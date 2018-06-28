Food Bank Serves Record Number

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Food Bank's Columbia location served more than 11,000 needy people in the month of August. The food bank set a new record for clients served in each of the past three months. This time last year, the food bank was serving between 8500 and 9000 people a month.

Peggy Kirkpatrick is the President of the food bank. "Ninety one to 92 percent of the people who use this food pantry are from Columbia."

The center averaged between 150 and 200 new clients every month since June.



"Boone county has had the lowest unemployment in Missouri for the past two years, but we are still see people coming out."

The Bank is reaching out to hunters and gardeners to boost its stocks of protein and fresh produce.

The Missouri Department of Conservation's "Share the Harvest" program donated 2.1 million pounds of meat to food banks in the state.

"People always call in, asking if the deer meat is in. It is hard to get protein and the hunter meat is really good," Kirkpatrick said.



The Garden Writers Association gives away seeds in a program called "Plant a Row for the Hungry."



"I think it's a really good program," Carol Hansen said. Hansen donated a watermelon and a few butternut squashes. "I still have some sweet potatoes to harvest."





