FNF Week 8: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - Eight weeks into the high school football season and we're back to the chilly, fall nights.

Our game of the week features a matchup of teams with inverse records, as the Jefferson City Jays at 3-4 visit the Battle Spartans at 4-3. Battle's defense continued its defensive struggles last week in a 28-0 road loss to Rockhurst. The Jays, meanwhile, are coming off of a 42-7 blowout loss on the road to De Smet.

The North Callaway Thunderbirds are also looking to get back on track this week against Mark Twain after the T-Birds dropped their first of the season last week at Montgomery County.

Be sure to tweet your game photos to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

With its win tonight, Kirksville takes sole possession of 2nd place in the North Central Missouri Conference, and improves its record to 4-4 on the season @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fqZ7In9NYp — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

Kirksville quarterback Patrick Dempsay punches it in from 2 yards out to put the Kirksville Tigers ahead 34-32 over Moberly with 1:34 left in the game! Moberly now has one last chance to drive down the field and win it! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/F90BIbnJHK — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

Helias (3-5) falls to Rock Bridge (6-2) after a lopsided second half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r9r1BNyV6x — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

What a game! Kirksville scores 28 unanswered points and defeats Moberly 34-32, spoiling the Spartans senior night! Kirksville improves to 4-4 while Moberly falls to 5-3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/geIY6bjKMx — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

Moberly retakes the lead after Landen Graves picks up his second touchdown of the night! It’s 32-28 Moberly over Kirksville with 3:28 left in the 4th quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NxcRBpnHpk — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

#FridayNightFever FINAL: Jefferson City hits a game winning field goal and storms the field near the Battle sideline almost resulting in a brawl. An exciting matchup that went down to the wire, not favoring the home team on Senior Night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ySst5TRZHr — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Moberly strikes back! Kurtis Walter scores his second touchdown of the night. After the two point conversion, Moberly now trails Kirksville 28-25 with 6:27 left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2AVWuGPyqF — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

The Boonville Pirates come away with the road victory in a wet one against the Hallsville Indians 31-12. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kncjFeOUaN — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 13, 2018

Fayette's Cale Polson drives in another score for the Falcons, likely putting the game out of reach! Fayette leads Salisbury 32-15, 45 seconds left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/uIMkgkVEyU — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

FINAL ALERT: Fayette gets win #7 on the season on a cold October night over Salisbury at home tonight, 32-15! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZAxg6bYs4G — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

Mexico started off strong and never looked back, taking home an easy win against Fulton.



FINAL: Mexico- 49, Fulton- 14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rQALgC9Huh — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

Blake Morgan picks up his THIRD touchdown of the game for Kirksville. The Tigers take a 28-17 lead over the Moberly Spartans with 9:28 left in the 4th quarter. That’s now 28 unanswered points from Kirksville @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HNALHaPbZV — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

The Centralia Panthers score early and often, control the game tempo, and dominate both sides of the ball on route to a 46-0 win. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZJUfbQjPnZ — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

FINAL: Mark Twain Tigers beat North Callaway Thunderbirds by the score of 24-22. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nnyxH9nUy1 — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 13, 2018

FINAL: A second Christian Davis TD seals the victory for the Hickman Kewpies (2-6) tonight against the winless Truman Patriots (0-8) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/98OtHXarjT — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

Salisbury not out of it yet! Jackson King scores for the Panthers. 2-pt conversion is successful; Salisbury now trails Fayette 24-15, 2:30 left in the game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6LBmg2kdMU — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

The mud and cold are starting to kick in. Kirksville leads 21-17 over Moberly at the end of the third quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EStKAesN8n — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

An astounding 21 unanswered points puts Kirksville up 21-17 over Moberly at the end of the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0RUlu7dYZQ — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

Kirksville takes its first lead of the game! A 13 yard touchdown reception from Blake Morgan puts Kirksville up 21-17 over Moberly with 3:58 left in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1ye3NoU594 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

Senior #12 Gus Stidham adds another TD to his senior night total putting the Centralia Panthers up 39-0 over West Hancock @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DKtgzDs2Xx — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

Hallsville’s Mason Huskey comes up with the redzone pick, as the Indians try to climb back against the Boonville Pirates who currently lead 17-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/g2nHCAW6G7 — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 13, 2018

