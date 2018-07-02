Food Bank Bags Venison
Hunters donated 250,000 pounds of the lean, high-protein meat to Share the Harvest last year. Money donations help cut processing costs, so hunters might not have to pay anything when they donate deer.
"I encourage hunters to participate," said Don Moore of the Central Missouri Food Bank. "If they get a deer and choose to donate the whole deer to the Share the Harvest program at any of the approved processors, Share the Harvest will pay the first $35 of the processing fee."
This weekend and next, the Central Missouri Food Bank will have a refrigerated truck at Columbia's Bass Pro Shop where hunters can drop off their deer at no charge.
Reported by Kara Bourn
More News
Grid
List
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
in
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in