FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Seven weeks into the high school football season and the hot weather has made a comeback for this fall night.

Our game of the week consists of the Centralia Panthers hosting the South Shelby Cardinals. Centralia comes into this game with a .500 record after a blowout loss on the road at the hands of Mexico last week. It's an ideal week for Centralia, as South Shelby comes into this game with a record of 1-5.

Meanwhile, perhaps one of the better games of the week will be played in Ashland, as Southern Boone hosts Blair Oaks. Blair Oaks comes into the game with an undefeated record, while the Eagles have one loss on the year.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

FINAL: Montgomery County completes the comeback, taking down undefeated North Callaway 40-34 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OuViDJf8ml — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

This game is all tied up! Montgomery County takes it to the house, making it 34-34 with just over 6 minutes to go in the 4th quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5TG7fJzEqN — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

The Kirksville Tigers defeat the Mexico Bulldogs with a final score of 37-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AtfhbA0xEz — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

Harrisburg is blown out by Fayette at home by a final score of 54-12. Harrisburg falls to 1-6 while Fayette improves to 6-1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NP7MpOA7aH — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

Blair Oaks remains undefeated on the season. The falcons beat the Southern Boone eagles by the final score of 56-17. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DDP2WDucSw — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) October 6, 2018

Boonville’s Avian Thomas is tonight’s player of the game! With three touchdowns against Eldon, he advances to 18 total this season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7U61qO2E78 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Some homecoming magic for Centralia as they glide to a 41-14 victory over South Shelby. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/62a8NBxcPP — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

FINAL from Sedalia. Rock Bridge moves to (5-2) while Smith-Cotton falls to (2-5). @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hAp0bQFCW6 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 6, 2018

It’s still a tight one in Montgomery County! The Wildcats connect on a 9-yard TD pass to bring it within a score. North Callaway still leads over Montgomery County 34-28 in the 3rd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fJOeLOG27l — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

Jacob Weaver breaks out for a 14 yard run for Helias’ 3rd unanswered touchdown. The Helias Crusaders now trail 28-21 to the Monroe City Panthers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7Y0EdVx4zR — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

Kirksville scores yet again. They lead Mexico 37-7 with just under four minutes to play. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/umjVOsfOP6 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

Final from Westran: The Westran Hornets rebound from last week's upset loss with a dominating victory on Homecoming night over Schuyler County, 40-0! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/70T4MyvcH4 — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Fayette is on its way to a big win. The Falcons lead the Harrisburg Bulldogs 54-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UbL7qOVTlL — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

The Helias Crusaders march down to the Monroe City 19, Monroe City calls a timeout. 7:58 left in the 4th quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vm8as0ikw5 — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

North Callaway gets one right back to re-extend it’s lead. The Thunderbirds now lead Montgomery County 34-20 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ab2Suyh5tp — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

Hallsville's huge first half is enough to carry them over the finish line and take down California. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1Kq2d1eSCi — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Montgomery County won’t go away just yet. They tack on another touchdown, now trailing North Callaway 26-20 in the 3rd quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yoQBMYzKJw — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

With 9:15 left in the game Versailles extends their lead to 29-13 over Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1BJmBx9ePp — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 6, 2018

Final from Salisbury: Marceline gets a shut-out win on the road at Salisbury tonight, 41-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UUx9wGS7hV — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

With ten minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kirksville scores a field goal. They lead Mexico 24-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lO4y6Y6lVE — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

A 2-play drive puts Rock Bridge up 49-0 against Smith-Cotton, potentially sealing a massive #blowout late in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ifOCTSav4P — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 6, 2018

Minutes later, Kirksville scores another touchdown, bringing the score to 31-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UOFqgCAYD9 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

The De Smet Spartans continues to dominate the Jefferson City Jays, tacking onnyet another touchdown. 42-7 with 3 minutes to go in the third. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YIuyR6bbqK — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

Rock Bridge Bruins have all lanes open scoring another TD off of a Smith-Cotton Tiger fumble. Bruins now up 42-0 with 9:41 remaining in 3 qtr. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EnP4iXLrVr — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 6, 2018

1 quarter left in Salisbury. Marceline leads Salisbury 41-0, running clock is in effect. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BELmHNhNoT — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

The 3rd quarter nears its conclusion as Versailles still leads Osage 22-13 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fDti7nJlDK — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 6, 2018