Fayette is pulling away! A 32-yard TD run by Garren Vroman and a successful 2-pt conversion put the Fayette Falcons comfortably in front of the Salisbury Panthers, 24-7! 6:58 left in the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WPPUChHirm — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

For tonight’s game, Hallsville’s concession stand has added $1 hot chocolate to their menu, keeping the resilient fans warm as they bear the cold. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AUCjzYlicR — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 13, 2018

The Tolton Trailblazers walk off victorious with a win over the Warsaw Wildcats. Final score 47-8. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FvLLZaQjCq — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

Nate Peat scores again to put the Rock Bridge Bruins up 31-14 over Helias late in Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DP8mWOkAIN — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

North Callaway Thunderbirds are trying to mount a comeback against the Mark Twain Tigers as they score another touchdown cutting the deficit to 22-24 Tigers leading. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bkE4KrCUQ5 — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 13, 2018

Mark Twain Tigers stay hot scoring another touchdown and extending their lead to 24-14 against the North Callaway Thunderbirds. 11:57 remains in 4th. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2Z6cpvdDNb — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 13, 2018

And they just. keep. coming. The Mexico Bulldogs score yet again against the Fulton Hornets, pushing the score to 35-7 with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xgnuLLXvdB — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

End of Q3 on a chilly night in Fayette. Fayette leads Salisbury 16-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WrIVaaAt6w — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

SCORE ALERT: Fayette QB Ross Hudson's pass to Vince Roberts is good for a 25-yard TD! 2-pt conversion is good, Fayette leads Salisbury 16-7 with 1:37 left in Q3. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HZ0K1d5IKG — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

Mark Twain Tigers RB Logan Perrigo (32) opens the second half with a TD putting them up 18-14 over the North Callaway Thunderbirds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bpjigJolhC — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 13, 2018

On the opening drive of the 2nd half, Rock Bridge’s Nathaniel Peat finds the gap for a BIG 60yd touchdown. Rock Bridge leads Helias 24-14 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eoe8WmxvAK — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

To add to a huge night, Parker Boyce was just named homecoming king. What doesn’t this kid do? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/P4BY3dO9MO — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 13, 2018

The Boonville Pirates are fired up after forcing a key turnover on the punt, lead 17-6 over the Hallsville Indians @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YglbzNJ67R — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 13, 2018

Panthers continue to roll over West Hancock with a touchdown from #12 Gus Stidham to put Centralia up 33-0 in the third @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6ixkGigy81 — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

While the Kirksville and Moberly players battle each other on the field, the fans battle the cold off the field. There are plenty of blankets in the stands, as the temperature sits at just 41° at halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kCbxc7Pmc1 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

Beautiful view from the stands in Hallsville. Clear night for some Friday Night Football! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dyIZpoQnlR — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City pass broken up by Battle’s Aaron Basden. Field goal attempt shut down by Battle’s defense. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8VCSVMnmTO — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City’s Devin Roberson with a great throw after facing pressure by the Battle defense. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/coPe4eF1Pb — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

The Tolton Trailblazers get hyped before the second half, ready to battle the Warsaw Wildcats! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Xbu7F2fGGf — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

It’s a Thriller Night in mid-Missouri! Rock Bridge’s marching band keeps fans moving to the beat during halftime. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2DweioYbF3 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

Tolton QB Robert Hunter warms up before the second half starts. Tolton leads Warsaw 33-0 at half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sAiF5RDXY0 — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 13, 2018

Mark Twain Tigers set to receive the second half kickoff from the North Callaway Thunderbirds. Kickoff goes out of bounds setting the Tigers up at the 30. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Vdzlz0E6wo — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 13, 2018

The North Callaway Thunderbirds run out onto the field to warm up for the second half. Temperatures here in Kingdom City are supposed to drop down to 40 by the end of the game ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EM0614tW6W — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

During halftime, fans were encouraged to participate in the “Miracle Minute” and donate to breast cancer research. North Callaway is giving its all to fight for the cure. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4N3U14nH4I — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

Battle players are doing some halftime stretching. Jefferson City starts the second half with the ball and a seven point lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NbjEGppu8F — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

A big play from Moberly's Camron Lowry sets up Moberly at the Kirksville 22 yard line with under a minute to go before half! Moberly looks to add to its 17-14 lead, but it is out of timeouts. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9SlQIQ5BtD — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

