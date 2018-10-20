FNF Week 9: High school football photos and videos

By: Jack Lee and Micaela Dea, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - This is the last week of the regular season and it's a cold one.

Our game of the week features a battle of two 5-3 teams as the Moberly Spartans visit the Mexico Bulldogs. Both teams feature defenses that have had success in forcing turnovers over the course of the season.

On the other side of the ball, two high-powered offenses collide in the Boonville Pirates and Southern Boone Eagles. The Pirates have put up at least 30 points in every game they have played this year.

Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top.

The De Smet Spartans aren’t relieving any pressure on Helias High School as # 2 Grant Stegman grabs another touchdown for De Smet! De Smet High School leads Helias High School 37-10 in the third quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/lp1Awq2AYM

— Ben Beythoun (@TheBenBeythoun) October 20, 2018

