (@sarahbagley82) September 22, 2018

QB Conner Hayes keeps the ball and scores himself, giving Knox County a 20-0 lead over Harrisburg @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2dAb06oFh5 — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

North Callaway up at home 14-0 over Van-Far. The Thunderbird defense has completely shut down the Indian offense so far. End of 1st quarter, more to come. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9lxZpUpTSW — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

St. Francis Borgia intercepts the ball to avoid a Helias touchdown. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZOF8jbOSsp — Sarah (@sarahbagley82) September 22, 2018

Hallsville Indians drive stopped at the three yard line after a fumble is recovered by the Southern Boone Eagles. Score still 0-0. 9:12 in 2qr @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sw5w0WN78S — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 22, 2018

At the end of the first quarter, Knox county leads Harrisburg 14-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Jrlkj1IRbY — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

Westran scores it’s second touchdown the score is now 14 to 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LT88e4ErHb — Kelley Collins (@kelleycollins99) September 22, 2018

Versailles adds six more to their lead as the first quarter comes to a close with #10 Colby Williams running it in from inside the five. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BFc7KSArsG — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) September 22, 2018

One thing the sky and Tipton’s offense have in common: both have been on ??in this first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MrtVekenEU — Bradley Davis (@Bradley04679978) September 22, 2018

Boonville has adopted the University of Miami's "turnover chain," this season. This chain is draped over the neck of a defensive player after they come up with a big turnover for the team, a symbol of pride and achievement while they're on the sidelines. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZUPiH4GrSb — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

The Thunderbird student section has been alive all night. Love the spirit! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YklhVdzlou — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

Crowd is packed as the Versailles Tigers take an early 6-0 lead over California in the 1st @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IPJC98YNEW — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) September 22, 2018

Tipton’s running back dives for the pylon, crossing the plane to further their lead. 16-6 Tipton after 2 point conversion @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/w2H4jHongr — Bradley Davis (@Bradley04679978) September 22, 2018

The cheerleaders fire up the fans just before the second quarter. St. Francis Borgia leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9xeOhrKUhg — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 22, 2018

At the end of the firs the game between the Hallsville Indians and the Southern Boone Eagles is tied at 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oMGeKCfivW — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 22, 2018

Rock Bridge is on the board first! Mizzou commit Martez Manual hauls in the touchdown to give the Bruins their first points of the night! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yQwaKhuGyl — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 22, 2018

Knox County scores for its second touchdown of the game, but fails to connect on the 2pt conversion. The Eagles lead 14-0 over Harrisburg @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bWbcAmbxuh — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

Van-Far gets an interception of their own as they try to change their misfortunes so far. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/afbRbeJO9k — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

St. Francis Borgia cheerleaders celebrates after a touchdown puts their team ahead 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gW8rW3y4sr — Sarah (@sarahbagley82) September 22, 2018

Boonville punches it in to take a 14-0 lead on the road against Osage. Follow @KOMUsports for updates. pic.twitter.com/7LfXfr6rLT — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) September 22, 2018

Defenses for both the Hallsville Indians and the Southern Boone Eagles start strong as both opening drives end in punts. So far the big story is the sunset. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rtQGqCyh52 — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 22, 2018

A perfect night for football under the “Friday Night Lights” paired with a gorgeous sunset. A great back drop for a pivotal game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wn4fmdqGJi — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 22, 2018

End of the first quarter Westran leads 7 to 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vIxl2aJGZ1 — Kelley Collins (@kelleycollins99) September 22, 2018

After an interception, North Callaway scores again as Van-Far seems to have no answers to this Thunderbird offense. 14-0, North Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WDIsJAXhcT — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

These Helias students won a raffle to sit on the "Spirit Couch" behind the east end zone. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mtFYd37rXX — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 22, 2018

After a great punt return, the Thunderbirds pound it into the end zone as North Callaway strikes first, 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/R9XhVb6nwW — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

It is USA Night here at Osage. Their team may be down, but the fans are definetly showing some spirit tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WvKc8PWmki — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

A beautiful sunset for a great night of football in Harrisburg! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bz2uwa4yRy — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

Dalton Weaver scampers in for the 1 yard score, then catches a pass for the 2 point conversion. 8-6 Tipton @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mqdDY6wtGU — Bradley Davis (@Bradley04679978) September 22, 2018

