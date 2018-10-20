FNF Week 9: High school football photos and videos

COLUMBIA - This is the last week of the regular season and it's a cold one.

Our game of the week features a battle of two 5-3 teams as the Moberly Spartans visit the Mexico Bulldogs. Both teams feature defenses that have had success in forcing turnovers over the course of the season.

On the other side of the ball, two high-powered offenses collide in the Boonville Pirates and Southern Boone Eagles. The Pirates have put up at least 30 points in every game they have played this year.

Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

The North Callaway Thunderbirds had a valiant comeback effort, but fall to their arch rival in a thriller in South Callaway, as the hometown Bulldogs take the Callaway Cup, 33-32 over the Thunderbirds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6QTd8pTIpU — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 20, 2018

The Rock Bridge Bruins defeat the Francis-Howell Vikings. The final score is 35-21. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0iKw4ObACF — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 20, 2018

Oak Park picks off Hickman quarterback Jevean Brown's pass with a minute left to seal the victory! An impressive come from behind win for Oak Park improves its record to 3-6, while Hickman falls to 2-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QUX3oq48Yy — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

You can’t hold him! A 71 TD run by Nate Peat breaks open the game after a Francis Howell turnover. Rock Bridge leads 35-21 with 2:09 left in the game @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LNaeP3cUI6 — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 20, 2018

FINAL — Southern Boone (7-2) defeats Boonville (6-3) in their regular season finale. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IdsulXQA8h — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

It's a nail biter in Kansas City! Oak Park scores late to take a 20-17 lead over Hickman late in the 4th quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jLaoy8qqfa — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

That’s all folks, De Smet High School has locked away another victory as they defeat Helias High School 51-17! The De Smet Spartans finish the season 7-2 and will look to take their winning moment into District play next week. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UD0ayVfGLs — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

Boonville coughs up another costly turnover with a fumble late in the game. Southern Boone’s Sam Stichnote runs it in to extend the lead 43-20. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2PMPWeuBR4 — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

Don't turn the lights out (again) in Oak Park just yet! Oak Park's Avery Williams crosses the pylon to cut the Hickman lead to 17-14 with 5:46 left in the game! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gNLCXaiGDr — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

With seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, the De Smet Spartans aren’t letting up against the Helias Crusaders adding yet another touchdown to the scoreboard courtesy of # 10 Teddy Delker! De Smet High School leads Helias High School with the score 50-17. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fBGPEMuRKL — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

Defeated no more! Fulton gets it’s first win against MMA with a final of 48-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rkibePL2cD — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) October 20, 2018

The Francis-Howell Vikings score again. Rock Bridge still leads 28-21. Eleven minutes left in the fourth. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JLinNr8AGC — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 20, 2018

Feed the beast! Marcus Manuel with his second td of the night for Rock Bridge as they lead 28-14 over Francis Howell with 26 seconds left in Q3 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KxNWx77CIo — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 20, 2018

Hickman's defense hasn't given up a score since the second drive of the game! Thanks to the stout defense, Hickman leads Oak Park 17-6 at the end of the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HWl6Bj10oS — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

Fulton leads MMA 48-6 off of a 7 yard TD run by #4 Taeon Logan. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fM0avrgpDt — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) October 20, 2018

Moberly lays down the hammer tonight with a commanding 34-7 victory over Mexico. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PfzJW0VTqN — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

With four minutes left in the third quarter, Francis-Howell scores another touchdown. Rock Bridge still leads. The score is 21-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nWyny4T7Tj — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 20, 2018

Jefferson City showing some signs of life as they score on a five yard touchdown pass and then convert the two point try.

