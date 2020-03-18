Food bank prepared to help amid outbreak

1 day 5 hours 22 minutes ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4:41:00 PM CDT March 17, 2020 in News
By: Marian Bouchot, KOMU 8 News
loading

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has taken several measures to help those with food insecurity during the coronavirus. 

With schools closing, The Food Bank is working closely with Columbia Public Schools and other schools in their service area to ensure kids who need food will get it. A new model for how the food will be given to them is in the works.

"I just want to assure all of your viewers that we are working closely with all 150 plus schools throughout the 32 counties that we serve to see what new approaches they might be able to take," said The Food Bank's president and CEO Lindsay Lopez. "It is absolutely priority for us to continue to provide food to those children in need especially."

The Central Pantry has changed how its staff and volunteers work. It used to be an open store, but there is now a drive through option available for those who need food. Anyone visiting can drive up, answer a few questions, and then receive their food. If you don't have a vehicle, you can go to the waiting room instead.

"We take very seriously our role as the largest nonprofit in this community and in the 32 counties that we serve in Missouri," Lopez said.

If you're interested in helping, the most effective thing you can do is to donate money that the Food Bank uses to buy supplies. The Food Bank asks that you if you donate food, that it only be food you have on-hand already so as to not burden grocery stores. The Food Bank expects less volunteers.  If you can volunteer, contact the The Food Bank. 

The Food Bank works with 140 partner agencies in their service area. You can find a the list of all those agencies here.

"Because of the number of people that we serve on an ongoing basis we have to stay dedicated to our mission," Lopez said. "We have to find ways that we can adapt and that we can continue to serve those people that are need."

If you're interested in finding out more information, check out The Food Bank's page on how they're responding to the coronavirus.

More News

Grid
List

Parson addresses small businesses and local elections in light of COVID-19
Parson addresses small businesses and local elections in light of COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order 20-04 which gives departments authority to waive or suspend any state... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 6:43:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Second positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County
Second positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - A second positive case of COVID-19 has been announced in Cole County. It is a travel... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Truckers working despite COVID-19
Truckers working despite COVID-19
KINGDOM CITY - With COVID-19 driving businesses to close and consumers to stay home, cross-country truck drivers have no such... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 5:11:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

First COVID-19 death in Missouri occurs in Boone County
First COVID-19 death in Missouri occurs in Boone County
MISSOURI - Columbia Mayor Brian Treece confirmed that the first COVID-19 patient in Boone County has died, marking the first... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Exclusive: MU student is first Cole County COVID-19 confirmed patient
Exclusive: MU student is first Cole County COVID-19 confirmed patient
COLE COUNTY - The first positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County has been confirmed as an MU student who... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 3:27:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson holds press conference regarding COVID-19
Gov. Parson holds press conference regarding COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19. You can watch the... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 3:26:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Boonville casino closure affects downtown business
Boonville casino closure affects downtown business
BOONVILLE – April Trigg, a waitress at Main Street Diner in Boonville, said the restaurant is struggling to keep the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Trump to invoke Defense Production Act to expand production of hospital masks
Trump to invoke Defense Production Act to expand production of hospital masks
(CNN) - President Donald Trump said during Wednesday's White House press briefing that he will be invoking the Defense Production... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 12:51:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Drive through COVID-19 testing available at Boone Hospital and MU Health
Drive through COVID-19 testing available at Boone Hospital and MU Health
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital has opened a drive through testing service for COVID-19. The testing opened Wednesday at noon... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 12:34:00 PM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

MBS closes for cleaning after employee connected to COVID-19 patient
MBS closes for cleaning after employee connected to COVID-19 patient
COLUMBIA- MBS Textbook Exchange has temporarily closed its offices and warehouse and required employees to work from home after a... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:54:00 AM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Parson delays April 7 municipal election
BREAKING: Parson delays April 7 municipal election
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson announced the April 7 General Municipal Election has been postponed until June 2. Parson announced... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:14:00 AM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

MU chancellor applies for president job at University of Central Florida
MU chancellor applies for president job at University of Central Florida
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Chancellor Alexander Cartwright applied to be President of the University of Central Florida. ... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:10:00 AM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Art as therapy: Tampa Bay area vets use glass blowing to help with PTSD
Art as therapy: Tampa Bay area vets use glass blowing to help with PTSD
ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- A St. Petersburg art studio is teaming up with the James Haley and Bay Pines Veteran's... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:12:55 AM CDT March 18, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Gov. Parson to activate disaster loans for small businesses
Gov. Parson to activate disaster loans for small businesses
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri businesses will receive financial assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to a statement from the office... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 9:02:00 AM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Cases in Kansas City bring state COVID-19 case total to 17
Cases in Kansas City bring state COVID-19 case total to 17
COLUMBIA - The total cases of COVID-19 in Missouri has reached 17 after Children's Mercy and the Jackson County... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 8:36:00 AM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

LIVE BLOG: Closings and cancellations due to COVID-19
LIVE BLOG: Closings and cancellations due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - This live blog will be the single place where we will post closings and cancellations due to COVID-19.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT March 18, 2020 in News

Trump's economic aid could approach $1T, senators say
Trump's economic aid could approach $1T, senators say
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid — including direct... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:02:00 PM CDT March 17, 2020 in News

EmVP: Job Point awards two for overcoming obstacles, getting jobs
EmVP: Job Point awards two for overcoming obstacles, getting jobs
COLUMBIA — Some people consider washing dishes a chore. But for Debbie Graves, being a Pizza Hut dishwasher is her... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 9:13:00 PM CDT March 17, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 56°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11pm 56°
12am 58°
1am 58°
2am 58°