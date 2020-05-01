Food bank distributing fresh produce and goods during pandemic

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is providing community members with fresh produce and other goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Fresh Mobiles', the food bank's drive-up food service, helps to provide goods such as fresh tomatoes, bananas, and turkeys to those in need.

Today, there were three 'Fresh Mobiles' out serving Mid-Missouri. One was in Benton County, while two were in Boone County, including one at Columbia Square Townhomes.

Natalee Thornton, a social service coordinator for Phoenix Families who is assigned to Columbia Square Townhomes, said they work with the food bank to make sure the families have all their needs met during this time of crisis.

"We partnered with the local food pantry to provide food for the residents in this community" she said.

Volunteers packed community residents cars with boxes of food, along with household items such as toilet paper and paper towels, all which were a part of an equipment share donation.

The food bank is hoping to host more deliveries from 'Fresh Mobiles' in May if the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Anyone who is in need of assistance can go to sharefoodbringhope.com to find a list of resources available.