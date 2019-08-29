FOLLOW UP: Charges filed for driver in deadly Lake of the Ozarks crash

MILLER COUNTY - Prosecutors officially charged an Iowa man for his role in a June boat crash that left a stock car racer dead.

Authorities arrested 62-year-old Kelly Wise, of Iowa, after the boat he was driving crashed into another on the Lake of the Ozarks June 29.

On Monday, Miller County prosecutors charged Wise with boating while intoxicated, according to court records.

Wise is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 11.

Stock car driver Jason Russell died in the crash. Several others were injured.

KOMU spoke to Russell's family in the days following the crash.

"You'll never find another man who is as genuine and gift-hearted as he is," his brother said.