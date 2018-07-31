Foley: New athletic director Jim Sterk "just what Mizzou needs"

COLUMBIA -MU made it official Tuesday afternoon, announcing Jim Sterk was hired to be the new athletic director and will start on or before Sept. 1. Chancellor Hank Foley said Sterk is "just what Mizzou needs at this time."

"This is a wonderful day for Mizzou and Tigers fans everywhere," Foley said in a statement. "Jim's leadership in intercollegiate athletics is unparalleled, and we are thrilled he is going to bring his talent, energy and passion for working with student-athletes to Columbia."

In the same statement, Sterk said his passion is building on the success of good athletic programs and making them great.

"Whether it's guiding or mentoring student-athletes, working with coaches to ensure they have the resources they need or cheering with the fans, I realize that athletics is one of the most visible programs at a university," he said.

Sterk will be paid a base and guaranteed salary of $700,000, according to the university.

Sterk has served as athletic director at San Diego State University for the past six years. He also served as the athletic director at Washington State University from 2000-2010 and Portland State University from 1995-2000.

He was named the NACDA athletic director of the year in 2015-2016, and is currently a member of the NCAA Division 1 men's basketball committee.

Foley said, "Mizzou athletics - and all of Mizzou Nation - will benefit from having someone of Jim's caliber on board."

Sterk takes over for interim AD Sarah Reesman, making him the fifth athletic director for Mizzou this year. Reesman began her tenure last Friday, taking the place of interim chancellor Hank Foley who also briefly held the position.

Mizzou's athletic director position initially opened up on July 13, when former AD Mack Rhoades left for the same position at Baylor University. Rhoades' tenure at Mizzou lasted only 15 months, after taking over for Mike Alden who stayed at Mizzou from 1998 to 2015.