Fontbonne University creates free tuition program

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A small private university in Missouri is creating a tuition-free college option for low-income students. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fontbonne University is partnering with donors to create a program called the Fontbonne Promise. Beginning in fall 2018, incoming freshmen who have an estimated family contribution of zero dollars after filing federal financial aid forms will be eligible for the program. The program will start with 30 students.