Westran QB Alex Young keeps it himself for a long touchdown run! Westran now leads Schuyler County 40-0 early in the 3rd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g4CDLY2Jyp — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

Rock Bridge Bruins don’t get delayed by the homecoming halftime festivities. Bruins return Smith-Cotton Tigers opening kickoff for a touchdown. Bruins lead 35-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oB1GXzllUp — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 6, 2018

The Helias Catholic Crusaders come out of the locker room hot. Weaver’s 25 yard TD pass is good to Adam Wilbers. 28-14 Monroe City Panthers still in the lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IbYLSv2R86 — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

At halftime, North Callaway holds a 26-14 lead over Montgomery County @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Wf4XfTVTq8 — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

The stadium is packed tonight for the Blair Oaks @ Southern Boone game, but these Blair Oaks fans took a break outside at halftime to enjoy their team’s 42-14 halftime lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dohjPfGen1 — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) October 6, 2018

The Westran Hornets are warming up for the second half of their Homecoming game! They lead Schuyler County 33-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wBplAfI738 — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

A King and Queen are crowned in Hallsville! Congratulations to Reagan Hicks and Clayton Graybill! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7ZNsSoBR8W — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

At the half, Fayette is running all over Harrisburg as it takes a 48-6 lead into the locker room. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HWrn1mCr3O — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

Congratulations to Westran Homecoming 2018 Queen and King, Sadie Franke & David McCoy! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dk9tOtQvCt — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

With five minutes left in the third quarter, another touchdown puts Kirksville ahead of Mexico 21-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UbEidYGeO0 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

We have arrived at Westran High School, where Westran QB Alex Young completes a TD pass to receiver Seth Berrey just before halftime! Westran leads Schuyler County at Westran Homecoming 2018, 33-0! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OGhveN8gpn — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

That noise you hear is an Osage TD. Dalton Depee tosses to Logan Havner to get the Indians on the board just before the half and trail Versailles 14-7 heading into the break @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wOMM2W10E4 — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 6, 2018

And we head into halftime in Centralia with the home Panthers leading the South Shelby Cardinals 34-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YbpRnLM2eu — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Congratulations to Osage’s Homecoming Queen Julia Dehner and the rest of the Homecoming Court! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lRVmPnTLSw — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 6, 2018

If you check the roster for #7 BJ Fisher you'll see WR/DB. But as a bit of a running gag here in Hallsville with the blowout, he just kicked the extra point... And made it. The Indians crowd is loving it as they head into half time up 49-0 over California. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2MGBjwOsAL — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

And the Indians are piling it on! Hallsville extend their lead over California to 49-0 with a 1-yd run. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CyayKAEnXo — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

At the half of Rock Bridge @ Smith-Cotton. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yp7ewDWuik — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 6, 2018

Southern Boone’s quarterback #14 Sam Stichnote runs it in from the 2 yard line. Southern Boone now trailing Blair Oaks 35-14 with 1:40 left in the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0N2STYz3bB — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) October 6, 2018

Now over to Jefferson City vs De Smet. The De Smet Spartans strike yet again, leading the Jefferson City Jays 34-7 with just under a minute in the half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0kLwIB3S50 — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

Colin Parrish picks up the TD late in the first half for Montgomery County. North Callaway still leads 20-14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/64JmHXI6zP — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

Smith-Cotton blocks a Rock Bridge chip shot field goal, Nate McFail returns the ball to their own 42yd line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kPdOCQhT2x — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 6, 2018

Blair Oaks #80 Ben Thomas hauls in the long throw and takes it all the way for the score. Blair Oaks leading Southern Boone 42-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aD7TiMsqke — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) October 6, 2018

A Boonville screen pass to Avian Thomas results in a loss of about two yards. Under a minute remaining in the half as the Pirates continue to dominate Eldon with a score of 21-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gRp9S29fgr — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Checking in from the Hallsville vs California game. The Indians have come out and dominanted the first half, leading the Pintos 42-0 with 5:07 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VYJ72aEfxe — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Rock Bridge Bruins can do no wrong going for it on 4th and 14 and converting against Smith-Cotton Tigers. RB Nathaniel Peat scores two plays later to make score 28-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HJt0NnASxV — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 6, 2018

