Follow-up hearing set in 'Russian roulette'-style shooting

22 hours 21 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 10:41:00 AM CST March 04, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A prosecutor says there has been no grand jury decision on whether to charge a St. Louis police officer accused of killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette.

Judge Thomas McCarthy asked during a hearing Monday if there was a grand jury indictment against Officer Nathaniel Hendren in the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Officer Katlyn Alix. Told no by an assistant prosecutor, McCarthy scheduled a follow-up hearing for April 29.

Prosecutors say Hendren and Alix had been drinking and took turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger. Alix died of a chest wound.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged Hendren with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, but significant St. Louis cases typically go to grand juries to decide whether charges are warranted. However, grand jury proceedings are secret, so it's unknown whether one is even considering the case.

A spokeswoman for Gardner declined comment. Hendren's attorney did not return an email message.

Extreme cold prompts shelter to expand services
Extreme cold prompts shelter to expand services
COLUMBIA - With temperatures dropping dangerously low, people without homes are looking for warmth. Now, local organizations are looking for... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, March 05 2019 Mar 5, 2019 Tuesday, March 05, 2019 2:14:00 AM CST March 05, 2019 in News

City of Columbia to buy $2.2 million in land; updates city manager search
City of Columbia to buy $2.2 million in land; updates city manager search
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council agreed to buy 9.6 acres of land off of the Route KK and Scott... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 9:35:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion
City offers look at plans for new Philips Park pavilion
COLUMBIA - An indoor pavilion is set to make its way to A. Perry Philips Park within the next year.... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 7:33:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Effort to change Clean Missouri raises eyebrows
Effort to change Clean Missouri raises eyebrows
JEFFERSON CITY - When voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 in November, they approved language that required the General Assembly to... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 4:57:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim
Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim
FULTON - A sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he paid his grandmother and mother to... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 4:44:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery
17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery
COLUMBIA - A 17-year-old is accused of threatening a victim at gun point then stealing his gun. Knowledge D.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:39:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Mexico residents say pipeline fire woke them in a panic
Mexico residents say pipeline fire woke them in a panic
AUDRIAN COUNTY - One day after a pipeline exploded north of Mexico, Missouri, residents say they are still shaken up.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:34:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in Continuous News

Former Callaway County collector sentenced for embezzling from taxpayers
Former Callaway County collector sentenced for embezzling from taxpayers
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Pam Oestreich, the former Callaway County collector who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $300,000, was sentenced Monday... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

MU Health Care drops to a one-star rating in quality and safety
MU Health Care drops to a one-star rating in quality and safety
COLUMBIA - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave MU Health a one out of five star rating,... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 2:49:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Men involved in Columbia brothel sentenced to federal prison
Men involved in Columbia brothel sentenced to federal prison
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Columbia men involved in a brothel were sentenced to federal prison Monday. Barry Manthe, 65,... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 1:51:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Missouri settles another harassment suit by female employee
Missouri settles another harassment suit by female employee
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state will pay $600,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a Missouri corrections employee... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 1:26:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

PHOTOS: Convocation of bald eagles provides prime wildlife viewing
PHOTOS: Convocation of bald eagles provides prime wildlife viewing
COLUMBIA - More than two dozen bald eagles are making a temporary home at Lakeview Park in Mexico. They... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 12:21:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Boeing testing aircraft at time of mysterious boom
Boeing testing aircraft at time of mysterious boom
COLUMBIA - Boeing said it was testing a military aircraft at the same time a loud boom was reported across... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 12:06:00 PM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged with arson at Planned Parenthood clinic
Columbia man charged with arson at Planned Parenthood clinic
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors charged a Columbia man with arson in connection to a February fire at a Planned Parenthood... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 10:09:00 AM CST March 04, 2019 in News

At least 23 dead after tornadoes touch down in Alabama and Georgia
At least 23 dead after tornadoes touch down in Alabama and Georgia
(CNN) -- A devastating series of tornadoes ripped through Alabama on Sunday, killing at least 23 people in one county.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 Monday, March 04, 2019 7:03:48 AM CST March 04, 2019 in News

Columbia snow plowing policy raises safety concerns
Columbia snow plowing policy raises safety concerns
A Columbia resident expressed concerns over the city's policy for plowing sidewalks after mid-Missouri received snowfall over the weekend. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 03 2019 Mar 3, 2019 Sunday, March 03, 2019 7:01:00 PM CST March 03, 2019 in News

Home, RV burn after blowtorch used to thaw frozen pipes
Home, RV burn after blowtorch used to thaw frozen pipes
HALLSVILLE -A mobile home and a recreational vehicle were completely burned after the homeowner used a blowtorch to thaw his... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 03 2019 Mar 3, 2019 Sunday, March 03, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST March 03, 2019 in News