The Battle marching band takes the field for their aeronautical/outer space themed performance. Second half coverage will resume in six minutes as Jefferson City leads Battle 14-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vxWOMbQlfi — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Boonville’s last second field goal attempt is no good, however the pirates still take a 17-6 lead into halftime against the Hallsville Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BLHHSGnPQx — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 13, 2018

The Tolton Dance Team performs a halftime dance to hip hop throwbacks! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mfyHkyktfb — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

The Tolton band is rocking out here on a chilly night in CoMo. Tolton leads Warsaw 33-0 at half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bOazukLC9u — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 13, 2018

At halftime, the Fayette seniors in football, softball, cheerleading, and band are honored with their parents for Fayette Senior Night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xBrYNq5o76 — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

Moberly gets the ball inside the Kirksville 10, but is unable to score before the half. The teams head into the locker room with Moberly leading Kirksville 17-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Pq9kW648l9 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

Battle fans, Noah Strodtman and Joseph Lee expect their team to come back and beat Jefferson City. Although shirtless, Strodtman indulges in some halftime soup to stay warm. Temperature remains in the low 40’s. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jURZdLMj0n — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

No field? No problem for the Hallsville band, as they take their halftime performance to the stands to avoid the soupy conditions on the grass. Play against the Boonville Pirates resumes at 8:20.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Otv9OtGWRK — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 13, 2018

Rock Bridge’s 2018 Homecoming Queen, Moy Zhong, still ecstatic from winning the honor, turns right around to perform in the Rock Bridge Marching Band halftime show. Talk about impressive. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yEkEWMnyFz — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

After a missed field goal at the end of the half, Jefferson City holds its one possession lead over Battle. Stay tuned for second half updates and follow @KOMUsports for more #FridayNightFever updates. pic.twitter.com/5i6uVisfr0 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Centralia’s offense is firing on all cylinders tonight! Yet another touchdown from the Panthers brings the score to 27-0 as halftime approaches. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/34Ly5CCzBD — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

Rock Bridge QB Grant Hajicek punches it into the end zone to bring the Bruins back on top, 17-14, against the Helias Crusaders @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rb4wYJiSz8 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

We’ve got ourselves a game folks! Kirksville converts to bring itself within a score of Moberly. Moberly leads 17-14 as we get close to halftime @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gbDifby1CQ — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

After a drive to end the half was cut short by the Mark Twain Tiger defense, the North Callaway Warhawks head into the half leading 14-12. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/teBOtZVciF — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

Rock Bridge fans host an orange-out for tonight’s matchup against Helias, in support of Orange Out Fight Against Leukemia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TLszRWXFeQ — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

HALFTIME: Mark Twain Tigers are down 12-14 against the Noth Callaway Thunderbirds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zkz46BR1hi — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 13, 2018

Fayette strikes back! On the last play of the half, Isaiah Estes runs it in for the Falcon touchdown! 2-pt conversion is successful, Fayette leads Salisbury at the half, 8-7! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HTZFKXZc2y — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

#breastcancerawareness is in full swing here at North Callaway High School, where cheerleaders are sporting all pink pom-poms! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gjaDcjtTwf — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

After a Moberly fumble gives Kirksville the ball back, this pass interference penalty on Moberly puts Kirksville on the Moberly 10 yard line, in great position to score with 1:20 left in the half! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tyedF583sm — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

The scoreless tie is broken. Salisbury's Arion Williams runs it into the end zone for the first score of the game! Salisbury goes on top over Fayette 7-0, 2:06 left in the first half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ALM01Xswfh — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

Touchdown Mexico Bulldogs (33) Dillon Nichols. Bulldogs now lead 21-0 against the rival Fulton Hornets. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XKTMBs8ffJ — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 13, 2018

Moberly fails to convert on 4th and goal. Kirksville will take over from their own 16 yard line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aqmsyBG3fs — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

#41 Luke Hunter gets some tips from his coach on the sidelines before the next drive. Centralia leads 20-0 as half approaches. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fdNbUhygpC — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

Looking to be a defensive showdown thus far. Salisbury and Fayette knotted up at 0 after the 1st. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OXWeCA0jhj — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

After a MONSTER 84 yard touchdown by Kirksville, the Tigers are on the board! Kirksville trails Moberly by a 17-7 score @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nl3inSwutD — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

