FNF Week 8: High school football photos and videos

11 hours 28 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:03:00 PM CDT October 12, 2018 in Friday Night Fever
By: Makayla Looney, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Eight weeks into the high school football season and we're back to the chilly, fall nights. 

Our game of the week features a matchup of teams with inverse records, as the Jefferson City Jays at 3-4 visit the Battle Spartans at 4-3. Battle's defense continued its defensive struggles last week in a 28-0 road loss to Rockhurst. The Jays, meanwhile, are coming off of a 42-7 blowout loss on the road to De Smet.

The North Callaway Thunderbirds are also looking to get back on track this week against Mark Twain after the T-Birds dropped their first of the season last week at Montgomery County.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

