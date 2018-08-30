Food bank leaders optimistic about overcoming summer challenges

1 year 2 months 4 days ago Monday, June 26 2017 Jun 26, 2017 Monday, June 26, 2017 1:49:00 PM CDT June 26, 2017 in News
By: Joey Schneider, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri serves 32 counties per year, but seasonal challenges may make some daily operations slightly more difficult.

Lindsay Young Lopez, executive director for the food bank, said the organization generally experiences a decline in volunteers around June.

Volunteers helped out with 4,737 shifts in April as opposed to 2,582 in June last year. The food bank brought in volunteers for 4,138 shifts this April, a number which could come down by nearly half in June, according to communications coordinator Janese Silvey. 

Young Lopez said some tasks, like handling fresh produce and providing meals for children in food insecure families out of school, need more attention when volunteers leave over summer.

“It takes a lot of resources, and a lot of logistics to be able to push out those perishable food items very quickly,” Young Lopez said.

The food bank introduced its first ever Kids Helping Kids program in early June. It allows families to volunteer for two hours on weekdays with some age-specific tasks for children as young as age four. 

Christina Dablemont, human resources coordinator for the food bank, said the program achieves a dual-purpose.

“We’re really hoping that this opportunity will not just give us help and not just give them something to do, but also give us an opportunity to educate the kids and make this a familiar place for them,” Dablemont said.

Dablemont said programs like Kids Helping Kids could help raise awareness of the food bank’s mission to help families fight hunger year-round.

“We love our volunteers all year long, but I would like to think in the future we’ll be able to continue to raise awareness throughout the summer so that August looks a lot heavier in volunteers than June,” Dablemont said.

Young Lopez said the need for cash and food donations is constant, regardless how much the food bank receives on a month-to-month basis.

“Whether we have the monetary resources, the volunteer resources, the need still remains consistent,” Young Lopez said. “The need is always consistent, and it’s really important that we continue to meet that need.”

In the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive last month, the food bank received nearly 40,000 fewer pounds in food donations compared to 2016, but beat last year’s monetary donations by more than $8,000.

Young Lopez said the cash contributions allow the food bank to invest in more nutritious and perishable foods that may not be as common through physical donations.

“When we have dollars that we can expend, we can purchase the good foods and the foods to encourage health like produce, protein and dairy,” Young Lopez said. “Those are items that are very difficult to acquire, but every time somebody contributes a dollar, we can certainly turn that around and purchase items that provide the best nourishment." 

Young Lopez and Dablemont said, for every dollar acquired, the food bank has the purchasing power of $21. This often includes bulk purchases, thus creating a need to organize large quantities of food. 

“We take that bulk and break it down into smaller foods, and that happens with the help of our volunteers,” Dablemont said. “When we don’t have volunteers, we’re not doing that, so it slows down the general operation of taking food in and giving it back.”

More News

Grid
List

Gun shop owner, gun control advocate debate 3D-printed gun blueprint sales
Gun shop owner, gun control advocate debate 3D-printed gun blueprint sales
COLUMBIA - Despite a judge's ruling, blueprints and designs for 3D printed guns are available for sale for as little... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:36:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in Continuous News

MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will be combining its chemical engineering department with CAFNR's bioengineering department... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:15:26 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:38:27 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:55:01 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 73°
9pm 73°
10pm 72°
11pm 72°