The Fayette Falcon Pride Band keeps the crowd entertained during a timeout! Salisbury and Fayette still scoreless late in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nht7zL1VdC — Sterling Siemens (@SiemensSterling) October 13, 2018

One of our viewers shared this photo from Wright City where it looks like the lights went out on the field during their game against South Callaway https://t.co/Sv5TLqXCV3 — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 13, 2018

SoBoCo Eagle Tanner Goodrich receives a long pass and drives to California’s 25 yard line, running out the first quarter. 21-0 Eagles! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EbuivaNrpb — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City pass incomplete to Levi Jobe forcing a fourth down. Battle takes over at the 37 yard line after the punt. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/emSn76dr4N — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Centralia adds on to start the second quarter with another touchdown, but a botched PAT makes the score 20-0 over West Hancock @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qlmPd3oKXe — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

Kurtis Walter runs one in for the touchdown. Moberly leads Kirksville by a score of 17-0 in the second quarter @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SJ3CNFf7Zr — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

Points = Pushups ????



For every point scored tonight, these Moberly students match it with a push-up @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mPs9d0yf0R — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

Centralia’s student section is going all out for senior night! Flags, face paint and smiles all around for the Panthers fans tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wwox6InDGF — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

North Callaway suffered their first loss of the season last week, and should be looking to bounce back this week. Be on the lookout for a fiery team with a chip on their shoulder after dropping nearly 100 places in state rankings. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gmHjCtenYZ — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City’s Devin White intercepts the ball, ending Battle’s offensive drive at the goal line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xUNi5UQspk — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

The Mark Twain Tigers are fresh off a win and hoping to maintain the success they had against Clopton/Elsberry in tonight’s contest. Their key to this game: run and don’t stop. Tiger juniors Perrigo and Barton have combined for 1,549 rushing yards this season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wdUw3C7ilN — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

No shortage of mud and grime here tonight! Players from Moberly and Kirksville are having a hard time keeping their helmets clear of grass and muck. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IpnmpXSkLK — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

The Fulton Hornets swarm the Bulldogs for a 4th down stop on defense. 9 minutes to play in the half as the Hornets take over on their own 26 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YKWA1yJ9ID — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

#54 Jacob Brooks picks up the fumble. Backup QB Tyson Smith will step on the field to lead SoBoCo. After one quarter of play SoBoCo leads California 21-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1UqFdfKAJr — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 13, 2018

A FG attempt by Hickman comes up short to keep the score 0-0 against Truman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WZtS2v4APU — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

At the end of the first quarter, Moberly leads Kirksville 10-0 on a cold, muddy night in Moberly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zqqLSX5k79 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

#20 Colby Phillips pushes his way to the house for an Eagle touchdown from the 5 yard line! ???? The SoBoCo Eagles lead the California Pintos 21-0 with 2:30 left in Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ONlA9p7Tmx — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

A crucial penalty on the 1-yard line forces Moberly to settle for this 24-yard field goal from Hayden Hopper. Moberly now leads Kirksville 10-0 late in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rgoxZ2lmF0 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

Battle’s Jaren Lewis rushes on fourth down. He gets just enough yards for the first down. Battle looks to finally get on the board on a strong Jefferson City defense. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7b4SqfYCEk — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

At the end of the first quarter, Moberly leads Kirksville 10-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gOgBFT02cf — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City calls a time-out to talk things over as Battle starts to find an offensive rhythm. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qjxWLJpX5Z — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Got to talk to the father of Blair Oaks senior wideout Grant Laune. Great experience for him. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/J1IUet3Tcu — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 13, 2018

An incomplete pass by Andrew Currens brings up 4th down for the California Pintos @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PcGy3Dbpbf — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

The Sam Stichnote fathead is alive and well in the SoBoCo student section. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hFKb9Vv5RJ — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 13, 2018

@KOMUsports how about this for play of the week! pic.twitter.com/uDW0j51kvS — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 13, 2018

Parker Boyce kicks for Southern Boone to start off the battle of the Pintos and Eagles! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CjKSJxNmiA — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

Battle’s Jaren Lewis keeps the ball and rushes for a nine yard gain. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/BEumq1ylJZ — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Braydan Pritchett scurries in for the 1 yard TD rush to put Blair Oaks up on Osage 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JElcgrDXqi — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 13, 2018

