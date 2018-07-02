Foes Raise Stink About Big Pig Farm

Neighbors started to worry when Dave Leutkemeyer applied for a permit to build the 500-hog farm a mile and a half from the lake.

The Department of Natural Resources hosted the meeting so people could ask questions about the farm. The DNR said most worry about the lagoon that would hold hog waste, and the danger if it leaks into the lake, which residents use for drinking water.

"We can protect the lake," said the DNR's Ed Galbraith. "We can have clean water. We can also have economic activity. We can have agricultural activity in this area."

Association members disagree.

"Based on the design of this lagoon and the type of soil he was going to use to line the lagoon, it would leak about a million to a million and a half gallons per year into the water table," said Dick Lawler.

Leutkemeyer said he wants to compromise, so he applied for a permit with a deep pit for hog waste, instead of a lagoon.

"That was the biggest concern, was the lagoon," he said, "so we decided and we announced that we were going to put in a deep pit."

Hog farm foes said a pit won't solve their problem. So, the Protect Mark Twain Lake Association wants a new law in Ralls County to create a two-mile green belt around the lake to keep out the farm. The association expects the county commission to pass the law in the next two weeks.