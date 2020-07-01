Focus On Healthy Missourians

LAKE OZARKS - As part of a focus on Healthy Missourians, Gov. Matt Blunt will deliver the keynote address and unveil a new aging initiative to better serve Missourians at the Fourth Annual Show-Me Summit on Aging and Health. The unveiling will take place today at 1 p.m. at the Tan-Tar-A Salon A on Highway KK.