Tonight’s matchup for Centralia features a non-league match up with Illinois’ West Hancock High school. Kickoff is underway! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GhzollFAO2 — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

The Mexico offense is tearing up the Fulton defense on their first drive, leading to an early touchdown. Mexico leads 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MwDCqtQOya — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

The SoBoCo fan section is wrapped up in blankets as they cheer in 40 degree weather for their beloved Eagles! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wMBE9pzxLT — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City gains two yards on the play. Battle is defending well. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0WpoHerGeu — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

After coming off the field Parker Boyce asked me if the mud was “photo worthy.” @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E7yXqbymLI — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City gains 20 yards on the rush, now deep in Battle territory. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jhZVZXtDQa — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

The SoBoCo band, cheerleaders, and fans celebrate as #14 Sam Stichnote makes it 7-0 for the Eagles against the California Pintos! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YAFCuiuY4U — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

Moberly strikes first! A 12 yard touchdown pass to Landen Graves puts the Spartans on top 7-0 over Kirksville @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/haKcl77BEj — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 13, 2018

The Mexico Bulldogs strike first on the 2 yd touchdown run by 4 Ty Prince. Extra point puts the score 7-0 Bulldogs over the Fulton Hornets. 7:50 remaining in the 1 qtr. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eApxAgiPAB — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 13, 2018

A big first down run from Moberly's Camron Lowry comes right into your living room! A flag on Kirksville at the end of this play puts Moberly in great position to take an early lead. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zfoIqEdbM2 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 13, 2018

Centralia strikes first with #9 RB Jared Holiman from inside the ten! The extra point is missed but the Panthers lead West Hancock 6-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/H8AffdxcJR — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City puts it through the uprights after a short passing touchdown to Christian White. Jefferson City leads Battle 7-0 with under five minutes remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZXymKVhKrn — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

#26 Tristan John sacks California’s QB and forces the Pintos to punt it away to the 42 yard line @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4sz94R0HEB — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

45 yard TD from Nolan Hair to Benner Thomas gives Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead at home versus Osage. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rq6k1S6SGj — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 13, 2018

Players try to brace the cold on the sidelines by putting winter jackets over their pads. Temperature currently in the low 40’s. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dHuUa1qesX — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Number 28 Tyler Talley runs it home for Mexico’s second touchdown of the evening. 3:25 left in the first quarter, and Mexico leads Fulton 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/477DzSZKql — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 13, 2018

Centralia adds to the lead with #14 Grafton Littrell one yard TD run. Centralia up 14-0 over West Hancock @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/kas7HsgrKy — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

Hickman DE Felix Pippenger comes up big with a sack on a crucial 3rd down against Truman. Score still 0-0 late in Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yl3auXuo4r — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 13, 2018

#14 Sam Stichnote with the return to midfield. 4:22 left in the first @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5Tkj2u17BM — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

The rout is on in Blair Oaks. Osage cannot stop the air raid of Blair Oaks QB Nolan Hair. Hair finds Braydan Pritchard for an 18 yard score through the air. 21-0 Falcons over Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iBQNkkR5Is — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 13, 2018

Jefferson City strikes again. Christian White puts up his second touchdown of the game bringing his team to a 14 point lead over Battle. Time winding down in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/OVUPeOKnqB — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 13, 2018

Sam Stichnote bounces back after the INT taking this read option all the way to the endzone. PAT by Parker Boyce is good. SoBoCo leads California 14-0 with 4:05 left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/5YzSkeE9OT — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 13, 2018

Conditions are very muddy and slippery in Centralia tonight, but that hasn’t stopped the Panthers offense so far! Up 14-0 late first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/94HIWL6E5I — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 13, 2018

Parker Boyce of the SoBoCo Eagles kicks his third touchback with 4 minutes to play in the first. 14-0 Eagles over California Pintos. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NG7t2qrRgG — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 13, 2018

As kickoff gets closer a lot of history rides in this games as the Highway 54 rivalry commences for the 127th time since 1920. Fulton leads the rivalry 63-57. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AMjeGAEGzn — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 12, 2018

Throughout tonight’s game, Centralia’s booster club will be selling special pink out gear to raise funds in the fight against breast cancer @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/admON2OcVp — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 12, 2018