Rockhurst: 34

Jeff City: 8

0:27 Q3@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/9aTMDMaEXF — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 20, 2018

Battle forces ANOTHER fumble, picks up the ball, and runs it into the end zone! Battle now has 21 points in this third quarter, and now leads 35-21. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SAxDZHObTv — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

A 37-yard field goal from Hickman's Bradley West puts the Kewpies up 17-6 over the Oak Park Northmen with 3:15 left in the 3rd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hqzrqFkrCm — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

The De Smet Spartans aren’t relieving any pressure on Helias High School as # 2 Grant Stegman grabs another touchdown for De Smet! De Smet High School leads Helias High School 37-10 in the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lp1Awq2AYM

— Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

Moberly’s Jarrett Kinder recovers a Mexico fumble with 6:04 to go in the fourth quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/G3RMYxuTx5 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Hannibal fumbles for the second time tonight, but this time it’s picked up by Battle! Battle has dominated this 3rd quarter, and takes over on 1st and 10 from their own 35. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yK1vrSjnlx — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

Special night for Fulton Senior, JT Clark! Not only will he receive a Senior Night for football, but also in band as well! ?? ?? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/i3KaiYWbws — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) October 20, 2018

Moberly’s Camron Lowry picks off a Mexico pass. Moberly takes over on the 46 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CzIIQCed8g — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Fulton’s Senior Night for football also means Senior Night for band! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lCrTtxUrEZ — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) October 20, 2018

Since it’s opening in 2013, Battle football has never had a record below 0.500. With a current record of 4-4, the team will be fighting to keep this streak alive in the second half against Hannibal. Battle is down 14-21, with the second half starting soon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ATt34AVPM8 — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

Mexico honors its youth football players and cheerleaders at halftime. Play against Moberly to continue soon. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MkLyLN0EzY — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Christian Davis strikes again! His second touchdown of the night puts Hickman up 14-6 over Oak Park in the 2nd quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/L4Bly2lrgN — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

A sack and solid tackling from the Battle defense stops Hannibal from furthering their lead before the half. Lots to think about for both teams at halftime in this offensive shootout. @KOMUsports



HALFTIME SCORE: pic.twitter.com/Ykc2dWzzcS — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

Mexico fails on its onside kick. Moberly with great field position to start the second half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qQSEeYxHSt — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Moberly’s Landen Graves rushes up the middle for his second touchdown of the game. Moberly now leads Mexico 28-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jozjJli4yT — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

At halftime, the Rock Bridge Bruins lead the Francis-Howell Vikings 21-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hvBYF6vGg7 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 20, 2018

Halftime Hot Take:

More than anything, this game will be decided by key receivers Will Whitaker for Hannibal and Drew Gillig for Battle. Both of them have had incredible games thus far, and will almost certainly be on the receiving end of huge plays in the 2nd half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hyO0CUAc43 — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

In the battle of the defeated, Fulton aims to achieve it’s first win of the season against MMA on Senior Night! Fulton leads MMA 41-6 at half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qbzCjncr8F — Cameron Conner (@CamCMC21) October 20, 2018

At the half, Hickman leads Oak Park 14-6 behind two touchdowns from Christian Davis! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/484JHnu63X — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

Injury update: Mexico’s Tyler Talley seems to be back to normal as he gets the pitch here. This would be the final play of the half. Moberly leads 21-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Jq3M6AwXrD — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Mexico coaches and players seen talking things over defensively prior to the half coming to a close. Moberly leads 21-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sGyFcsOs5A — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Some Julio Jones-esque footwork in the red zone sets Southern Boone up for a 15 yd TD pass to Parker Boyce. Southern Boone 20, Boonville 6 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qTJ8qem24B — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

The man walks alone. Nate Peat takes it 99, yes, 99 yards to the house to put Rock Bridge up 21-0 over Francis Howell with 4:30 left in the first half @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TpwZMPUE5R — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 20, 2018

Rockhurst scores! The deficit grows larger as the Hawklets go up 21-0 against the Jefferson City Jays! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hQrNkgnxaQ — T-Fit (@Tyler_Fitton) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s marching band takes the field for their halftime performance. Stay tuned for second half coverage. Moberly leads Mexico 21-7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nfizv1YFCs — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Blankets, scarves, hats and jackets seen tonight in Mexico as the temperature continues to drop. Moberly leads Mexico 21-7 at the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/aKmkD2dULz — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Oak Park strikes first! A one yard touchdown on 4th and goal by Isaiah Simpson gives Oak Park a 7-0 lead over Hickman early in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/saXjOCeq9M — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

Injury update: Mexico’s Jasean White is back on the field. He appears to have a minor limp. More to come on this situation when it presents itself. Moberly still leads 14-0 with 4:30 remaining in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yVcSvorTjp — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

