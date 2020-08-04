Food 4 Kids summer feeding program restarts Monday

Sunday, August 02 2020
By: Erin Davis, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - As summer school ends in the capital city, United Way of Central Missouri starts its Food 4 Kids program.

The program provides lunches for students who attend the Jefferson City Public School District. The district continued giving out lunch even after COVID-19 ended the school year early, but as they prepare to go back to school they couldn't continue to do so.

President of United Way of Central Missouri, Ann Bax, said the organization saw this as their opportunity to step in.

"The school district decided they didn't have the capacity to continue feeding children in their homes as well as getting ready for school," said Bax. "We had raised some dollars through our COVID response and recovery program and so our board approved $10,000 to purchase the food."

Bax said they're expecting to serve from 100 to 120 lunches per day, but she said those numbers could change due to the pandemic like how they did following last May's tornado. 

"Last year, we fed anywhere from 80 to 120 children a day and we were just coming off of an EF-3 tornado, and so our communities were very disrupted," Bax said. "We're prepared to pivot on a daily basis, if we see that we need more food, we'll plan for that the next day."

Lunches will be available from children under the age of 18 until the end of August from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Building Community Bridges, 213 E. Ashley Street
  • Corner of Elizabeth Street & Edmond Street
  • Elston Acres Mobile Home Park on Route T
  • Second Christian Church, 631 Lafayette Street, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is not required.