The Mexico Bulldogs head to the locker room to warm up and go over the game plan before kickoff. 22 minutes until game-time. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PPtDav7LWI — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 12, 2018

It’s Senior Night in Moberly! 17 players and 5 cheerleaders are being recognized for their hard work and dedication to their school @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IIzAvGQnmD — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 12, 2018

Star QB of the Southern Boone Eagles, Sam Stichnote, makes his way down the line of his fellow teammates on his last homecoming! ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/040Dq5HWkZ — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 12, 2018

We’re here at Blair Oaks as the hometown and undefeated Blair Oaks Falcons take on the visiting Osage Indians. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mhQFBzXBeq — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 12, 2018

For those fans who love excitement, Centralia High’s stadium offers “up-close” seating right behind each end zone, ensuring that the fans catch all the action! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NqVTLrh64V — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 12, 2018

It’s senior night at Hickman High School as football players and cheer squad members receive honors before kickoff against Truman. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9zEUItdMzT — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 12, 2018

Senior Varsity Cheerleader, Sydney Borisenko, is met by Coach Christina Tracy for an embrace at the end of a cheering line of football players! ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ciUh6TzhHF — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 12, 2018

With just over 20 minutes to go until kickoff, the Moberly High School Band enters the field and the Spartans get set to take on the Kirksville Tigers @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GLdvk0KuuJ — Nick Roehm (@NickJRoehm) October 12, 2018

The Moberly marching band is prepared to take the field and start things off tonight! The game between Kirksville and Moberly starts in just 20 minutes! Follow @KOMUsports for updates. pic.twitter.com/3Fb82sXX6V — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 12, 2018

The bleachers are empty tonight with the temperature dropping prior to kickoff. Battle takes on Jefferson City in under 20 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JVs3ZxW70Y — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

It’s senior night here at Blair Oaks. Here’s Collin Branum walking with his parents. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/soyPNIhtFO — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 12, 2018

The Fulton band takes the field to perform before the game begins, hoping to drum up some excitement from the crowd. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E2bjnAk4ay — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 12, 2018

The Centralia Intermedial Cub Choral Singers are here tonight, ready to sing for senior night! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zyJdDUW20M — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 12, 2018

Senior Day festivities are underway for Battle as they await kickoff against the Jefferson City Jays. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bb8inQ85F8 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

It’s pajama night in Blair Oaks for the Blair Oaks student section. It may be cold, but the student section looks warm tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sTyROaT7ov — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 12, 2018

Heavy rains from the last few days have left giant puddles along the sideline for tonight's game between Kirksville and Moberly. Get ready for a muddy matchup in Moberly! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FzwouGI67m — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 12, 2018

Cheesin’ ???? Hickman Football seniors and their parents line up for a photoshoot ahead of kickoff against Truman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PJCRVrt6tt — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 12, 2018

Fans are bundling up tonight in Fulton, and my friend Jamiah is here to tell you all about the weather. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iTGwRdon6V — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 12, 2018

The Boyce family poses for a picture here on this chilly, bittersweet Senior Night in SoBoCo. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7gyKwlqddN — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 12, 2018

The Battle Spartans take the field for their matchup against the Jefferson City Jays. Kickoff just minutes away. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/3TN2f8P9ah — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

Centralia doesn’t mess around with their stadium food, cooking up some piping hot BBQ to warm up the fans on this cold and rainy night. 5 minutes until kickoff against the West Hancock Titans @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aNGUi63XRQ — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 12, 2018

Senior Alex Meisenheimer of the California Pintos warms up with some drills 40 minutes prior to kick off at Southern Boone! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cDX5hmCX6J — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 12, 2018

Fulton is bringing the HYPE tonight! Unfazed by the 43 degree temperatures, both teams continue to warm up as game time creeps closer. 37 minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XEMZ3fEFc9 — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 12, 2018

Before gametime, the Centralia Panthers honor their 14 football seniors. Kickoff at 7:00 against the West Hancock Titans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zU05UiopyH — Bradley Davis (@BdR3porter) October 12, 2018

It’s senior night here at Southern Boone! Each player and their family will receive a rose on their last Homecoming as an Eagle! ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/je4q9gUsQL — Courtney Risner (@RisnerCourtney) October 12, 2018