Helias gets on the board just before half on the touchdown pass to Buschjost. Monroe City up 28-7 heading into half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UvgHx7FdyG — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

Less than 10 minutes after the first Smith-Cotton botched snap, Rock Bridge recovers another botched snap fumble. #turnover @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yCZCMVfizW — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 6, 2018

Rock Bridge Bruins RB Nathaniel Peat committed to @StanfordFball last week but he’s rocking the @MizzouFootball gloves here today against Smith-Cotton Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xMGVrbQNOC — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 6, 2018

The Boonville Silver Pirate Band prepares to take the field for their halftime show. Boonville leads Eldon 21-0. Stay tuned for second half coverage and follow @KOMUsports for updates on high school football games across mid-Missouri. pic.twitter.com/UAlOY2QyjI — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

A deep pass from Mexico is incomplete at the end of the half. Kirksville leads 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/j4iYJCW1Xu — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

A 7 yard touchdown by Harrisburg's Aaron Sims sparks a little excitement from the home crowd! Harrisburg now trails Fayette 28-6 in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/e1PzluUKT2 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

23 yard touchdown pass from Kendrick-O’Brien for the Monroe City Panthers. Batsell punches it in for the 2 point conversion. Monroe City up 28-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gQ5zGTpcA7 — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

Botched Smith-Cotton snap ends up as a fumble recovered by Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4sLImuxqSU — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 6, 2018

Avian Thomas with a four yard gain for Boonville. The Pirates lead Eldon 21-0 with less than three minutes remaining in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5YgxemfMxb — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

QB Coby Williams runs it in for the TD and WR Dallas Walker takes it in for the 2-point conversion as Versailles takes a 14-0 lead over Osage @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HzLK5DbMTi — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 6, 2018

The Marceline Tigers increase their lead! They now lead Salisbury 41-0, 8:36 left in the 2nd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QwSPsf1kuJ — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

Blair Oaks falcons hold a strong lead, 28-7 in the 2nd quarter over the Southern Boone eagles. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dG6RtyOd2e — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) October 6, 2018

Southern Boone recovered a fumble down 28-7 but unable to gain any momentum. They turn the ball over, unable to convert on 4th and 3. Blair Oaks now takes over. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2DDgRZJIoD — Danielle Shea (@dani_struckhoff) October 6, 2018

Maybe it’s the smell of the delicious homecoming barbecue wafting over the field that’s slowing Osage down today 6-0 Versailles leads with 6:42 left in Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6fQysCD4Zk — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 6, 2018

Fayette's Isaiah Estes pushes across the goal line for his second score of the night. Fayette is pummeling Harrisburg in all facets of the game right now and leads 28-0 early in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bqFnfF52zP — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

Rock Bridge Bruins cap off 99 yd TD drive capped off on a 1 yd QB sneak by Grant Hajicek. Bruins now lead 21-0 against Smith-Cotton Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/szLscUiGmZ — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 6, 2018

Boonville’s Tramell Coleman with a spectacular catch! The Pirates now lead Eldon 21-0 with 4:53 remaining in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZQcDWDrDG2 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Rock Bridge Bruins no. 7 QB Grant Hajicek gets back to sideline after TD receives the TD belt and then immediately gives it to no. 76 OL Mason Boussad. Smith-Cotton Tigers defense with no answers so far. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QjXyXErkmp — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 6, 2018

Blown up screen plays and lackluster gains have made up most of the first half for the Smith-Cotton offense as it goes up against a vaunted Rock Bridge D. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QYdWVNP69h — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 6, 2018

Kirksville recovers a fumble deep in their own territory with five minutes left in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AohWICQOcI — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

It's the homecoming game for Mexico High School and three of the five queen candidates are members of the Dixie Gray Marching Band. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/O2lx4ihubC — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

Avian Thomas gets the first down and more for the Pirates. Boonville leads Eldon 14-0 with 6:52 remaining in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bAoozH8xgz — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

6 yard run by Batsell for his 3rd touchdown of the half, giving Monroe City a 20-0 lead with 4:42 left in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6WA4JMWD9t — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

Tramell Coleman gets a six hard gain for Boonville. Eldon’s defense is looking tired. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/u2vgEed4in — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

End of Q1 from Salisbury, Marceline leads Salisbury 34-0.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HQ1w3J000S — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