After a drive hindered by penalties and stout Boonville defense, Southern Boone can’t come up with the FG. Score still 12-6, Southern Boone on top. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/njaJeCNYhh — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

The De Smet Spartans come back down the field with yet another rushing touchdown from 3 yards out courtesy of # 18 Taj Butts! The De Smet Spartans lead the Helias Crusaders 14-7 with 2:51 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4rPZb7dYtd — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s Tyler Talley now being treated by trainers on the sideline. He took a hit to the arm and was in serious pain. Moberly still leads 14-0 with 3:21 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/p37YXNvS9B — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Just after the touchdown, Rock Bridge scores again on a big interception. The Bruins lead the Francis-Howell Vikings 14-0 with nine minutes left in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SFnrl9Fhgq — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 20, 2018

The star might be Nate Peat, but this defense has been the rock of Rock Bridge so far tonight. A pick-6 by Spencer Nivens has them up 14-0 over Francis Howell with 9 minutes left in Q2 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gHUnNdsEmI — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s Tyler Talley is already back on the field making plays. Crucial for the team offensively, the Bulldogs hope to keep him healthy for the remainder of the game. Moberly still leads 14-0 with 2:34 left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KNi72Us878 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Boonville’s secondary lets up a deep pass by Southern Boone midway through Q2. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/JRMDCsYiRT — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

The Helias Crusaders find themselves trailing 21-7 early in the second quarter courtesy of a De Smet touchdown courtesy of # 4 Darez Snider! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0LaB0ybgAB — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

Mexico recovers a fumble with 1:39 left in the half. Moberly still up 14-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GTkdQk7gGC — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s Keyon Mahaney finally gets his team on the board with an impressive touchdown. Moberly leads 14-7 with less than two minutes remaining in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/oHkwR0DtDi — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

TOUCHDOWN: Alex Young runs it in himself for another Westran TD. Westran with 35 points in the first quarter alone. Paris simply cannot find an answer for the Hornet’s offense. After one quarter of play, Paris trails Westran 35-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K3tMFjYwWv — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 20, 2018

Moberly’s Camron Lowry answers Mexico’s score with one of his own. Moberly leads 21-7 with 41 seconds remaining. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Wr2RRxze3s — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

The De Smet Spartans keep the score board rolling as they add another touchdown coming from # 5 Rico Barfield! Helias High School trails De Smet High School 27-7 in the second quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vuISVmO5wD — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

A late touchdown by Hickman's Christian Davis puts Hickman up 7-6 over Oak Park at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8Nn0Z2OPd2 — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

Paris trying to get something going on offense. Here, Clayton Langerud finds his target Adam McClain for a big gain. Paris trails Westran 20-6 with five minutes left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rnNp1IaaU0 — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s Tyler Talley cannot bring that one in. Moberly defense is not giving up anything. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/17a57qK1DG — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

South Callaway connects on a 47-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 10-0 over North Callaway here in the Callaway Cup. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LCrmddFpHU — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 20, 2018

Moberly’s Landen Graves rushes 46 yards for the score. Moberly leads Mexico 14-0 with under 8 minutes left in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/31bawJgaBC — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

After 1 quarter of play in Boonville: @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/pT4ywaPZJj — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

Minutes into the second quarter, Rock Bridge scores a touchdown. They lead Francis-Howell 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ewJ6YBfoub — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s Jasean White seemingly in pain after he took a hard hit on his kickoff return. This would be a huge loss for the Bulldogs. Moberly still leads 14-0 with 6:12 remaining in the half. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/t2rwseUZP7 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Through one quarter at Rockhurst, the Hawklets are in firm control. They are up 14-0 on Jefferson City.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/FvKuQO1CvK — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 20, 2018

The Northern Callaway Thunderbirds come swooping back into the game on a rushing TD, however the extra point shook the uprights and was no good, 10-6 South Callaway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/e93Saa3NmG — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 20, 2018

TOUCHDOWN: Alex Young takes this one in for six. The PAT is no good, Westran now leading Paris 13-6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UVczQuzcaU — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 20, 2018

Nate Peat and his offense look are looking for way to get Rock Bridge going after its defense came up big against Francis Howell. 0-0 2:43 left in Q1 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Sxh6UOVmte — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 20, 2018

