Foley: New athletic director Jim Sterk "just what Mizzou needs"

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 09 2016 Aug 9, 2016 Tuesday, August 09, 2016 6:36:00 PM CDT August 09, 2016 in News
By: Sasha Sander, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA -MU made it official Tuesday afternoon, announcing Jim Sterk was hired to be the new athletic director and will start on or before Sept. 1. Chancellor Hank Foley said Sterk is "just what Mizzou needs at this time."

"This is a wonderful day for Mizzou and Tigers fans everywhere," Foley said in a statement. "Jim's leadership in intercollegiate athletics is unparalleled, and we are thrilled he is going to bring his talent, energy and passion for working with student-athletes to Columbia."

In the same statement, Sterk said his passion is building on the success of good athletic programs and making them great.

"Whether it's guiding or mentoring student-athletes, working with coaches to ensure they have the resources they need or cheering with the fans, I realize that athletics is one of the most visible programs at a university," he said.

Sterk will be paid a base and guaranteed salary of $700,000, according to the university.

Sterk has served as athletic director at San Diego State University for the past six years. He also served as the athletic director at Washington State University from 2000-2010 and Portland State University from 1995-2000.

He was named the NACDA athletic director of the year in 2015-2016, and is currently a member of the NCAA Division 1 men's basketball committee.

Foley said, "Mizzou athletics - and all of Mizzou Nation - will benefit from having someone of Jim's caliber on board."

Sterk takes over for interim AD Sarah Reesman, making him the fifth athletic director for Mizzou this year. Reesman began her tenure last Friday, taking the place of interim chancellor Hank Foley who also briefly held the position.

Mizzou's athletic director position initially opened up on July 13, when former AD Mack Rhoades left for the same position at Baylor University. Rhoades' tenure at Mizzou lasted only 15 months, after taking over for Mike Alden who stayed at Mizzou from 1998 to 2015.

 

 

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

New Cedar Ridge Elementary School opens its doors
New Cedar Ridge Elementary School opens its doors
COLUMBIA - Excited faculty, students and parents filled the halls of the new Cedar Ridge Elementary School at its dedication... More >>
47 minutes ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:53:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Hazing and drinking targeted in new report on MU Greek life
Hazing and drinking targeted in new report on MU Greek life
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released a new report Tuesday with recommendations aimed at drinking and hazing in the... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Shelter needs help caring for dozens of animals rescued from abuse, neglect
Shelter needs help caring for dozens of animals rescued from abuse, neglect
FULTON - The Grabb Animal Shelter needs donations to help care for more than 100 animals surrendered to Fulton Police... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 1:07:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

New program combats opioid epidemic; provides peer coaches, withdrawal drugs
New program combats opioid epidemic; provides peer coaches, withdrawal drugs
COLUMBIA - The average life expectancy in Missouri is dropping for the first time in generations. "Overdoses from opioids... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Expert rider talks about safety after fatal crash
Expert rider talks about safety after fatal crash
COLUMBIA - Ron Schieferdecker has been riding motorcycles since he was eight years old. The Mid-America Harley-Davidson general sales manager... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:28:35 PM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

McCaskill proposes changes to duck boat safety
McCaskill proposes changes to duck boat safety
WASHINGTON - Senator Claire McCaskill proposed legislation to improve duck boat safety on Tuesday, following the death of 17 people... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Former law enforcement officer charged with statutory sodomy
Former law enforcement officer charged with statutory sodomy
MONITEAU COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged a former law enforcement officer with statutory sodomy following an investigation by the Department... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:21:31 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Principal suing Columbia Public Schools over alleged discrimination
Principal suing Columbia Public Schools over alleged discrimination
COLUMBIA - The principal at West Middle School filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools on July 26, accusing the... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:05:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'
Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy." Speaking Monday on Fox News' " OBJECTified ,"... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

First sentencing set in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge
First sentencing set in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge
A former Penn State University fraternity brother faces sentencing Tuesday for his role in the alcohol-fueled death of a pledge.... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 8:10:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash
Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Huge sculptures of sea life are dotted about New Orleans' aquarium and zoo , all of... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:18:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Law enforcement believe missing 4-year-old in Moniteau County
UPDATE: Law enforcement believe missing 4-year-old in Moniteau County
WARSAW - Police searched an open field Monday morning after someone reported a woman and a child walking through it.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City city council meets for budget discussion
Jefferson City city council meets for budget discussion
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City City Council met Monday to discuss the mayor-approved 2019 budget and get feedback from... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 8:06:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Fatal crash on Highway 63 kills woman, hurts 15-year-old driver
Fatal crash on Highway 63 kills woman, hurts 15-year-old driver
BOONE COUNTY - One person is dead and another injured after a car crashed into Bonne Femme Creek at Highway... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 8:05:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Missouri's only special education PTA gets started in Columbia
Missouri's only special education PTA gets started in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia will be the only city with a special education parent teacher association in Missouri. Como SEPTA... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 7:44:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Prosecutor: Homeowner who shot intruder was "justified"
Prosecutor: Homeowner who shot intruder was "justified"
MILLER COUNTY - Miller County's prosecutor says a homeowner was justified when they shot an intruder last week. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 5:04:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News

Man killed when motorcycle collides with truck on Business Loop 70
Man killed when motorcycle collides with truck on Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver was killed when he struck a truck in north Columbia Monday. Police said 50-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 4:22:00 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 80°
8pm 77°
9pm 72°
10pm 71°