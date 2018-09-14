Foley takes MU chancellor duties from Loftin effective immediately

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced Thursday Hank Foley will take over the MU Office of the Chancellor immediately.

Former Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin resigned from his position Monday but was originally supposed to remain in the position until the end of the year. At that point, he was to transition to a new job within the university that deals with research.

However, the board announced it had "accelerated the transition of authority" from Loftin to Interim Chancellor Hank Foley.

The announcement came with the board's decision to appoint Mike Middleton as interim president of the University of Missouri system.

"Our priorities have been to keep our campus community informed and safe, and to make sure students, faculty and staff are aware of the many resources available to them in terms of counseling, mental health services and other support," Foley said. "I am looking forward to working with Interim President Middleton and the other system chancellors to continue to forward progress at the University of Missouri."

Loftin's twitter page reflected his role as the "Former Chancellor of the University of Missouri."