Boonville O-Line reviews a tough first series after going three and out. Osage trails Boonville 7-0 with 8:20 left in Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/S09tSAAv0c — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

Osage loses a timeout after going three and out. Osage sent 10 out to punt, then 12, seems like they have it right after the break. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/m3f7eSRKMp — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

Helias senior Daniel Rhea will be sitting out the rest of this season after tearing his ACL during the first game of the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/h97Ufa5ocv — Sarah (@sarahbagley82) September 22, 2018

Van-Far recovers a fumble on North Callaway’s opening drive. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X4ZQEboDPy — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

A touchdown through the eyes of the players. Battle is on the board 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/f6at51EagH — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) September 22, 2018

Van-Far has won the toss and they elect to defer to the second half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p72xBURdww — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

The Providence Bowl is underway as Rock Bridge elects to start take the opening kickoff! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jEPIECPfIu — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 22, 2018

Knox County strikes first. Sophomore Conner Hayes runs it in, and the Eagles convert on the 2 point try. Knox County leads 8-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uu1CJEBqWq — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 22, 2018

Boonville scores first on a fade to the corner of the endzone from the hand of Nick Ferrari. Boonville leads Osage 7-0 with 10:16 left in Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/998uvQnrvN — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) September 22, 2018

Slater strikes first, lead 6-0 over Tipton after failed 2 point conversion @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LAox0RTmB8 — Bradley Davis (@Bradley04679978) September 22, 2018

Here come the Thunderbirds and they look ready here in North Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1O9UZmKtKB — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 22, 2018

The Helias cheerleaders are struggling to keep their banner up, the wind will definitely be a factor tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XdfBorREDy — Sarah (@sarahbagley82) September 22, 2018

Battle cheerleaders Ashley Watson and

Makayla Jackson are looking forward to bringing spirit to Homecoming. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0SNC2pqEoU — Martha Sniezek (@MarthaKOMU) September 22, 2018

It’s homecoming week here in Tipton, and the Cardinals are fired up! Kickoff at 7 against Slater. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RgMTv2ZsE1 — Bradley Davis (@Bradley04679978) September 22, 2018

The Helias fans are on their feet as their team takes the field. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7ATrfnQnnY — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 22, 2018

Southern Boone Eagles win coin toss and will kickoff to the Hallsville Indians to start this game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uQYuLOAicx — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 21, 2018

Getting set for a matchup between the Harrisburg Bulldogs and the Knox County Eagles! Kickoff in just a few minutes @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3Etr6C4JaI — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) September 21, 2018

Jackson is looking to spoil Battle’s Homecoming! Kickoff is just a few minutes away! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZhYUMHGisI — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) September 21, 2018

T-5 until kickoff here as the Hallsville Indians take on the Southern Boone Eagles. Feels like fall football on this chilly Friday night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gSR0ecMEoH — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) September 21, 2018

The Helias Catholic band performs before the game. Helias will take on St. Francis Borgia shortly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/U8WrWKM9In — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) September 21, 2018

It’s a chilly evening here at Helias Catholic High School as it hosts The St. Francis Borgia Knights @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wSha1e84Zd — Sarah Bagley (@SarahBa59705548) September 21, 2018

Some little cheerleaders got to join the varsity to have a little practice and fun at the game here in North Callaway, so cute! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4Cstcsu2Uw — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 21, 2018

The pregame festivities haven’t even concluded yet, but the Rock Bridge student section is electric and alive. They will make it as hard as possible on opposing teams, as well as cheering their team in victory or defeat. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NfpVhzKnCu — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 21, 2018

We’re here at North Callaway as the undefeated hometown Thunderbirds take on the visiting Van-Far Indians sitting at 2-2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rKNHrEfne6 — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) September 21, 2018

“[Winning this game] would mean the world to our guys,” a sidelined Hickman football player said. “We have more heart than them.” The Providence Bowl has a lot of passion from both sides, and will no doubt be a battle to the end. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/j3EAnxmQdd — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 21, 2018

“The Providence Bowl” is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic high school football games in Mid-Missouri this season, with Rock Bridge’s Senior Night against Hickman, local star @PeatNathaniel making his commitment, and more! Stay tuned with @KOMUsports for updates! pic.twitter.com/QXIDnJLreE — Donny (@Tyler_Fitton) September 21, 2018