At last, the game has begun! Oak Park receives the opening kick and looks to get on the board first! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2hWsCgdk6l — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

Moberly’s Dominic Stoneking rushes for 9 yards on third down but fails to reach the first down marker. Mexico now with the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CPBesAbu9N — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Southern Boone takes a key INT on 3rd down to maintain a 9-0 lead over Boonville. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jvqrzTgPAK — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s Dante Billups, Michael White and Shannon Dorsey talk over their game plan to tie this game up. Moberly still leads 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/femNU7wBCq — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

That field goal BARELY slid in. Southern Boone capitalizes off their turnover and leads Boonville 12-0 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/L6HDbItOsI — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s cheerleaders still enthusiastic despite being down by a touchdown after the first quarter. Moberly playing solid on both sides of the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/khZaps2LkQ — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

The Helias Crusaders answer back quickly with a 28 yard touchdown from # 14 Jacob Weaver! The Helias Crusaders are level with the De Smet Spartans 7-7 with 4:06 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AH1FeRdbFH — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

ICYMI: The Hannibal Pirates are not going to roll over to the Battle Spartans, as shown by their energy here. Expect them to come out strong in the 2nd quarter, despite currently being down 7-14. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q2Hk8169nE — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

After forcing a 3 and out by the Oak Park offense, Hickman fumbles the ball right back on its first drive! Oak Park takes possession at mid field! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MR8Z0myNCl — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

Boonville’s Tramell Coleman breaks away BIG for a TD to put Boonville on the board and this student section is LOVING it. Boonville 6, Southern Boone 12 @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TShhb4nBVp — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 20, 2018

Rock Bridge and Francis-Howell are scoreless at the end of the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hDfR3Hn0DZ — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 20, 2018

After recovering the opening kickoff, South Callaway scores the games’ first points as the Bulldogs lead the Thunderbirds at home five minutes into the game, 3-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mM0xRjHHpC — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 20, 2018

Moberly’s Dominic Stoneking rushes for a 68 yard touchdown followed by the extra point. Moberly leads Mexico 7-0. Under nine minutes remaining in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iD8WBJb9xf — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Mexico cheerleaders are not down on their ‘Dogs yet. Mobderly defense not giving up much. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KaOYVEtobu — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Paris sends pressure here and gets burnt doing so. Seth Berrey takes this pass from Alex Young for a 21 yard TD. PAT is good as Westran now leads Paris 7-6 with 10 minutes left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/EqS1hOSco2 — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 20, 2018

After a monstrous return, the Hannibal Pirates are sailing down the field, like this key first down. Hannibal is on the Battle 14 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/fEi4RVxa47 — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

Rockhurst gets tricky with a reverse for their first score of the night.

Rockhurst: 7

Jefferson City: 0

7:59 Q1@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/W0BFOBhMMl — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 20, 2018

Langerud faces pressure in the pocket forcing an incomplete pass. Paris ends up going three and out, now set to punt. Westran leads Paris 7-6 in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AAcNw852IR — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 20, 2018

Waiting for tonight's game between Hickman and Oak Park to start like...@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/XunbTHaEHO — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

Mexico’s Tyler Talley gets the screen pass and gains 10 yards on the play. Moberly defense has yet to give up any huge plays. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/0A7CUNw38o — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

And the extra point is good! Hannibal fires right back at Battle, tying the game at 7-7. It looks like this should be a high scoring game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ijOtgq6y8m — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

The De Smet Spartans are on the board with a 2 yard rushing touchdown coming from # 18 Taj Butts! The De Smet Spartans lead the Helias Crusaders with the score 7-0 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/entssJY166 — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

Mexico fails on its fourth down conversion. Moberly defense playing well. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wUZvK38kr7 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Rock Bridge is hyped and ready to spoil Francis Howells senior night. Game starting up shortly @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/IYfu8znczZ — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 20, 2018

And #FridayNightFever is officially underway here in Mexico. Moberly kicks to Mexico. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hpYDPyy6QB — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Westran has won the toss and will kick to start the game. Westran @ Paris now underway. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/LKQe9CxXpy — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 20, 2018

There may not be lights or football between Hickman and Oak Park, but that isn't stopping the party in the stands at Oak Park tonight! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PtylJwLjzI — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

