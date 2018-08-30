FNF Week 8: Scores
COLUMBIA — Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri, updated in as close to real time as possible. Final scores will be highlighted in bold. Be sure to tune in to KOMU 8 News at 10 for game highlights.
Check out our week 8 live blog for photos, tweets and videos.
|
Jefferson City 33
Battle 40
|
Lee's Summit West 49
Hickman 6
|
Rock Bridge 7
SLUH 45
|
Mexico 40
Fulton 20
|
Boonville 25
Moberly 28
|
Eldon 6
Osage 32
|
Smith-Cotton 17
St. Pius X 42
|
Southern Boone Co. 49
Warsaw 21
|
Centralia 28
Monroe City 12
|
Joplin 19
Camdenton 34
|
Owensville 29
Sullivan 26
|
Glendale 58
Waynesville 7
|
Hillcrest 48
Rolla 34
|
Montgomery City 16
Wright City 38
|
Mark Twain 42
Van-Far 9
|
Kirksville 7
Helias 44
|
Blair Oaks 52
California 12
|
Hallsville 6
Versailles 0
|
Bowling Green 14
North Callaway 50
|
Clopton 30
South Callaway 62
|
Salisbury 8
Fayette 42
|
Lighthouse Christian 37
Tipton 12
|
Tolton 43
Cuba 8
|
Harrisburg 8
Scotland County 38
|
Palmyra 19
Brookfield 13
|
Pacific 26
Hermann 62
|
Westran 14
Marceline 54
|
Hannibal 56
Marshall 22
|
Paris 22
Schuyler Co. 24
|
Macon 75
Louisiana 0
|
Windsor 48
Slater 8
|
Chilhowee-Leeton 6
Sacred Heart 72
|
MMA 63
Wentworth Military Academy 0