Matt & Denise Boyce speak about their feelings on this bittersweet Senior Night for their son #11 Parker Boyce. SoBoCo Senior Night festivities starting soon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zE3RnXEKDK — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 12, 2018

All of the players rally around the “Mr Panther” award winner during the senior night honors ceremony at Centralia High! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8RAPZwkdDY — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 12, 2018

T-30 until kickoff as the 4-3 Mexico Bulldogs take on the 0-7 Fulton Hornets. The temperature at kickoff is projected to be a brisk 44 degrees. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/E5O4DS5g27 — Marcus Thomas (@mtlefty2) October 12, 2018

Who do you think will come out on top? @KOMUsports — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

Cheerleaders of both Mexico and Fulton joining hands to celebrate a historic rivalry between the two schools. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y0W6PxY16t — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 12, 2018

Even though the temperature is below forty, this Centralia family is still out for some early senior night grilling! Kickoff is 40 minutes away! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Vn3pskQtat — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 12, 2018

It is a two for one event here in SoBoCo tonight with Senior Night and homecoming hetting started soon. SoBoCo and California 42 minutes from start. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/zQ5ImpagEC — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 12, 2018

The Mexico Bulldogs are hoping to bounce back from last weeks loss and secure a win against Fulton tonight. Their offensive attack is led by senior fullback Dillon Nichols, who has an impressive 708 rushing yards on the season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0Qqi5kHold — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 12, 2018

Pulling into Centralia for senior night and posters line the parking lot honoring all the senior players! There are 14 graduating players on the team this year. Follow the live game and senior night updates at @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vluFFrqMYg — Kevin Cook (@kevincook2022) October 12, 2018

Posters of all Battle Seniors playing tonight line the fence surrounding the field. Battle looks to defeat Jefferson City tonight...kickoff at 7:00. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/azod4lbSJV — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

Ahead of tonight's matchup between Helias and Rock Bridge, here are 3 things to know:@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jlhd6CRBv2 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 12, 2018

Both of these teams desperately need a win tonight. Which one will snap their losing streak? Truman kicks off against Hickman at 7pm. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/r8tNnmc4dH — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 12, 2018

It is Senior Night for the Battle Spartans as they take on the Jefferson City Jays tonight at 7:00. Parents and students prepare for the festivities with chalk on the pavement into the stadium. Stay tuned for more pre-game information. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Gb4Hije6a1 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

The Battle Spartans warm up for their matchup against the Jefferson City Jays. The rain has stopped just in time and the temperature is currently 45 degrees. Stay tuned for weather updates and other information prior to kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K5oyRtFtRm — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

The Jefferson City Jays take the field for warmups in preparation for their contest against the Battle Spartans. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8SbmfqcSic — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

Muriel Williams Battle High School was opened in 2013. The Battle Spartans and Jefferson City Jays are both ready to play at this fairly new complex. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MTcebwoSd0 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

Excited for #FridayNightFever? Follow @KOMUsports to stay up to date on all high school football games in the mid-Missouri area. The Jefferson City Jays (3-4) take on the Battle Spartans (4-3) at 7:00...stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/BbAfhHf5W8 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

Tune in to KOMU Channel 8 for live coverage throughout the Battle vs. Jefferson City game. Travis and Jim will be on air in just a few minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LDnpFQADMS — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

The Fulton Hornets have had a rough season so far, failing to secure a single win over the course of 7 games. If Fulton finds a way to shore up its defensive weakness, they may be able to exploit an inconsistent Mexico team tonight to get the W at home. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ourEnh1TU5 — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 12, 2018

The 5-2 Moberly Spartans host the 3-4 Kirksville Tigers tonight at 7 o clock. Both teams are 2-1 in North Central Missouri District play, and the winner of tonight's game takes sole possession of 2nd place in the district! Follow @KOMUsports for game updates. pic.twitter.com/4ITvr9N1Sm — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 12, 2018

The Jefferson City Jays, sporting all white uniforms, go through their stretching routine in an attempt to get warm on this bitter Friday night. The Jays will try to beat Battle on their own turf. Kickoff in under an hour. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/RW2aQuOeM6 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 12, 2018

It’s currently 44° on the field here at Hickman ahead of their contest against the visiting Truman Patriots ... time to stretch and keep warm! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tSah49vLTE — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 12, 2018