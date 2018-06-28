FNF week 7: High school football scores
COLUMBIA - Below of scores from the first week of the high school football season. Final scores will be in bold.
|
Truman 0
|
Central 0
|
Trinity 71
|
Rock Bridge 0
Helias 0
|
CBC 42
|
Hannibal 13
|
Bowling Green 12
|
Fayette 0
|
Palmyra 35
|
St. Clair 52
|
Kirksville 6
|
Lincoln 49
|
Mark Twain 13
Montgomery Co. 34
|
MMA 0
Maur Hill-Mount 43
|
Paris 0
Monroe City 54
|
Union 12
|
Glendale 34
|
Clinton 14
|
Schuyler Co. 6
|
Van-Far 0
