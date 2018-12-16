Foes Consider Referendum Drive on Missouri Tax Cut

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some opponents of a Missouri income tax cut say they're contemplating pursuing a referendum that would put the issue before voters.

The Republican-led Legislature enacted the tax cut this spring by overriding a veto of Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. The measure would gradually reduce Missouri's top individual income tax rate and phase in a new business income deduction starting in 2017.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/1lEm3E1 ) that some groups opposed to the tax cut are considering a referendum petition.

They would have 90 day so gather a little less than 100,000 petition signatures from around the state in order to put a repeal of the tax cut on the ballot.

The last referendum occurred in 1982, when a law permitting bigger trucks on Missouri highways was overruled by voters.