Mexico rushes, getting just enough yards for the first down. Moberly defense has yet to be tested. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lIWvaBssub — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Mexico recovers their own fumble. Regardless, the Bulldogs are forced to punt on fourth down. Moberly will start on their own 33 yard line. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/iL2cm0NL5O — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

The lights are back on...sort of anyways. The kinks are still being worked out, but it looks like we might have football tonight between Hickman and Oak Park! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/V0n48Yv7dZ — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 20, 2018

TOUCHDOWN: Clayton Langerud finds Adam McClain on a bubble screen for a 56 yard TD. “He gone” says the announcer here in Paris as fans celebrate. Paris leads Westran 6-0 with 11 minutes left in Q1. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YXVVMQpAKU — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 20, 2018

Touchdown Battle! After converting a 3rd and 12, Battle charges down the field and takes an early lead in this one against Hannibal, 7-0. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6uLF3gC0HK — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 20, 2018

Cheerleaders are sporting pink for breast cancer awareness tonight. Westran vs Paris set to go in about 10 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ypAHqBIHzp — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 19, 2018

Mexico’s marching band performs a beautiful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. Mexico takes on Moberly in 10 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/WP14I7h7Yt — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

It's an interesting set up here at Oak Park's stadium. There are relatively few seats and a large grass area in front. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lOtjOcNwdh — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 19, 2018

We’re here in South Callaway as the hometown 7-1 South Callaway Bulldogs take on their Callaway rival, the 6-2 North Callaway Thunderbirds. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D6F0yVyWBc — Garrett Bridges (@gcbridges7) October 19, 2018

Technical difficulties with the lights have delayed the start of tonight's game between Hickman and Oak Park. The teams have yet to take the field just seven minutes until the supposed start of tonight's game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/u3L8QQ41JO — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 19, 2018

The Mexico Bulldogs are ready for Moberly. Coin toss coming shortly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/hL9swviUGe — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

With the stadium lights out of commission, the Oak Park student section is committed to lighting tonight's game between Hickman and Oak Park themselves! ???? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MzVvQiK5ve — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 19, 2018

The Rock Bridge Bruins take the field before their game against the Francis-Howell Vikings. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rVapREnb2G — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 19, 2018

Here in Paris, the starting lineup is read over the PA as each player runs out. Westran denied this opportunity and chose to be introduced as a team. The two schools are set to get started here in Paris. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/yMUUCpjXWJ — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 19, 2018

Moberly has won the coin toss and deferred. Mexico will start with the ball. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/UiWrOiGLvX — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 20, 2018

Rockhurst fans have the chance to watch tonight’s game against Jefferson City from the Hawklet Center. The Center features locker rooms on the bottom floor and the viewing room overlooking the field (pictured below) on the upper level. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/X6CeFqE8wG — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 20, 2018

Jefferson City is excited to play after making the 2 hour drive across I-70 West to Rockhurst High School for this highly anticipated rivalry. The Hawklets have taken 18 out the last 20 matchups against the Jays. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GJE06eoSuC — Hunter (@hunterhart2000) October 19, 2018

Beautiful sunset tonight here in Hannibal, MO. Both teams have headed to the locker room in preparation for kickoff. 15 minutes remain until game-time. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CZZYAh8tIt — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 19, 2018

Mexico honors seniors in marching band and all fall sports prior to their matchup against Moberly. 15 minutes until kickoff. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/I6bjwIDKmu — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

The Rockhurst student section is excited for this one! The red, white, and blue is on full blast tonight with the America theme for the Hawklets! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/whfz2oTqAl — T-Fit (@Tyler_Fitton) October 19, 2018

Only 20 minutes until game time! The highly touted Rockhurst Hawklets prepare to the Jefferson City Jays. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TiZXDOyZk4 — T-Fit (@Tyler_Fitton) October 19, 2018

Hannibal Pirates seniors take the field with their parents here at Hannibal High School. Between the band and football team, the school boasts nearly 45 seniors this Senior Night. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PtEbF6SQJH — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 19, 2018

A beautiful sunset here in Mexico, Missouri as the Mexico Bulldogs take on the Moberly Spartans at 7:00. Temperatures in the low 50’s with a decent breeze which may have some impact on tonights game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/gaWwHWO63T — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