As mentioned, it's homecoming night in Centralia. Here are the lucky 5 queen candidates, maybe a little overdressed for a football game... @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cLTCQvawTp — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Eldon with a 40 yard punt backing the Pirates up within their own 10 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vSYXAHshdj — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Dakota Brush picks up his second TD of the night. North Callaway leads Montgomery County 14-6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LMsmXRRhtZ — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

The extra point is good for Kirksville after their second touchdown. The Kirksville Tigers lead the Mexico Bulldogs 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iQ6XyP29xh — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

Marceline's Cullen Bruner keeps it himself for the 3-yard score! Marceline running away from Salisbury, 34-0; 1:07 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yPn2qd9qjJ — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

There is no student section for Harrisburg tonight. The Bulldogs are looking to give the home fans a reason to come out and cheer, but the visiting Fayette Falcons are making it tough. Fayette leads 22-0 at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tP6oLtOYD0 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

Eldon’s Logan Hall is brought down by Boonville’s Lane West for no gain. The Pirates still lead 14-0 with less than nine minutes remaining in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/63VgykS2nd — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

SCORE UPDATE: After 1 quarter of Rock Bridge @ Smith-Cotton football. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HfyJijg8Rn — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 6, 2018

Boonville cheerleaders and fans celebrate their 14-0 lead against Eldon during the BHS Key Club “Magic Minute” where they collect donations for the Central Missouri Honor Flight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YmpqC8v2Fc — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

After a 54yd touchdown run by Sr. Dakota Brush, North Callaway can’t connect on the 2-pt conversion. We’re all tied up at 6 here in Montgomery County @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iXVlT7ajtG — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

Quarter one has come to an end here in Centralia. The home team Panthers hold their 13-8 lead over the South Shelby Cardinals. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RJutXRtOwp — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Jared Holiman reels in the pass and takes it over the goal line for another Centralia TD. A missed PAT makes the score 13-8 over South Shelby. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ed6SSG73vD — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Cale Polson is having himself a night! After coming up with an interception, he punches it in here on 4th and goal for his second touchdown of the night. Fayette now leads Harrisburg 22-0 in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MFQwbX5L37 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

Marceline scores again! QB Chase Billups connects with Clayton Stallo for a 51-yard score! Marceline making it look easy against Salisbury, 27-0; 2:05 left in the 1st. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ukgzmkqZMT — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

The Indian of Osage isn’t too happy with that. Versailles breaks the deadlock 5 seconds into the 2nd quarter as Michael Trotter rushes it over the goal-line. 6-0 as the 2 point try fails @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FwBOpd74g4 — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 6, 2018

Avian Thomas and his fellow Pirates celebrate their second touchdown of the game. They lead Eldon 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bjpqqooHJn — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Kirksville scores a touchdown to tie the game on the final play of the first quarter. Mexico and Kirksville are tied 7-7 at the end of the quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ok6Yc3kSRm — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

Montgomery County is on the board after a TD pass. The Wildcats lead 6-0 over North Callaway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wtNXmptGyG — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

Boonville’s Avian Thomas adds to his insane touchdown total this season. His sixteenth in seven games comes against the Mustangs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SlRdKZqnqz — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

A big run from Fayette's Isaiah Estes sets up first and goal from the 4. Estes is a player to watch as the game progresses. Fayette now looks to add to their lead over Harrisburg. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UFxJiRSWCR — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

A big 35 yard gain for the Helias Catholic Crusaders, they are now in Monroe City’s territory @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RjQMXAFQoN — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

Nick Ferrari and Tramell Coleman connect again for a Boonville first down. The Mustangs need to shut down this duo if they want to come back. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mmuCIzNZxe — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

The ball comes out but is recovered by Mexico for the touchdown. They lead Kirksville 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pMcSHnR41Q — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

Fayette's Isaiah Estes punches it in from 4 yards out to put Fayette up 14-0 over Harrisburg in the first quarter! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/toshaE9mgt — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

Marceline QB Chase Billups connects with receiver Cullen Bruner for a 69-yard TD pass! Marceline extends their lead over Salisbury, 20-0; 4:40 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cSOpXtUOnt — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

Batsell again! Monroe City now leads 14-0 in the 1st quarter after the successful 2 point conversion @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YY8BqJHTjL — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

