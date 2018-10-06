FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos

8 hours 39 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 Friday, October 05, 2018 4:39:00 PM CDT October 05, 2018 in Friday Night Fever
By: Makayla Looney and Clint Davenport, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - Seven weeks into the high school football season and the hot weather has made a comeback for this fall night.

Our game of the week consists of the Centralia Panthers hosting the South Shelby Cardinals. Centralia comes into this game with a .500 record after a blowout loss on the road at the hands of Mexico last week. It's an ideal week for Centralia, as South Shelby comes into this game with a record of 1-5.
Meanwhile, perhaps one of the better games of the week will be played in Ashland, as Southern Boone hosts Blair Oaks. Blair Oaks comes into the game with an undefeated record, while the Eagles have one loss on the year.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

Loading ...