The Battle Spartans head to the locker room led by quarterback Jaren Lewis. Temperatures are at 58 degrees here, and are expected to drop nearly 3 degrees by the end of the game. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/1sZsoOrpGl — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 19, 2018

Helias High School seniors take the field as they celebrate their final regular season game with family and friends who couldn’t be prouder of their boys! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8aB9Dem2QW — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 19, 2018

Younger players for Mexico line the sideline to support their senior teammates. Mexico takes on Moberly in less than a half hour. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/8xgPAiuObW — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

The Mexico Bulldogs celebrate their seniors prior to their matchup against Moberly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/eRxzxnPAZs — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

It's a battle of 2-6 teams tonight as the Hickman Kewpies make the two hour trek to Kansas City to take on the Oak Park Northmen. Follow @KOMUsports for updates! pic.twitter.com/xdFlnTafUH — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) October 19, 2018

Graduating seniors ring the bell on Senior Night before Francis-Howell takes on Rock Bridge. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/HF2ZEJkOr6 — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 19, 2018

Paris sophomore Aiden Forrest is feeling good after his recent ACL surgery. The lineman hopes to be back on the field this summer. Westran vs Paris set to get going in 30 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/xPA2aySQEi — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 19, 2018

Rock Bridge continues to warm up as Francis Howell goes through its senior night festivities. Could the extra warmup time for Nathaniel Peat and company make a difference in this contest? @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YRfTHni64N — Ben Miglore (@BmigloreKOMU) October 19, 2018

It’s senior night here at Hannibal High School! Expect an emotional performance from these seniors as they take on Battle. Kickoff at 7. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cKIQF05rtg — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 19, 2018

It's Senior Night at Francis-Howell High School as it hosts the Rock Bridge Bruins. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ceffjVVOQv — Jake Young (@jakeyoung917) October 19, 2018

Chris Gervino talks to former offensive lineman at Mizzou and current Head Coach of Mexico, Steve Haag. Haag is hoping for a win tonight against an equally dangerous opponent, Moberly. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/D7CSJoTuW2 — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

The Mexico Bulldogs are excited for their home matchup against Moberly. Follow @KOMUsports for #FridayNightFever updates throughout the evening. Kickoff at 7:00. pic.twitter.com/TG9gxGqwLu — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

We’re officially at countdown to kickoff as Helias High School look to secure a victory at home for Senior Night and against De Smet High School @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/SMwv2RP7Yl — Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 19, 2018

After a disappointing loss on a last second field goal to Jefferson City last week, Battle, who is on a 2 game losing streak, will need to show some resilience tonight and play their best against a strong Hannibal team. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/qcCgf5dYZY — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 19, 2018

Missouri football at its finest tonight in Paris. The lights are shining, the sun is setting and the popcorn is popping. Get ready, we are 40 minutes away from seeing Westran and Paris face off in a late season battle. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cApmW4bEVu — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 19, 2018

Hannibal is fresh off of an explosive win against Marshall, and hoping to maintain last week’s success in tonight’s contest. A big key to a Hannibal win tonight will be its defense, which averages only 14.75 points allowed per game this season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/KUtRr1outL — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreMIZ) October 19, 2018

It’s Senior Night here in Mexico as the Bulldogs take on the Moberly Spartans. Kickoff in 45 minutes. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nZdJOrQfke — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

Just 50 minutes away from kickoff. Moberly takes on Mexico in relatively cool temperatures tonight but the wind will definitely have an impact. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/PS3rTdhCju — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

Ahead of tonight’s matchup between Southern Boone and Boonville, here are 3 things to know:@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/91cSmkNmNQ — Jake Reed ?? (@JakeReedMiz) October 19, 2018

Who do you think will come out on top? @KOMUsports — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018

Preview of Westran vs Paris tonight. More updates to follow. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/a2P58GRSl2 — Noah Klein (@NoahKlein33) October 19, 2018

Excited for #FridayNightFever? Follow @KOMUsports to stay up to date on all high school football games in the mid-Missouri area. The Moberly Spartans (5-3) take on the Mexico Bulldogs (5-3) at 7:00...stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/JojBVxVBCh — Jared Fisch (@jaredfisch) October 19, 2018