As the first quarter comes to an end, North Callaway and Montgomery County are all tied up at 0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Ex7CEa8mz1 — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

North Callaway fails to covert on 4th down. Montgomery County will take over with 3:19 left in the first quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t5fo6qPwFY — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

As we finally overcome these traffics delays we jump into a 7-0 game with the Rock Bridge Bruins leading Smith-Cotton Tigers. 7 mins remain in the first qtr. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PKodPzckzf — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 6, 2018

Boonville defense contains the Mustangs in the backfield forcing them to punt. The Pirates start on their own 25 with a 7-0 lead. 2:36 remain in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LaUg3PDpy4 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Fayette's Cale Polson runs behind a wall of blockers and punches it in for the first score of the game! Fayette leads Harrisburg 7-0 in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MNfW3ONfp7 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

Salisbury's QB keeper from the 1-yard line ends as a fumble recovered in the end zone by Marceline's Alex McCauslin, his 2nd defensive TD! Marceline up 13-0, 8:50 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oYP7z4mfxW — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

Tramell Coleman hauls in a 73 yard touchdown for Boonville. Eldon down 7-0 with 4:36 remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4oiVTONGzE — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Gus Stidham finds the hole in the coverage and reels in the pass. Centralia is driving down 7-8 to South Shelby. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8z67o7ZbXY — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Boonville is forced to punt. Both teams off to a slow start. Eldon ball with under eight minutes remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9K7VCSPPIh — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Salisbury QB Grant Biere's pass is intercepted for a Pick-6 by Marceline's Alex McCauslin! Marceline goes on top 7-0, 8:57 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xqXvw2wUWM — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

Eldon pass incomplete to Logan Hall forcing them to punt. Boonville will start on their own 25 yard line. Still scoreless with 6:06 remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kNlL3WRDUt — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

And South Shelby punches it in! Brock Wood keeps it himself to put the Cardinals on the board. A 2-pt conversion gives them an 8-7 lead over Centralia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/S5PLCyev4P — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

The Westran Hornets, the #1 team in the state, will be looking to rebound after an upset loss to Scotland County last week. Westran takes on Schuyler County tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IJBBkXerxz — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

A short bench for Harrisburg tonight as they have just 7 healthy substitutes. They have the ball at the Fayette 42 and are looking to get on the board first. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/012IorSWnW — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 6, 2018

Eldon running back, Logan Hall, rushes for about a yard. Boonville defense looking strong with the help from some Eldon penalties. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/njukbcUUwz — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Montgomery County wins the toss and connects on an onside kick. They’ll start the game at midfield @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1xzn43x1No — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 6, 2018

The Osage Indians tear through the homecoming banner with a vengeance, will they be able to tear through the Tigers of Versailles just as easily? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xbmRYefOQ5 — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 6, 2018

Eldon’s punt goes just short of midfield. Boonville with great field position for their first offensive drive of the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iGNXn6ow57 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

The game is underway as the Mexico Bulldogs host the Kirksville Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Jp0j4s71Qa — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

#42 Keenan Batsell breaks away on 4th down for the first touchdown of the game, the 2 point conversion is no good. 6-0 Monroe City. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NY6J4ls6tT — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

Centralia strikes first! They stick to the ground game and chug their way into the end zone to make their lead over South Shelby 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jSXWYm3erJ — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Montgomery County takes the field as pregame introductions come to an end. Kickoff is coming up @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7gF6ttKmLa — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 5, 2018

Salisbury WR Steven Birdsong is one of the senior players introduced as part of Senior Night at Salisbury. Marceline VS. Salisbury will begin shortly! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9wbz0la0UG — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 6, 2018

Centralia will receive the opening kickoff from South Shelby. It's game time. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/piPWEgJhtR — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 6, 2018

Mexico High School wrestling coach Gayle Adams was presented with the NFHS Coach of the Year Award before the game against Kirksville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tdtBA2MgPo — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 6, 2018

Boonville kicks off to Eldon. The Mustangs start on their own 21 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I8wPdMubuB — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 6, 2018

Helias on the kickoff and the Panthers and Crusaders are underway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1IL3B9PMB5 — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 6, 2018

The Boonville Pirates take the field in their highly anticipated matchup against the Eldon Mustangs. Kickoff just minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/N9ttWviCGV — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 5, 2018

The coaches and team captains are meeting ahead of tonight's game between Fayette and Harrisburg. Harrisburg, 1-5, looks to upset 5-1 Fayette at home. Follow @KOMUsports for updates. pic.twitter.com/L9aTrlB84w — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 5, 2018

"This is our HOME and we're COMING for you." The Centralia Panthers take the field for their homecoming football game against South Shelby. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SxzMBMde8T — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

Boonville starting quarterback, Nick Ferrari, warms up alongside teammate, Tramell Coleman as they prepare to take on the Eldon Mustangs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/y976rC9YXj — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 5, 2018

One of the perks of being a high school football team in a small town, the whole town has your back. Some support pasted on the Centralia sidelines from the local kindergartners. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LsY4isAHqD — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

As we were on route to tonight’s Rock Bridge Bruins against the Smith-Cotton Tigers there was an accident on I-70 near mile marker 118 completely shutting down the interstate. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1W5LLvfMXo — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 5, 2018

It's Homecoming night in Centralia. Take a look at the game preview as South Shelby looks to get their second win of the season on the Panther's home turf. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/gBOPeS67vM — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

California visits Hallsville tonight, looking to spoil Hallsville's Homecoming night and come out with their first win. Take a look at the game preview. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/35HMP0u8cL — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

Bill Forest, is the owner of a Ford dealership, and long time resident in Centralia, but tonight he's hard at work in "The Farmer's Store" on the sideline. He says today, "should be one of our biggest games of the year," and added, "Angel fixes the best Ribeyes." @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KIzuViTl9g — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

Boonville’s annual Honor Flight Football Game kicks off against Eldon in 35 minutes. More to come. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xt1yBmkHbg — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 5, 2018

The 3-3 Helias Catholic Crusaders prepare to defender their home field vs the 5-1 Monroe City Panthers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/447RQkeoT5 — Ben Clanin (@BClanin16) October 5, 2018

A slight breeze on this cool evening in Boonville as the Pirates take on the Eldon Mustangs. 30 minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Fzh7bO8DaX — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 5, 2018

Let's take a look at the player spotlight for the South Shelby @ Centralia game. Centralia is a tough matchup for South Shelby, if they want to win, expect a lot of the offense and defense to run through QB Brock Wood. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/n69VkZozoz — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

Let's take a look at the player spotlight for the California @ Hallsville game. California is definitely coming in as the underdog, but another performance from Alex Currens similar to last week and we may have a contest. @KOMUsports #FridayNightFever pic.twitter.com/ikpdZvsWXh — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

Homecoming festivities are about to get underway here in Osage Beach as the Osage Indians prepare for a showdown with the Versailles Tigers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZhFX2VQ0AG — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 5, 2018

Specialist Matthew Bricker with the Missouri Army National Guard is all set for Boonville’s 2018 Honor Flight Football Game against Eldon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/knO7W9dx0X — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 5, 2018

The 6-0 North Callaway Thunderbirds come into Montgomery County tonight to take on the 2-4 Wildcats. Kickoff coming up at the top of the hour @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/INUgB7WtAl — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 5, 2018

The Junior Pirates show some support for their hometown team here in Boonville. Kickoff about 25 minutes away against Eldon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YzheunSuYB — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 5, 2018

The Panther band walks out to a beautiful sunset here in Centralia. The atmosphere is building as they look to take down South Shelby. The game is set to start in 25 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SAFwMvybns — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

Balloon animals, face paint and hair spray are in full effect tonight in Montgomery County! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BqRxkoFSQ5 — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 5, 2018

A beautiful scene as we approach kickoff. The energy is great as the Boonville Pirates prepare to take on the Eldon Mustangs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q76QRFwFm7 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 5, 2018

Last week it was blankets, this week it's lawn chairs. Centralia fans are ready to take in the weather and take in some football. Centralia takes on South Shelby at 7:00. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UdKtF9oWl5 — Jake Fein (@FeinJake) October 5, 2018

More scenes from Boonville’s 2018 Honor Flight Football Game against the Eldon Mustangs. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rf4zrdonp9 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 5, 2018

Here at Harold Menze Field, the 1-5 Salisbury Panthers are ready for their home matchup tonight against the 5-1 Marceline Tigers. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZmkbP1mT5q — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 5, 2018